Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

Keweenaw Chevrolet - Houghton / Michigan

Recent Arrival! 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT Sport Red Metallic FWD *SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *HEATED SEATS*, *ONSTAR*, *REMOTE START*, Grand Prix GT, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, Sport Red Metallic. Odometer is 13526 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G2WS542151293548

Stock: 2339XX

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020