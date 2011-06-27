2003 Pontiac Grand Prix Review
Pros & Cons
- Solid drivetrains, loads of features, fun to drive.
- Overly complex interior design, cheap-looking dashboard plastic and switchgear.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though still an attractive choice because of its high performance, newer sedans from Honda and Nissan offer similar levels of power, as well as superior refinement and features.
2003 Highlights
The Grand Prix coupe has been dropped from the lineup, leaving the SE, GT and GTP sedans as the remaining models. SE versions now come standard with an AM/FM/CD stereo, rear reading lamps and a ski pass-through, while all Grand Prix models now offer a standard overhead console with vanity mirrors and assist handles. A new Limited Edition package for GT and GTP models is available; it includes a new rear spoiler, special wheels, embroidered floor mats, blue foglamps, a monotone lower fascia, unique badging and door sill plates, white-faced gauges and special seats with leather inserts and blue stitching. ABS brakes are now optional on SE and GT models.
Consumer reviews
the_squizz,12/05/2013
I just want to start by saying I love this car. I bought this car with 94K miles for under $5K. I am very handy with a wrench ( I actually used to be a mechanic ), but this car is absolutely horrid to work on in the driveway. It is simply not made to be serviced outside of a professional shop environment. A great car, just be prepared to spend all day for seemingly simple repair jobs OR actually break down and drop it off at a shop for repairs. Other than that, the car is great. I have spent ~$1500 in a year and a half for repairs thus far. Remember, even tho the L67 is bulletproof, the outside accessories and sensors have a shelf life and will fail eventually. This goes for all cars.
James Mouton,08/23/2004
The 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix is a fun car to drive. It has great accelation for a automatic transmission sports sedan. The steering preformance is also very good.
shane255,07/18/2004
This car features the 3800 motor which has always been the best ever made. It should be good for a couple hundred thousand miles just like my second car I still drive.The only complaint is the front seats could be padded a little more to increase comfort,otherwise it is one fast machine..,...
pontiacdude,08/29/2002
Own a 1998 GTP that has given me 70000 miles of trouble free driving. Great power, great handling, good ride. Lived in Germany and the car easily kept up with any European car on the autobahn except I was limited to about 130mph (pegged the speedometer) It's been the best car I've owned because of the power. Owned 2 other trouble FREE AMERICAN cars before this one also.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
