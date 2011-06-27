  1. Home
2007 Nissan Xterra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,512$3,850$4,576
Clean$2,335$3,573$4,245
Average$1,981$3,021$3,582
Rough$1,626$2,469$2,919
2007 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,527$3,707$4,350
Clean$2,349$3,441$4,035
Average$1,992$2,910$3,405
Rough$1,636$2,378$2,775
2007 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,693$3,952$4,636
Clean$2,503$3,669$4,300
Average$2,123$3,102$3,629
Rough$1,744$2,535$2,957
2007 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,413$5,467$6,583
Clean$3,172$5,075$6,106
Average$2,691$4,291$5,153
Rough$2,210$3,507$4,199
2007 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,809$3,691$4,172
Clean$2,611$3,427$3,870
Average$2,215$2,897$3,266
Rough$1,818$2,368$2,661
2007 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,694$4,384$5,304
Clean$2,504$4,070$4,919
Average$2,124$3,441$4,151
Rough$1,744$2,812$3,383
2007 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,380$3,505$4,117
Clean$2,212$3,254$3,819
Average$1,876$2,751$3,222
Rough$1,541$2,248$2,626
2007 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,820$4,321$5,137
Clean$2,621$4,011$4,765
Average$2,223$3,392$4,021
Rough$1,826$2,772$3,277
2007 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,323$3,306$3,841
Clean$2,159$3,069$3,563
Average$1,831$2,594$3,006
Rough$1,504$2,120$2,450
2007 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,100$3,092$3,633
Clean$1,952$2,871$3,370
Average$1,656$2,427$2,843
Rough$1,360$1,984$2,317
2007 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,393$3,468$4,052
Clean$2,225$3,219$3,759
Average$1,887$2,722$3,172
Rough$1,549$2,225$2,585
2007 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,602$3,718$4,324
Clean$2,419$3,451$4,011
Average$2,052$2,918$3,384
Rough$1,685$2,385$2,758
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Nissan Xterra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,504 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,070 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Xterra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,504 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,070 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Nissan Xterra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,504 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,070 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Nissan Xterra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Nissan Xterra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Nissan Xterra ranges from $1,744 to $5,304, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Nissan Xterra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.