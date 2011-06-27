Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$647
|$1,369
|$1,763
|Clean
|$569
|$1,207
|$1,554
|Average
|$413
|$884
|$1,138
|Rough
|$258
|$560
|$721
1991 Pontiac Grand Prix LE 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$635
|$1,365
|$1,763
|Clean
|$559
|$1,203
|$1,554
|Average
|$406
|$881
|$1,138
|Rough
|$253
|$558
|$721
1991 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$846
|$1,438
|$1,763
|Clean
|$744
|$1,268
|$1,554
|Average
|$540
|$928
|$1,138
|Rough
|$337
|$588
|$721
1991 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$632
|$1,365
|$1,763
|Clean
|$556
|$1,203
|$1,554
|Average
|$404
|$881
|$1,138
|Rough
|$252
|$558
|$721
1991 Pontiac Grand Prix STE 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$844
|$1,438
|$1,763
|Clean
|$743
|$1,268
|$1,554
|Average
|$539
|$928
|$1,138
|Rough
|$336
|$588
|$721