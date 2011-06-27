  1. Home
1990 Pontiac Grand Prix Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$760 - $1,858
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Sedan debuts, in LE and STE trim. STE includes remote keyless entry. Turbo coupe becomes regular production model. 2.8-liter V6 dumped in favor of 3.1-liter V6. A Quad 4 engine is available for the first time, and is standard on LE. STE sedan and SE coupe get smoother V6 power.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix.

5(82%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
17 reviews
See all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

McLaren GP
motodd18,02/25/2006
I have owned two of these cars and both of them performed beautifully. With tons of interior comforts including: steering wheel radio controls, 4 leather bucket seats, heads up windsheild display. This vehicle was definitely well ahead of its time.
There will never be another....
arcndcmrc,09/14/2004
I have put 234,200 miles on my Grand Prix and I should have been able to put more on but I sheared number 1 spark plug and I think it is over. This car has been unbelievable. I bought it with 6 miles on the odometer. She tended to burn through alternators but here is the list of stuff still on her from Detroit - radiator, water pump, entire exhaust system, front shocks/struts, transmission, all light bulbs except one (side marker - this fact never stops amazing me), all gaskets (did have to replace coolant return once), electric fans, spark plugs wires, A/C works like new, there is still just so much that is original equipment.
super dependable
Clay,06/08/2005
I bought this car from my dad. It had been his company car. Then I used it in college. Then my sister used it. Then it sat for 2 years. Finally, I bought it, put a new battery in it, changed the tires, and have driven it just about every day since. It is great in warm or cold weather, handles well, gets good gas mileage, and just runs like crazy.
1990 GP SE 314k and counting
ThosL,06/23/2003
Originally purchased with 132,000 - currently has 314,817 miles. Its on its 2nd water pump! The original got me to 313,000. Have replaced the IAC Valve, Alternator, BRAKES,Got 150k on my last set of tires. Its a tight car. Excellent road car unless you are a passenger. Car has the console mounted compass. My tip is to use Synthetic motor oil and the BEST filter you can get. I change the oil every 6k miles, but once went 16k. Had one wheel bearing replaced. Overall a great car.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
