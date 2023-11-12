First Drive: 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe Is the Rebirth of Slick

What's the AMG GT like to drive?

I got to drive the AMG GT as part of a Mercedes-Benz event in Granada, Spain. First impression: Power delivery from the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine is immediate and linear. While one can always say that you'd like more power in a car, there’s no real need here with 469 horsepower on tap in the AMG GT 55 and 577 hp in the AMG GT 63. All-wheel drive is standard on both versions, but the system automatically adjusts to provide more rear power bias when needed to enhance the car's sporting potential.

Throttle response is dependent on what drive mode you’re in and there are six: Individual, Comfort, Slippery, Sport, Sport+ and Race. With Individual, you can put together a combination of settings that uniquely suit you. Even in Comfort mode, the throttle response is quick. The shifts from the nine-speed automatic transmission become sharper and quicker as you select the more aggressive drive modes. Braking is also quite good. The pedal is easy to modulate for smooth stops and provides quick stopping when you need it. This came in handy when driving up a mountain road and I came up upon a herd of goats. Yes, goats on the road. I had to go heavy on the brakes and I felt totally in control of the situation the entire time.

AMG really showcases its techno-wizardry with the car's advanced suspension. The driving dynamics increase in sharpness and responsiveness as you move up the drive modes. You can even fine-tune the suspension and electronic assists to your liking. Between the linked adaptive suspension dampers, rear-wheel axle steer (up to 2.5 degrees in either direction), torque vectoring and advanced traction control system, the AMG GT feels unflappable. You may never surpass its capabilities unless you’re a professional driver or race car driver. The steering doesn't have much feel to it, which is pretty typical nowadays, but it is sharp and responsive.

The only possible criticism here is that the suspension is quite taut. While not uncomfortable, it’s definitely more of a performance setting than comfort. Personally, I think the balance of comfort and handling is very good for a sports car.