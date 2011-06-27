  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(112)
2001 Pontiac Grand Prix Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong powertrains, sporty styling, loads of features, fun to drive.
  • Overstyled interior, cheap-looking dashboard plastic and switchgear.
Edmunds' Expert Review

High in performance, value and cheesy plastic interior pieces.

Vehicle overview

Loaded with standard features and available in a potent, supercharged 240-horsepower edition, Pontiac's Grand Prix successfully blends form, function and performance into one appealing and affordable package. Buyers can select from one of three models: SE (in sedan form only), GT (coupe or sedan) and GTP, the latter a stand-alone model as either a coupe or sedan. The SE is still powered by a 3.1-liter V6 that makes 175 horsepower while managing to meet low-emission vehicle (LEV) standards. (The supercharged 3.8 also meets the same standard, and the naturally aspirated 3.8 meets ultra-low emission vehicle (ULEV) standards.) Despite the commendable numbers for the 3.1, we recommend the 200-horsepower 3800 Series II V6 (optional on SE Sedan and standard on GT). The award-winning 3.8 offers more power yet still delivers about 19 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway, figures that nearly match the base motor.

GTP models come equipped with a supercharged version of the 3800 V6 that makes a whopping 240 horsepower. Traction control works in conjunction with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, which include beefy rotors and state-of-the-art calipers for better stopping ability. Power is put through the front wheels via a standard four-speed, electronically controlled automatic transmission. The GTP gets a heavy-duty version that allows drivers to pick "normal" or "performance" shift modes.

All Grand Prix models benefit from hydraulic engine mounts to isolate noise and vibration normally transmitted into the cabin. And all powertrains feature long-life fluids and parts, such as coolant designed to last five years or 150,000 miles, and platinum-tipped spark plugs that last 100,000 miles under optimal conditions. Interiors feature analog instrumentation and large, easy-to-use controls. In the Pontiac tradition, the dashboard is a cockpit-style arrangement with gauges designed to look like those in a jet fighter, all backlit in a soothing red glow at night.

There is still no split-bench front seat available in SE Sedans, putting the Grand Prix out of contention when considering a six-place four-door. But dual airbags, air conditioning, power windows, door locks and mirrors are all standard fare. And if you like high-tech, you can opt for the EyeCue head-up display, which projects driver data onto the windshield for easy viewing. New for 2001 is the availability of the OnStar communications system. Standard on all GTP models and optional on GT versions, the OnStar system provides 24-hour driver assistance through an integrated hands-free microphone. Should sporty performance be part of your car-buying equation, Grand Prix delivers in the grand American tradition. This Pontiac packs plenty of power and a wide array of safety and convenience features in a package that's as easy to drive as it is on the pocketbook.

2001 Highlights

The Grand Prix receives only minor changes for 2001 including a Special Edition appearance package on GT and GTP models and optional 16-inch three-spoke aluminum wheels. The OnStar system is now available on GTP models while SE models receive a slight front-end revision.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix.

5(53%)
4(36%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
112 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1 owner @ 100k mi.
Roadrasher,10/25/2010
The Supercharged 3.8 Series II engine is very reliable. 100,000 miles and the engine is flawless, but the rest of the car started falling apart. The Supercharger is not a serviceable item, so when the bearing goes out you have to replace the whole thing ($600 rebuild w/ installation). Both front wheel- bearings needed replacing. Power- steering pump went out. All within 10,000 miles of 100k. The car is definitely worth keeping and repairing. The GTP is the only way to go. If you are considering a Grand Prix, only get one w/ a Supercharger (20% more horsepower than the GT, and it shows). Before buying one, listen to the supercharger, if you hear a grind, get it replaced.
Last of the classic Grand Prixs...
Russ,11/12/2010
The GTP coupe is truly the last of the classic Grand Prix line.Nothing against sedans,but this is the best looking model since the '70s.At 3,500 lb it has the weight to match the 240 hp/280 ft.lb.supercharged 3.8L engine.Feels like the classic performance models of '60s.At 73,000 miles there's been no major problems except a dead battery and dry-rotted tires.Slight oil seepage but that happens at higher mileage. Gas mileage isn't that bad for a supercharged engine, using premium actually gives it better mileage, go figure. Nice leather interior, drivers seat is comfortable when finally dialed in. Overall a sharp, solid car.
What a car
ken,08/02/2010
Great car, with highway mileage at 65 mph 30 mpg, 24 in town, only small problems. Great to handle on sharp curves, hugs the road. Same battery that came with the car, now have 80,000 miles on it hard to wash though always leaving dirty spots in the creases.
GREAT CAR!!
zkjsfbdkws894,09/18/2014
This car is great! The car is very well constructed. I recently got this car as my first car and I wouldn't take anything else. It's pretty fast for being 13 years old and that 3800 Series II engine is a beast. My car personally has trouble starting and the key gets stuck in the ignition. i know the key getting stuck in the ignition is a common problem, but if this happens, there is a hole (you may need to remove a little plastic cover) under where you would insert the key on the steering column. You just use a pen or something, push in the little knob and you can remove the key. There are some websites or videos telling you how to. But this is a great car and would recommend to people!
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix Overview

The Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix is offered in the following submodels: Grand Prix Sedan, Grand Prix Coupe. Available styles include GT 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A), GT 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 4A), GTP 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A), and GTP 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).

