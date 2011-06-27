I have put 234,200 miles on my Grand Prix and I should have been able to put more on but I sheared number 1 spark plug and I think it is over. This car has been unbelievable. I bought it with 6 miles on the odometer. She tended to burn through alternators but here is the list of stuff still on her from Detroit - radiator, water pump, entire exhaust system, front shocks/struts, transmission, all light bulbs except one (side marker - this fact never stops amazing me), all gaskets (did have to replace coolant return once), electric fans, spark plugs wires, A/C works like new, there is still just so much that is original equipment.

