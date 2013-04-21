Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me
- 121,135 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,380$1,201 Below Market
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**WE FINANCE**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522341210477
Stock: 20228-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 226,283 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$2,499$733 Below Market
Mason City Buick GMC Cadillac - Mason City / Iowa
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ivory White 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 4D Sedan FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Supercharged Mason City Motors Company has been serving the metro area for 3 years. 18/28 City/Highway MPG This 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP will not make it to the weekend!! Please CALL NOW!! (641) 424-4033.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR524741363178
Stock: 1020PC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 199,136 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000$897 Below Market
John Deery Motors Nissan - Cedar Falls / Iowa
Sport Red Metallic 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 FWDRecent Arrival! 20/30 City/Highway MPGJohn Deery Motors is a family owned dealership that has been in the automobile industry since 1909. We have been proudly serving the Cedar Valley since 1972. Stop in today to check out some of the best new and used inventory around! Or, logon to www.deery.com to see it online.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Heads up display.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS522041123649
Stock: 474103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 191,403 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,949$563 Below Market
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1. Local Trade In, No Accidents or Damage Reported, Grand Prix GT1, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Black, Dark Pewter Cloth, 16' 5-Spoke Aluminum Silver Painted Wheels, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, CD player, Driver's Package, Dual front impact airbags, Enhanced Traction Control System, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler. 20/30 City/Highway MPG 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522841342960
Stock: 9056A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-20-2020
- 134,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$337 Below Market
Performance Select Cars - Covington / Kentucky
Only 134,523 Miles! Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Pontiac Grand Prix boasts a Gas V6 3.8L/231 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 16" (40.6 CM) ALUMINUM, 5-SPOKE, SILVER PAINTED, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CASSETTE AND CD PLAYER.*This Pontiac Grand Prix Comes Equipped with These Options *DRIVERS PACKAGE , SEATS, FRONT CLOTH BUCKET WITH PASSENGER SIDE MAP POCKET, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY, FLOORMATS, CARPETED, FRONT AND REAR, ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 SERIES III V6 SFI WITH ELECTRONIC THROTTLE CONTROL, CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wipers, intermittent, front, Windows, power, includes driver express-down, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) black painted steel with bolt-on wheel covers.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Performance Select Cars located at 669 W 3rd S, Covington, KY 41011 can get you a trustworthy Grand Prix today!*Count on Performance to put a SMILE on your face!*Call Performance Select Cars in Covington, Kentucky for more info on this car or to schedule a test drive. We recommend you contact us to insure the vehicle is still available. Special credit situations? That's our specialty! Bad credit, no credit, no down payment, new job, unusual income sources, high current debt, past repossession, discharged or current bankruptcy, recent or pending divorce, college students, credit rebuilding...we can handle it all and insure you will be treated fairly and with respect. Performance Select Cars is part of the Performance Automotive Network family of dealerships. Buy from a name you know! * Many vehicles at Performance Select Cars come with our PerformanceCare 3 month / 3,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty. Check with us to see what coverage is available for this vehicle. Any warranty will be displayed on vehicle window sticker. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information on every vehicle advertised, the accuracy is not warranted.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522X41285709
Stock: 41285709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 102,117 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,499
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Competition Group Sunroof; Power Premium Audio Pkg Leather Trim Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Customer Dialogue Network Engine; 3.8L 3800 Series Iii V6 Sfi; Supercharged With Electronic Throttle Control Head-Up Display (Hud) Leather Appointed Seating Seats; Front Bucket With Passenger Side Map Pocket Solid Paint Sound System Feature; Monsoon Premium Speaker System Sound System; 6-Disc CD Changer; In-Dash; Electronically-Tuned; CDx Receiver Stabilitrak Sport Steering; Power; Rack-And-Pinion; Magnasteer Ii Variable Assist Suspension; Wide Track; 4-Wheel Independent; Performance Tuning Tires; P225/55Vr17; Performance; Blackwall Transmission Controls; Floor Shift; 5-Position Prndl; Tapshift With Paddle-Style Driver Shift Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Trip Computer; 5-Button System Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) 10-Spoke; Light Weight; Aluminum; Machined-Finished This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heads up display, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR524141365444
Stock: 41365444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 229,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,999
Tenvoorde Ford - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, ONE OWNER, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, LEATHER, 4-Way Power Driver Lumbar Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass & Outside Air Temperature, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM CDX Radio w/6-Disc CD Changer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Head-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, InfoTech Package, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trim Package, Low tire pressure warning, Nuance Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Premium Audio Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip Computer, Weather band radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/30 City/Highway MPG 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Heads up display.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS522241101913
Stock: 8112B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 139,075 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,495
Friendly Chevrolet - Fridley / Minnesota
Sedona Beige Metallic 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Supercharged **STORY OF THE VEHICLE**, Leather Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Clean Autocheck, Very Little Rust, Super Clean, Good Runner, Grand Prix GTP, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Supercharged, Chrome Finish, Custom Grille Inserts, Dual Round Exhaust Tips, GTP Sport Appearance Package, Sport Rear Spoiler.18/28 City/Highway MPGFriendly Chevrolet is the Friendly that made Fridley FAMOUS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR524641191144
Stock: 52088C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 221,290 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$2,900$282 Below Market
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive! Black 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP FWD 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Supercharged 17' Curved 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Finish, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ETR AM/FM CDX Radio w/6-Disc CD Changer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trim Package, Low tire pressure warning, Nuance Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Premium Audio Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR524841136078
Stock: 0-569T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 244,802 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Lease
$1,995
Tom Wood Honda - Anderson / Indiana
2004 Galaxy Silver Metallic Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/30 City/Highway MPGAt Tom Wood Honda we are driven by three principles honor, integrity, and loyalty. Come in today and let us earn your business. We make car buying easy and simple. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our customers the best competitive pricing and value. We do not mark them up to mark them Down! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Anderson, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Pendleton, & Muncie. Call 855 289 3104 to schedule a test drive or answer any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Heads up display.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS522041316948
Stock: BC316948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 131,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,290
Brustolon Buick GMC - Mystic / Connecticut
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Barbados Blue Metallic 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 4D Sedan FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Supercharged 18/28 City/Highway MPG Family owned and operated since 1949, Brustolon Buick GMC has made 100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION OUR PRIORITY! Our staff makes purchasing a PRE-OWNED vehicle an ENJOYABLE experience. Visit Brustolon Buick GMC in Mystic, CT and see for yourself! At Brustolon Buick GMC, our goal is to deliver vehicles that will provide years of reliable use. Every vehicle is fully inspected by our factory trained Service technicians, and reconditioned to factory maintenance specifications. Call the Brustolon Buick GMC Sales Department at 860-415-4738 prompt #1, to speak with a member of our team to schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR524041108775
Stock: 2926A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 259,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,695
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 3.8 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows And Door Locks, Dual Air Bags, Stereo CD, Power Seat, Rear Spoiler, Premium Alloy Wheels, Rated At 30 MPG Highway, Runs And Drives Great, Priced At Only $2695 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, 925-455-6666, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Price Is UNDER $3000, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522X41209813
Stock: 209813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-25-2019
- 123,066 miles
$4,000
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 Galaxy Silver Metallic FWD Odometer is 38995 miles below market average! Leather, Heated Seats, Grand Prix GT2, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS522341116159
Stock: 20G3183B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 291,046 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
The Car House of Garfield - Garfield / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522X41151721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 263,936 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
Schafer Chevrolet - Pinconning / Michigan
CONGRATULATIONS! Your search has found yourself this great deal from the best used car dealership. This Ivory White 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 Sunroof/Moonroof, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, 16' 5-Spoke Aluminum Silver Painted Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Security system, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. WHY IS SCHAFER THE BEST? First, and most importantly we have the best prices in Michigan. Our prices on average are thousands of dollars below Kelly Blue Book/NADA values. In addition, our prices are no haggle and often below wholesale prices. We will show you the price comparison of our vehicle versus the competition so you can see for yourself what a great deal you're getting. We'll give you a 3 day 100% money back satisfaction guarantee*. You will also be given a CarFax vehicle history report free of charge. Most vehicles come with a 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. ** Schafer Chevrolet is proud to have a 4.5 star Google review rating on over 600 reviews by real customers just like you. Our store has been reliable and trusted for our 90 years in business. Schafer Chevrolet is the only dealer to give you all this! Our inventory moves fast! So get off the internet now, and give us a call or come in! You'll be glad you did! * 3 day return policy is only available on vehicles less than ten years of age and under 100,000 miles. Limited to 150 miles after purchase. ** 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty only pertains to vehicles with under 100,000 miles and less than ten years of age.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS522441155701
Stock: 32668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 145,775 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,331
Harpel Brothers - Glencoe / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! Weelborg Chevrolet Buick of Glencoe is proud to present this 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2. No Accidents or Damage Reported to CARFAX, Grand Prix GT2, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Graystone Metallic, Dark Pewter Cloth, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Power driver seat, Power Sunroof, Speed control. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Odometer is 17855 miles below market average! Weelborg Chevrolet Buick of Glencoe...Sweet Wheels! Great Deals!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS522041249056
Stock: UC20033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 307,333 miles
$1,599
Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
PUBLIC NOTICE: This vehicle will go to the AUCTION or be sold to a WHOLESALER in 10 days. We are offering it to the public at a WHOLESALE COST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS522941370667
Stock: 295WM20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,587 miles
$5,792
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Check out this 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 while we still have it in stock! Get Your Money's Worth for this Pontiac Grand Prix with These Options WHEELS, 16 (40.6 CM) ALUMINUM, 5-SPOKE, SILVER PAINTED (Included and only available with (PCI) Drivers Package.) , TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TRACTION CONTROL, ENHANCED TRACTION SYSTEM, POWERTRAIN MODULATED (Included with (JL9) Brakes, 4-wheel disc, antilock.), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and programmable equalizer (STD), SEATS, FRONT CLOTH BUCKET WITH PASSENGER SIDE MAP POCKET, ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 SERIES III V6 SFI WITH ELECTRONIC THROTTLE CONTROL (200 HP [149.2 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 230 lb.-ft. [303.7 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), BRAKES, 4-WHEEL DISC, ELECTRONIC BRAKE FORCE DISTRIBUTION, ANTILOCK (Includes (NW7) Traction Control, Enhanced Traction System and (UJ6) Tire Inflation Monitor System.), Wipers, intermittent, front. Stop By Today Stop by Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln located at 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512 for a quick visit and a great vehicle! Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, NebraskaSid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522541333472
Stock: 4H20827B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
