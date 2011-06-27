Estimated values
2007 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,512
|$3,850
|$4,576
|Clean
|$2,335
|$3,573
|$4,245
|Average
|$1,981
|$3,021
|$3,582
|Rough
|$1,626
|$2,469
|$2,919
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,527
|$3,707
|$4,350
|Clean
|$2,349
|$3,441
|$4,035
|Average
|$1,992
|$2,910
|$3,405
|Rough
|$1,636
|$2,378
|$2,775
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,693
|$3,952
|$4,636
|Clean
|$2,503
|$3,669
|$4,300
|Average
|$2,123
|$3,102
|$3,629
|Rough
|$1,744
|$2,535
|$2,957
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,413
|$5,467
|$6,583
|Clean
|$3,172
|$5,075
|$6,106
|Average
|$2,691
|$4,291
|$5,153
|Rough
|$2,210
|$3,507
|$4,199
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,809
|$3,691
|$4,172
|Clean
|$2,611
|$3,427
|$3,870
|Average
|$2,215
|$2,897
|$3,266
|Rough
|$1,818
|$2,368
|$2,661
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,694
|$4,384
|$5,304
|Clean
|$2,504
|$4,070
|$4,919
|Average
|$2,124
|$3,441
|$4,151
|Rough
|$1,744
|$2,812
|$3,383
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,380
|$3,505
|$4,117
|Clean
|$2,212
|$3,254
|$3,819
|Average
|$1,876
|$2,751
|$3,222
|Rough
|$1,541
|$2,248
|$2,626
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,820
|$4,321
|$5,137
|Clean
|$2,621
|$4,011
|$4,765
|Average
|$2,223
|$3,392
|$4,021
|Rough
|$1,826
|$2,772
|$3,277
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,323
|$3,306
|$3,841
|Clean
|$2,159
|$3,069
|$3,563
|Average
|$1,831
|$2,594
|$3,006
|Rough
|$1,504
|$2,120
|$2,450
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,100
|$3,092
|$3,633
|Clean
|$1,952
|$2,871
|$3,370
|Average
|$1,656
|$2,427
|$2,843
|Rough
|$1,360
|$1,984
|$2,317
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,393
|$3,468
|$4,052
|Clean
|$2,225
|$3,219
|$3,759
|Average
|$1,887
|$2,722
|$3,172
|Rough
|$1,549
|$2,225
|$2,585
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,602
|$3,718
|$4,324
|Clean
|$2,419
|$3,451
|$4,011
|Average
|$2,052
|$2,918
|$3,384
|Rough
|$1,685
|$2,385
|$2,758