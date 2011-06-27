  1. Home
2002 Pontiac Grand Prix Review

  Strong powertrains, loads of features, fun to drive.
  Overcomplicated interior, cheap-looking dashboard plastic and switchgear.
Edmunds' Expert Review

High in performance, value and cheesy plastic interior pieces.

Vehicle overview

Loaded with standard features, Pontiac's Grand Prix successfully blends form, function and performance into one appealing and affordable package. Buyers can select from one of three models: base SE (in sedan form only), midlevel GT (coupe or sedan) or top-of-the-line GTP(also in coupe or sedan). The SE comes standard with a 3.1-liter V6 that makes 175 horsepower and meets low-emission vehicle (LEV) standards. Despite the commendable numbers for the 3.1, we recommend upgrading to the 200-horsepower 3800 Series II V6 (optional on SE Sedan and standard on GT). The 3800 offers more power yet still delivers the same 20 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway, not to mention qualifying for Ultra Low Emission Vehicle (ULEV) status. All Grand Prix models use an electronically controlled four-speed overdrive automatic transmission.For true sport sedan power, GTP models come equipped with a supercharged version of the 3800 V6 that makes a whopping 240 horsepower. A driver-selectable shift program toggles between smooth-shifting "normal" mode and a tire-chirping "power" program for maximum fun. A traction control system works in conjunction with four-wheel antilock disc brakes and 16-inch performance tires to keep the GTP planted firmly on the ground. All Grand Prix models benefit from hydraulic engine mounts to isolate noise and vibration and all powertrains feature long-life coolant and platinum-tipped spark plugs that last 100,000 miles under optimal conditions. Interiors feature analog instrumentation and large, easy-to-use controls. In the Pontiac tradition, the dashboard is a cockpit-style arrangement with gauges designed to look like those in a jet fighter, all backlit in a soothing red glow at night. It looks great in the dark, but broad daylight reveals an interior overflowing with endless buttons and knobs made of a cheap gray plastic that hardly inspires confidence in their durability.SE models come well-equipped with power windows, locks and mirrors; dual-zone air conditioning; cruise control; a six speaker AM/FM cassette stereo; antilock brakes; and dual airbags. Step up to GT trim, and you'll get the 3800 V6, 16-inch wheels and tires, a six-way power driver seat, CD player and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with satellite radio controls. The GTP adds the supercharged V6, a head-up instrument display, the OnStar communications system, keyless entry and a premium audio system. For 2002, a 40th anniversary option package will be available on all Grand Prix GT and GTP models. In addition to exclusive Dark Cherry exterior paint, this package adds specially designed wheels, a unique rear spoiler, hood vents and a twin-tipped dual exhaust. On the inside, the 40th anniversary package adds special two-tone Ruby Red and Graphite leather door trim, seats and steering wheel, as well as a Ruby Red shift knob and console plates. So if you're in the market for a four-door sedan and you want more than just your average Point A to Point B family car, check out the Grand Prix. With its aggressive styling, sport-tuned suspension and available supercharged engine, this is one reasonably priced sedan that still offers a little personality as standard equipment.

2002 Highlights

A 40th Anniversary option package can be added to GT and GTP coupes and sedans. SE and GT models also gain additional standard equipment.

Most helpful consumer reviews

I might get another!
packisgreat,10/31/2014
I've had 2002 GT Cpe since 2005 and at 125K it's going strong. Only larger repair has been a wheel bearing. It gets up to 30MPG-which was a 2200 mile trip at about 83 MPH in Mn and ND when it was at abt 110K. Uses no oil. Only irritating thing is the water leaking into tail lights. I'm looking to get a 2001 for my son.
It gave me it's all
Alan T,07/04/2018
SE 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A)
I got my 2002 Grand Prix three years ago. It had about 130,000 miles on it then, 170,000 miles on it now. A handsome looking car with the most interior room of any car I've ever had. Handled great, very smooth ride. As cars age things invariably have to be replaced and I've decided to just sell the car and let someone else replace them. It never got great gas mileage due to the six cyl engine and the overall weight of the car. I never took it on any great road trips---a 650 mile round trip was the longest I ever took with it. But it's solid for in-town driving. Given it's now 2018, the 2002 Grand Prix is ageing gracefully and if you get one you have to treat it kindly. It is too bad that Pontiacs aren't made anymore. The Pontiac Grand Prix was/is a solid car. I think the last car my grandfather owned was a Grand Prix, now that I think of it.
Great machine for an older car
jazbo01,01/01/2012
Bought this car to drive to work, at first i felt i paid too much but after putting 20k on it and having NO issues.. and no rust, it was a great deal! Good fuel economy, good power-no fears when passing. Big, heavy, solid car..the way I like em! Has 140K on it and it runs, and drives like new, rides great and with snow tires will go where my truck will! Very glad I bought a Grand Prix, would do it all over again! you cant beat the 3.8 for power and reliability. if you are considering buying an inexpendsive used car definately look at a grand prix you wont regret it!
Great car, very reliable
deabomb,09/08/2014
I have a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE that I bought in February 2003 with 24000 miles on it. Almost 12 years later with just under 110,000 miles on it, she is still going strong. The only major problem I had with it in 2008 was the known issue of the intake manifold gasket leaking and blowing coolant out. It cost me $700 to fix the damage. Other than that snafu, it hasn't given me any trouble. I love this car. Hubby wants me to trade it in for something newer with more bells and whistles, but I can't part with it. It has been a solid, reliable car for me and I hope I can get another 100,000 miles out of it.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
