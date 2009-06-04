Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 141,310 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495$985 Below Market
Springs Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552X81151834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,043 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,994$1,522 Below Market
Montgomeryville Nissan - Montgomeryville / Pennsylvania
This is a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr Sdn . Value priced below the market average! Only 70,043 miles which is low for a 2008!This Grand Prix, has a great Dark Mocha Metallic exterior, and a clean Ebony interior!Recently underwent a rigorous pre-buy inspection.-Wheel Alignment Completed-New Wiper Blades-New Engine Air Filter-Professionally DetailedThis model has many valuable options Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Rear Bench Seats, and Automatic Transmission.On top of that, it has many safety features Security System, Tire Pressure Monitors,Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 991 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomeryville, PA 18936.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552181171289
Stock: PN6990A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 157,527 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995$715 Below Market
Mildenberger Buick Chevrolet GMC - Hamilton / Montana
NEW ARRIVAL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552881118136
Stock: 191079B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 156,851 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,990$339 Below Market
Chicagoland Internet Auto - New Lenox / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552981126469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,903 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,495
Tom Naquin Chevrolet - Elkhart / Indiana
This Pre-Owned 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr Sdn FWD stock # 58685B has a Gray (dark Mocha Metallic) exterior and a Ebony Fabric interior. Factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 3.8l, 200.0hp engine and automatic transmission, the 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr Sdn FWD produces an impressive 18.0 city MPG / 28.0 HWY MPG. Desirable installed features include: Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Remote Engine Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi-Information Display, Power Drivers Seat, Daytime Running Lights, Front Wheel Drive, Compass, Cloth Seats, Anti Theft System, Power Mirrors, Overhead Console, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Anti-Lock Brakes, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Outside Temperature Gauge, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Disc Brakes, Gasoline Engine, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Dual Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Center Console, Auto Headlamp, Adjustable Head Rests, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Single-Disc CD Player, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster, Trip Odometer, Power Steering, Emergency Trunk Release, Tachometer, Spare Tire (Small Size), Floor Mats, Trip Computer, Digital Clock, Spoiler / Ground Effects, Split Folding Rear Seat, Beverage Holder(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Inside Hood Release, Center Arm Rest. This 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr Sdn FWD also comes factory equipped with: Tachometer, Power Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Beverage Holder(s), Spare Tire (Small Size), Tilt Steering Wheel, Reading Light(s), Center Arm Rest, Digital Clock, Spoiler / Ground Effects, Emergency Trunk Release, Rear Window Defroster, Floor Mats, Trip Odometer, Remote Trunk Release, Inside Hood Release, Trip Computer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552481115637
Stock: 58685B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 115,627 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995
Zimmerman Honda - Moline / Illinois
An extremely clean car with nearly new tires! You'll get alloy wheels, rear spoiler, power seat, power windows and locks, tilt wheel, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM/cd and much more! Make it yours TODAY. Print this page and call us Now. We know you will enjoy your test drive towards ownership! Please Contact Merlin Gehrke at 563-359-9114. This vehicle is located at Bettendorf Auto Sales 4219 State Street, Bettendorf, Iowa. Bettendorf Auto is a division of Zimmerman Honda in Moline, IL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552881172553
Stock: JL740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 158,030 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,257
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix . 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Black, Ebony w/Nuance Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 16' 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels, Cargo Net, Chrome Interior Accents, Driver & Fr Pass Illuminated Vanity Visor Mirrors, Driver 2-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Driver Information Center/Trip Computer, Front Fog Lamps, Front Passenger Seat w/Flat-Folding Seatback, Interior Switchable Front & Rear Reading Lights, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Sunroof, Preferred Package, Premium Lighting Package, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Sport Package, Stainless-Steel Dual-Outlet Exhaust, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun & Sound Package. 18/28 City/Highway MPG 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552181152855
Stock: 9184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 119,392 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,500
Springfield Buick GMC - Springfield / Ohio
Odometer is 7382 miles below market average!Cool (Liquid Silver Metallic) 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series IIICALL US TODAY AT 937-324-5571 TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIP PRIORITY TEST DRIVE ! www.springfieldgm.com.18/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552781163567
Stock: 81163567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 94,797 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,400$1,558 Below Market
Genesis of Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa / California
NICE LOCAL TRADE IN, NON SMOKER VEHICLE, Incredible Selection!!! Hassle Free Sales Process!!!, State of the Art Service and Sales Facilities, Factory Certified Technicians!!!, INCREDIBLE Financing for ALL Buyers - New and Used Vehicles...New Credit...Credit Recovery..., WE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE(S)!!!, SERVICE LOANERS AVAILABLE!!!. Manly Automotive is pleased to offer this handsome 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix in Liquid Silver Metallic. Unmatched Service, Selection and Upfront Hassle-Free Pricing...Every Day...The Manly Way!! ALL MANLY VEHICLES ARE CUSTOM DETAILED, FRESH OIL AND FILTER, AND PASS A COMPLETE DEALER INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 7 Day Money Back Guarantee* Vehicle must be returned in same condition 250 miles or less traveled Reasonable wear and tear accepted See dealer for details. 20/30 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 57308 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552471166425
Stock: 98352B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 148,633 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,482
Shottenkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of West Burlington - West Burlington / Iowa
REBUIT TITLE ON 04/06/2009 20/30 City/Highway MPG 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Thanks for shopping Shottenkirk Superstore!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552871163320
Stock: P10630A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 126,522 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,051
Brandon Dodge Ram on Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
Clean CARFAX.4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Liquid Silver Metallic, Ebony w/Cloth Seat Trim, Customer Preferred Package, Driver Confidence Package, Popular Equipment Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Preferred Package, Safety Package, Security Package. Odometer is 60603 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPGGREAT NEWS for you if you're looking for peace of mind when buying a used vehicle. Ask about NEW Dealin' Doug CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED Program! Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have been through our service department for a complete system check and meet the requirements to be covered. This Warranty has many advantages including our One Year Sign and Drive Roadside Assistance, Rental Allowance for $35 Per Day and Up To 10 Days, $75 Towing Reimbursement, and Trip Interruption $75 Per Day Up To $375 Per Occurrence. Please contact us for more information on this FREE Warranty Coverage offered at Brandon Dodge on Broadway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552071116881
Stock: K016502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 200,058 miles
$3,490
Mills Toyota - Willmar / Minnesota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled and delivered to the guest for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Clean CARFAX. 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix FWD Frosty (White) Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552X71160144
Stock: 4T200129C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 182,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,996
Puklich Chevrolet - Bismarck / North Dakota
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix Base Stealth (Gray Metallic) FWD 3.8L V6 SFI Series III 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 16' 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, CD player, Chrome Interior Accents, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass & Outside Air Temperature, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Fr Pass Illuminated Vanity Visor Mirrors, Driver 2-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center/Trip Computer, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Reading Lights, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Fog Lamps, Front Passenger Seat w/Flat-Folding Seatback, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Nuance Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead Console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Package, Premium Lighting Package, Premium Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Package, Stainless-Steel Dual-Outlet Exhaust, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. Call us at (701) 214-6374 For Help with any of Our Departments. See us on our Facebook Page!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552171149646
Stock: L5781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 225,401 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$1,650
Green Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jacksonville / Illinois
We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Virtual brochures and local home delivery available! Call to schedule an appointment today! Recent Arrival! Virtual Brochure Available!, Local Home Delivery Available!. Here at United we understand purchasing a vehicle can at times be a bit stressful. That is why our staff is here to help make the process as easy on you as possible and welcomes the opportunity to help in any way we are able to. We also understand that customer service after the sale is every bit or more important than during the sale, and we strive for 100% customer satisfaction. We are a family owned business where you can always speak to the owner. You can call us with any questions at 217-245-4117. 20/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552071185862
Stock: U30110C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 181,450 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499$759 Below Market
Lithia Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena - Helena / Montana
EPA 30 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, PREMIUM LIGHTING PACKAGE, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 SERIES III V6 SFI... AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, HID headlights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AL9) Seat adjuster, power, lumbar, driver, 2-way, (AP3) Remote vehicle start, (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim and shift knob, (TR9) Premium Lighting Package, (UK3) Steering wheel, steering wheel mounted radio controls, (V62) Lifestyle Package, (VY7) Shift knob, leather-wrapped, (U40) DIC/Trip Computer, 5-button system and (B3Q) Accents, interior, chrome, PREMIUM PACKAGE includes (CJ2) Air conditioning, dual-zone, automatic, (AR9) Seats, front Leather-appointed seating, bucket, with passenger side map pocket (Grand Prix/GT), (AR9) Seats, front buckets, Leather-appointed seating with UltraLux Suede inserts (GXP), (A85) Seat, front passenger seatback, flat-folding and (KA1) Seats, heated, driver and front passenger, PREMIUM LIGHTING PACKAGE includes (DH6) Visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, (C96) Lighting, interior, front and rear reading, switchable and (DK6) Console, overhead, includes eye glass storage, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 SERIES III V6 SFI, WITH ELECTRONIC THROTTLE CONTROL (200 HP [149.2 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 230 lb.-ft. [310.5 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD). WHY BUY FROM US: At Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena, we are local people helping local people find the car, truck or SUV that meets their needs and at a fair price. In fact Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552861308404
Stock: 61308404T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 228,798 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Rental Use
$1,497$350 Below Market
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
***Wholesale to the Public*** Take advantage and save thousands before these vehicles are sent to auction. Vehicles sold AS-IS and Title Only.Stealth (Gray Metallic) 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix Base FWD 3.8L V6 SFI Series III 16" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Carpeted Front & Rear Floormats, CD player, Chrome Interior Accents, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass & Outside Air Temperature, Delay-off headlights, Driver 2-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center/Trip Computer, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Reading Lights, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Passenger Seat w/Flat-Folding Seatback, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Rim Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Lifestyle Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead Console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Package, Premium Lighting Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552261196067
Stock: P22462B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 82,153 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,498$928 Below Market
McCafferty Ford of Langhorne - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
Only 82,153 Miles! Scores 30 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Pontiac Grand Prix boasts a Gas V6 3.8L/231 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 16" (40.6 CM) ALUMINUM, PAINTED (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P225/60R16, TOURING, BLACKWALL (STD).*This Pontiac Grand Prix Comes Equipped with These Options *PREMIUM LIGHTING PACKAGE includes (DH6) Visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, (C96) Lighting, interior, front and rear reading, switchable and (DK6) Console, overhead, includes eye glass storage, PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AL9) Seat adjuster, power, lumbar, driver, 2-way, (AP3) Remote vehicle start, (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim and shift knob, (TR9) Premium Lighting Package, (UK3) Steering wheel, steering wheel mounted radio controls, (V62) Lifestyle Package, (VY7) Shift knob, leather-wrapped, (U40) DIC/Trip Computer, 5-button system and (B3Q) Accents, interior, chrome , SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and programmable equalizer (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET, WITH PASSENGER SIDE MAP POCKET (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER LUMBAR, DRIVER, 2-WAY WITH CLOTH INTERIOR, REMOTE VEHICLE START, ONSTAR NOT INSTALLED, FLOORMATS, CARPETED, FRONT AND REAR, ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 SERIES III V6 SFI, WITH ELECTRONIC THROTTLE CONTROL (200 HP [149.2 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 230 lb.-ft. [310.5 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), DIC/TRIP COMPUTER, 5-BUTTON SYSTEM includes DIC information plus: compass, outside air temperature, average speed, elapsed timer, average and instantaneous fuel economy, range, remaining oil life, transmission fluid temperature, battery voltage, engine hours, Supercharge boost (GT), intermediate gear positions and performance upshift light (GXP).*Feel Confident About Your Choice *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 5 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Fred Beans Ford Kia Langhorne located at 1939 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA 19047 can get you a tried-and-true Grand Prix today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552561247822
Stock: FL005532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 226,475 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,499$421 Below Market
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Red Tag! Blow out special!!!, backup camera, bluetooth, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Cool (Liquid Silver Metallic), Ebony Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Carpeted Front & Rear Floormats, CD player, Chrome Interior Accents, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass & Outside Air Temperature, Delay-off headlights, Driver 2-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center/Trip Computer, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Enhanced Traction Control System, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Reading Lights, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Fog Lamps, Front Passenger Seat w/Flat-Folding Seatback, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Rim Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Lifestyle Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead Console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Package, Premium Lighting Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Inflation Monitor System, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552361117358
Stock: 6-22350BL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Grand Prix searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix
- 5(63%)
- 4(28%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(1%)
Related Pontiac Grand Prix info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan Quest 2011
- Used FIAT 500L 2018
- Used Acura TSX 2011
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2014
- Used Toyota Yaris 2011
- Used Volvo XC60 2011
- Used Audi TT 2015
- Used Cadillac ATS-V 2018
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2017
- Used Ford Transit Passenger Van 2016
- Used Honda Fit 2011
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2014
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2016
- Used Bentley Continental 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Pontiac G8 Silver Spring MD
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Clearwater FL
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Santa Ana CA
- Used Pontiac Vibe Rockville MD
- Used Pontiac G8 Lincoln NE
- Used Pontiac G6 Boise ID
- Used Pontiac G6 Durham NC
- Used Pontiac Solstice Fort Worth TX
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Frisco TX
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Tulsa OK
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
- 2020 Sierra 1500
- 2021 Ford Ranger News
- 2019 NV200
- 2019 IS 350
- 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2021 Toyota Sequoia News
- 2021 Hyundai Sonata News
- 2019 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2019 BMW i8
- 2020 GMC Yukon XL