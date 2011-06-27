1990 Pontiac Grand Prix Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$760 - $1,858
Used Grand Prix for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Sedan debuts, in LE and STE trim. STE includes remote keyless entry. Turbo coupe becomes regular production model. 2.8-liter V6 dumped in favor of 3.1-liter V6. A Quad 4 engine is available for the first time, and is standard on LE. STE sedan and SE coupe get smoother V6 power.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix.
Most helpful consumer reviews
motodd18,02/25/2006
I have owned two of these cars and both of them performed beautifully. With tons of interior comforts including: steering wheel radio controls, 4 leather bucket seats, heads up windsheild display. This vehicle was definitely well ahead of its time.
arcndcmrc,09/14/2004
I have put 234,200 miles on my Grand Prix and I should have been able to put more on but I sheared number 1 spark plug and I think it is over. This car has been unbelievable. I bought it with 6 miles on the odometer. She tended to burn through alternators but here is the list of stuff still on her from Detroit - radiator, water pump, entire exhaust system, front shocks/struts, transmission, all light bulbs except one (side marker - this fact never stops amazing me), all gaskets (did have to replace coolant return once), electric fans, spark plugs wires, A/C works like new, there is still just so much that is original equipment.
Clay,06/08/2005
I bought this car from my dad. It had been his company car. Then I used it in college. Then my sister used it. Then it sat for 2 years. Finally, I bought it, put a new battery in it, changed the tires, and have driven it just about every day since. It is great in warm or cold weather, handles well, gets good gas mileage, and just runs like crazy.
ThosL,06/23/2003
Originally purchased with 132,000 - currently has 314,817 miles. Its on its 2nd water pump! The original got me to 313,000. Have replaced the IAC Valve, Alternator, BRAKES,Got 150k on my last set of tires. Its a tight car. Excellent road car unless you are a passenger. Car has the console mounted compass. My tip is to use Synthetic motor oil and the BEST filter you can get. I change the oil every 6k miles, but once went 16k. Had one wheel bearing replaced. Overall a great car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix features & specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Prix
Related Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019