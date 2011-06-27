First off let me say that I did a lot of research into this class of vehicle and wasn't actually in the market for new SUV. However, our 2005 Honda CRV was written off as "Totaled" after being rear ended so hard we were pushed into the car in front of us. Thankfully I had done all my homework. I and my wife test drove three SUV's. The 2015 Honda CR-V, 2015 Mazda CX-5, and of course the Rogue SL. I won't go into all the pros and cons of each vehicle suffice to say that all three of them are wonderful cars and you're not going to go be disappointed with any of them but if interior comfort, competent handling, and a smooth ride are of the utmost importance to you then the Rogue is head and shoulders above the other two vehicles, especially the Honda CRV. The Honda had the least desirable interior and control scheme. And while I'm not a professional reviewer or driver the comments about the "uninspired driving experience" or "lackluster handling" are completely unjustified. I live in rural Georgia and my daily commute is all over twisty, curvy roads and this car just eats the road up. The car has a nice dynamic suspension which may insulate the driver a little bit from the "road feel" but frankly getting used to to pampered by my Rogue's suspension was not too hard to take.. It handles precisely and responsively. Many people aren't that crazy about the CVT transmission (continuously variable transmission (CVT) -also known as a single-speed transmission) transmissions because of their responsiveness and on that score I understand the tepid reviews but that's across the board with all the manufacturers although I felt that the Honda, with the addition of 10 extra HP, was a bit more crisp in it's responsiveness. In my opinion the reviews, while attempting to be precise & impartial, are misleading. This car has excellent acceleration for all your day to day driving needs. I find it's acceleration to be smooth and consistent. I have absolutely no qualms whatsoever recommending this car. I am so happy we did not pay extra to go with the Honda CRV Touring model and this from a dealership we had been going to for years. I've owned Nissan vehicles before and was extremely pleased with both of them. Update: (May 26, 2016) - So after nearly 7000 miles of driving and a little more than six months of ownership my opinion of this car is still "two thumbs way up"! We recently completed a drive to Asheville, NC from Atlanta, GA over some very hilly and very curvy roads and this car performed beautifully. It's so comfortable to ride and just a joy to drive. Also I recommend a "Mostly Music" subscription to XM-Sirius radio. Being able to sit and cruise along to non-stop, commercial free music while driving in the mountains made the trip even more enjoyable. To date I've hauled mulch, a lawnmower, and various assorted pieces of furniture in my car and I have to say that this car fits the bill nicely when I need the cargo space. Like I've said before the interior is by far and away superior to any of the competitors out there. As a side note the NavTec navigation system is excellent. It could be a little more intuitive with it's menu layout but overall it's extremely easy to use and perfectly integrated into the vehicle's control scheme. My mileage is lower than expected but not by much. Even though t's bigger than my 2005 CRV and a little heavier it gets much better gas mileage than that and this is an AWD car. 25.1 is my average for mostly my day to day driving with the best mileage at 30.8. I tend to do 30 - 32 highway pretty consistently. Update: (November 28, 2016) Now that I have almost 15K miles on my Rogue SL-AWD I can say without qualification that this car is an exceptional value. Mileage is exactly what I expected about 25.5 in the City, and 32 Highway which for an AWD vehicle is excellent. I couldn't be happier. One small, and rather humorous side note, when I got a low pressure warning on one tire the other day, I got the customary in cabin warning and moments later a text from my Nissan Connect service telling me I had a low pressure....lol...my wife, who's also on my Nissan account got the same text so she turns around and sends me another text and calls me that my tire pressure it low...Long story short it cracked me up that the "world" was so alerted to my tire pressure "event"...lol Look this is a great car. It rides smoothly and handles beautifully. Don't believe the reviews about it being a rather "uninspired" driving experience this car is super comfortable and and absolute pleasure to drive. Update (May 30, 2017). I love my car! I have absolutely no complaints about my vehicle. The mileage, which was always excellent, is even better. Highway miles - steady state at 75MPH - gets me 36.9 at a walk. Comfortable and extremely efficient. I've upgraded the NAV system with new maps and beyond my regularly scheduled maintenance I've had no issues.

Read more