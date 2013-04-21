Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

Schafer Chevrolet - Pinconning / Michigan

This Ivory White 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 Sunroof/Moonroof, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, 16' 5-Spoke Aluminum Silver Painted Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Security system, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G2WS522441155701

Stock: 32668

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020