Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix GT Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Grand Prix
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room47.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3323 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Bright White
