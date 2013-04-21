Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

91 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Prix Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 91 listings
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1

    121,135 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,380

    $1,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP

    226,283 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,499

    $733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 in Red
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2

    199,136 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    $897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 in Black
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1

    191,403 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,949

    $563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 in Black
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1

    134,523 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP in Silver
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP

    102,117 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,499

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 in Red
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2

    229,985 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP

    139,075 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP in Black
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP

    221,290 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $2,900

    $282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 in Black
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2

    244,802 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Lease

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP

    131,051 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,290

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 in Silver
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1

    259,996 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,695

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 in Silver
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2

    123,066 miles

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 in Silver
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1

    291,046 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2

    263,936 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 in Black
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2

    145,775 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,331

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 in Black
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2

    307,333 miles

    $1,599

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 in Black
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1

    109,587 miles

    $5,792

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Grand Prix searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 91 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7392 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 392 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Vehicle performance and reliability
jimmy129,04/21/2013
Purchased my 2004 in 2008, from a local auction with 104k. It has 192k on it. I have gotten excellent service. Oil changed every 3k miles at dealer. All maintenance done at dealer, the usual wear. Travel south 3x yearly, without problems. Very reliable vehicle. GM stop making, why. Would or will purchase another and keep current.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
Grand Prix
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Pontiac Grand Prix info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings