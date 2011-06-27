  1. Home
2016 Nissan Rogue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth highway ride
  • optional third-row seating
  • user-friendly tech options
  • upscale look and feel
  • versatile interior storage.
  • Tepid and noisy acceleration
  • CVT is slow to respond
  • forgettable driving experience
  • compromised visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its comfortable ride and roomy interior, the 2016 Nissan Rogue is a pleasant enough small crossover SUV. But subpar performance holds it back from being a truly desirable choice.

Vehicle overview

In an increasingly crowded compact crossover segment, the 2016 Nissan Rogue is a family-oriented model that certainly has some likable aspects. Most notable, perhaps, is its ability to seat up to seven passengers with the available third-row seat, which is quite uncommon among compact models. Upscale interior materials and design give the cabin a classy vibe, while available features like keyless entry and ignition and a surround-view camera system strike an upscale, high-tech chord. The interior also has a practical side, with up to 70 cubic feet of cargo room with the rear seatbacks folded down, a number that bests a number of competitors.

The 2016 Nissan Rogue is one of the roomier models in the compact crossover segment.

The Rogue also has its share of downsides, though. If you're just looking for a value-rich crossover with a smooth ride, this Nissan is bound to satisfy. But if you want any degree of driver engagement, you won't find it here. That's partly why the Rogue fell to a "C" rating in our evaluation: Its mandatory four-cylinder engine provides loud but otherwise forgettable acceleration, its continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is relatively unresponsive, and its handling, while safe and secure, isn't the least bit engaging. Even putting performance-related concerns aside, the Rogue's rearward visibility is poor, and we've found its lofty EPA fuel economy ratings hard to replicate in real-world driving.

Accordingly, we suggest checking out some of the Rogue's competitors before making up your mind. The Mazda CX-5, for example, offers the fun-to-drive personality that the Rogue lacks, while the Honda CR-V is superior for all-around competence. For stronger acceleration, the Subaru Forester, fitted with its optional turbocharged engine, would be a better way to go, as would a V6-equipped Jeep Cherokee. If a reasonably sized three-row crossover is what you want, the Kia Sorento is a great choice, albeit a little more expensive one. Overall, the 2016 Nissan Rogue doesn't do much to stand out among this group, but it's still worth a look if space and comfort are priorities.

2016 Nissan Rogue models

The 2016 Nissan Rogue is a compact crossover offered in three trim levels: S, SV and SL. Two-row seating is standard, while a third-row seat is available on S and SV models.

The 2016 Nissan Rogue offers a high-quality interior with a number of desirable features and options.

Standard equipment on the S includes 17-inch steel wheels, LED running lights, remote keyless entry, air-conditioning with rear vents, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 40/20/40-split rear seat (folds, slides and reclines), cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, a 5-inch central display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary input jack.

An optional Appearance package for the S trim adds roof rails, rear privacy glass, integrated turn signals for the side mirrors and chrome exterior door handles.

The SV starts with those items and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), NissanConnect smartphone app integration and a six-speaker sound system.

The SL gets standard 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, a power liftgate, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera system (Around View), a 7-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, voice controls, NissanConnect emergency telematics (powered by Sirius/XM), Siri Eyes Free (for iPhones) and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with a six-CD changer.

Additional options start with the Family package (S and SV), which adds the third-row seat and run-flat tires (deleting the spare tire), along with rear privacy glass for the S model.

The SV Premium package adds the SL's standard heated mirrors, power liftgate, heated front seats, navigation system, bigger touchscreen and Around View camera system, and it also includes a blind-spot monitor, lane-departure warning, forward collision alert, "moving object detection" (in conjunction with the 360-degree parking camera) and Siri Eyes Free.

The SL Premium package consists of LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof and the safety features from the SV Premium package, adding automatic emergency braking to the forward collision mitigation system.

The panoramic sunroof is a stand-alone option on the SV trim.

2016 Highlights

The SL trim adds an emergency telematics system called NissanConnect Services, while other newly available features include Siri Eyes Free and an enhanced collision mitigation system with automatic braking. Also, an Appearance package for the base S trim dresses up the exterior a bit.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2016 Nissan Rogue is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. A CVT is standard, as is front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available as an option.

In Edmunds testing, a Rogue SL AWD hit 60 mph in an unremarkable 9.3 seconds.

The EPA estimates that front-wheel-drive models will return 28 mpg combined (26 city/33 highway), while all-wheel-drive versions return 28 mpg combined (25 city/32 highway). These are strong numbers, but we've found them difficult to replicate in real-world testing. An all-wheel-drive Rogue managed only 25 mpg during a year-long 20,000-mile test at Edmunds.com.

The 2016 Nissan Rogue's four-cylinder engine's specs are fine, but real-world acceleration and mpg suffer.

Safety

The Rogue comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags (for all three rows when equipped), a rearview camera and hill-start assist. All-wheel-drive models add hill descent control.

Optional safety features (bundled in packages) include a blind-spot warning system, a lane-departure warning system, a forward collision warning system (with automatic emergency braking on SL) and the Around View camera system. The latter (standard on SL and optional on SV) provides a top-down, 360-degree view of the Rogue's surroundings when parking, and it can be upgraded with a warning system that notifies you when a moving object enters a camera's view.

Also standard on SL, but unavailable on the other trims, is NissanConnect Services, an emergency telematics system powered by Sirius/XM. Features include geo-fencing (allowing speed, curfew and boundary limits to be activated for untrusted drivers), automatic collision notification, emergency assistance and stolen vehicle locating. Note that a Sirius/XM subscription (sold separately) is required to enable these services.

In government crash tests, the 2016 Nissan Rogue received four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has also tested the Rogue. Here, the Rogue received the highest possible rating of "Good" in both the small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also received a "Good" score in the side-impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (seat and head restraint design) tests.

During Edmunds track testing, a Rogue SL AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, an average performance for this segment, but considerably longer than the last CR-V (119 feet) and Ford Escape (115 feet) we tested.

Driving

When you're just commuting around town, the 2016 Nissan Rogue performs adequately enough. Also, the Rogue's engine, wind and road noise levels are hushed enough to make long road trips enjoyable. But stepping hard on the gas pedal brings a noisy drone into the cabin, as the CVT keeps the engine rpm high. Even when you're wringing it out, acceleration is subpar, so highway passing or merging maneuvers require some forethought, especially with a full load of passengers or cargo.

The Nissan Rogue is pleasant enough around town, but lackluster engine performance and handling diminish its overall appeal.

The Rogue's suspension is definitely set up to favor a smooth ride over sharp handling. The ride gets a bit firmer with the SL's standard 18-inch wheels, but comfort remains the order of the day. The downside is that the Rogue feels ponderous when going around turns and does little to engage the driver.

Interior

One of the Rogue's key strengths is its interior. There are lots of soft-touch materials, generously padded armrests and a mature, almost elegant dashboard layout. As on the Altima sedan, Nissan says the Rogue's front seats are a NASA-inspired "Zero Gravity" design, and yes, they're quite comfortable (though front legroom may be insufficient for taller drivers).

The second-row seats are split 40/20/40 for greater versatility and feature a full 9 inches of fore/aft travel, with reclining seatbacks for further adjustability and comfort. Although the cramped optional third-row seat is only for small children, that's true of any comparably sized crossover, and the third row gives the Rogue a competitive advantage over most direct rivals.

If you stick with the standard two-row configuration, you'll enjoy a useful cargo dividing system, which includes an adjustable rear cargo area with storage compartments, multilevel shelving capability and a claimed 18 different cargo-carrying configurations. Cargo space dwindles to 9.4 cubic feet behind the third row, but both rear seating rows fold flat to open up the Rogue's maximum 70-cubic-foot hauling capacity, which is one of the bigger capacities you'll find in this class. The fold-flat front passenger seat also allows you to squeeze in long items and still close the liftgate.

Unfortunately, the Rogue's rear visibility is compromised, making it difficult to maneuver in tight spaces. The standard rearview camera helps, though, as does the available Around View system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Nissan Rogue.

5(39%)
4(25%)
3(14%)
2(11%)
1(11%)
3.7
153 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 153 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So far, so good
Steve,04/03/2016
SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
The Rogue was originally on my short list back in October 2014. Back then, I ended up buying a 2015 Mazda CX5 Grand Touring. Fast forward to March 2016, I regretted it. My transmission died and needed to be completely replaced after just 24,000 miles. I decided I wanted to get out of the Mazda at that time. So, I looked at the Rogue again. So, a lot of the pros will also mention things that I already like a lot better than the CX5 for those who are also considering that one over the Rogue. Pros: -The entertainment system is much faster than the Mazda. My iPhone 6 paired with the Nissan very quickly and downloaded my address book in about 5 seconds. The Mazda always had delays with the entertainment system whether it was Bluetooth to switching from FM radio to XM radio. I don't know why but it was just slow. -It's very comfortable -For those who like moonroofs, I upgraded to the SL Premium Package which included the panoramic moonroof and it's amazing how much natural light gets into the vehicle now. If you have kids, my kids seem to love it since the moonroof extends over their seats. -The rear seats can be slid forwards and backwards adding extra cargo room in the back. -The LED headlights seem to illuminate the road better than the Mazda's LED headlights did. -Both the Mazda CX5 Grand Touring and the Rogue SL have Bose speakers. The Bose speakers seem significantly better in the Rogue than in the CX5. Cons: -An all weather cargo trunk tray is not available. They don't make one because the trunk can technically have shelves (You can lift up the floor coverings to uncover additional cargo space that goes about 6-10" down extending the entire area of the trunk). This is also obviously a pro as well because it adds extra functionality but I also like to have an all weather cargo tray when I go to get garbage such as mulch to put in the back. -The blind spot warning system is nice but I find that the volume is low and apparently there is no way to adjust it. The one thing I liked about the Mazda better was the blind spot warning system because the volume was both louder and the indicator itself was in the side mirror making it more easily visible. In the Rogue, the indicator light is inside the vehicle near the side mirrors where there is usually a speaker in many cars. All in all, I think there is a better value in the Rogue and I'm happy with it although from what I understand, there have been minor changes to the 2016 CX5 versus the 2015 CX5 that I had.
Rogue - 1 year update
RogueDriver,07/15/2016
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I have owned my Rogue approx 12 months and have 13,500 miles on it. This includes two extended highway trips. Vehicle is doing great. No troubles at all. I do routine 3,500 mile oil changes (recommended in our hot Florida weather) and rotate tires and nothing else has been needed. Drives great, smooth as can be, getting 26 mpg in town and 34 hwy. Very comfortable on 15 hour all highway drives moving kids to college. Extremely comfortable front seats which is key for me since I have a bad back from an accident. The Rogue is not the sexiest vehicle in the world, but in my view is an extremely comfortable, solid and dependable vehicle that does everything I, as an average driver, need in a vehicle. I am not going to win any drag races in it, and I am sure that the folks at Car and Driver or Motor Trend don't like it, but for going to work and back, hauling the occasional bags of mulch from Home Depot, or driving the kids to college with all their junk it works tremendously fine. Would purchase again without question. I am a guys who reads all of the professional car/suv reviews, and my experience with my Rogue is much more positive than what the reviewers say about the vehicle. I am high 50's male with a bad back from an accident and went looking for a "right height" vehicle since I have trouble crouching down to get into many sedans or hopping up into most SUVs. After sitting in a significant number of vehicles I found the Rogue fit the bill perfectly. Height is just right for me to slide into, and the seats are extremely comfortable (I didn't believe the Nissan propaganda about zero gravity design seats until I sat in them). And in spite of the professional reviewers who say that the Rogue drives poorly, I love it. Recognize that I use my Rogue for what I think a typical driver would use it for. I drive a few miles each day back and forth to work, go around town on errands, and will hop onto the interstate occasionally to go visit someone. I am not looking for a street racing machine and I don't care if it doesn't corner at high g-rates. Just typical average everyday driving. And in this the Rogue does wonderfully. Plenty of pickup, and no - I don't get a horrendous "drone" from the engine/transmission since I am not trying to drag race down the street or into interstate on ramps. Accelerates just fine. Smooth and comfortable ride - maybe not to the standards of a 1980's Buick - but what SUV does? Much smoother and more comfortable than the BMW and Mercedes SUVs that my friends drive for name recognition. Lots of room inside. Carries plenty in rear. A/C works great which is key here in Florida. Handles my daily grind just fine. Are there things that I don't like - sure. Nissan's bluetooth connectivity is somewhat behind others - my iphone connects perfectly to the other 3 cars in my family (Toyota, BMW and Hyundai) but even the dealer can't figure out why the Rogue won't pull in my full address book for all voice recognition calls. Gas mileage a bit lower than advertised. But bottom line is that the Rogue handles my daily driving needs admirably well - and at a great cost (dealer hugely discounted off list price). Highly recommend the vehicle for anyone looking for comfortable, normal transportation. I will continue to read the professional car reviews, but now I recognize that their specific vehicle criticisms may not apply to a typical driver like myself.
My Second Rogue
Jaksie B.,07/14/2016
SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I had 2009 Rogue before it got hit for the 2nd time and it was totalled. Decided to get 2016 Rogue and I love it! The whole exterior and interior are completely upgraded from 2009. The 2016 feels very comfortable, just like 2009, maybe better! Wish the road noise was better (same as 2009). Not sure if this is right, but it feels like the 2009 Rogue's acceleration was better than 2016! Yes, I remember it is a 4-cylinder, but my 2009 was awesome and felt so good when I hit the gas pedal. It feels like there's a lot more resistant on 2016 when I hit the gas pedal. Other than that, I LOVE all the safety features that 2016 has.
My Rogue Rocks!
Mark G.,11/25/2015
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
First off let me say that I did a lot of research into this class of vehicle and wasn't actually in the market for new SUV. However, our 2005 Honda CRV was written off as "Totaled" after being rear ended so hard we were pushed into the car in front of us. Thankfully I had done all my homework. I and my wife test drove three SUV's. The 2015 Honda CR-V, 2015 Mazda CX-5, and of course the Rogue SL. I won't go into all the pros and cons of each vehicle suffice to say that all three of them are wonderful cars and you're not going to go be disappointed with any of them but if interior comfort, competent handling, and a smooth ride are of the utmost importance to you then the Rogue is head and shoulders above the other two vehicles, especially the Honda CRV. The Honda had the least desirable interior and control scheme. And while I'm not a professional reviewer or driver the comments about the "uninspired driving experience" or "lackluster handling" are completely unjustified. I live in rural Georgia and my daily commute is all over twisty, curvy roads and this car just eats the road up. The car has a nice dynamic suspension which may insulate the driver a little bit from the "road feel" but frankly getting used to to pampered by my Rogue's suspension was not too hard to take.. It handles precisely and responsively. Many people aren't that crazy about the CVT transmission (continuously variable transmission (CVT) -also known as a single-speed transmission) transmissions because of their responsiveness and on that score I understand the tepid reviews but that's across the board with all the manufacturers although I felt that the Honda, with the addition of 10 extra HP, was a bit more crisp in it's responsiveness. In my opinion the reviews, while attempting to be precise & impartial, are misleading. This car has excellent acceleration for all your day to day driving needs. I find it's acceleration to be smooth and consistent. I have absolutely no qualms whatsoever recommending this car. I am so happy we did not pay extra to go with the Honda CRV Touring model and this from a dealership we had been going to for years. I've owned Nissan vehicles before and was extremely pleased with both of them. Update: (May 26, 2016) - So after nearly 7000 miles of driving and a little more than six months of ownership my opinion of this car is still "two thumbs way up"! We recently completed a drive to Asheville, NC from Atlanta, GA over some very hilly and very curvy roads and this car performed beautifully. It's so comfortable to ride and just a joy to drive. Also I recommend a "Mostly Music" subscription to XM-Sirius radio. Being able to sit and cruise along to non-stop, commercial free music while driving in the mountains made the trip even more enjoyable. To date I've hauled mulch, a lawnmower, and various assorted pieces of furniture in my car and I have to say that this car fits the bill nicely when I need the cargo space. Like I've said before the interior is by far and away superior to any of the competitors out there. As a side note the NavTec navigation system is excellent. It could be a little more intuitive with it's menu layout but overall it's extremely easy to use and perfectly integrated into the vehicle's control scheme. My mileage is lower than expected but not by much. Even though t's bigger than my 2005 CRV and a little heavier it gets much better gas mileage than that and this is an AWD car. 25.1 is my average for mostly my day to day driving with the best mileage at 30.8. I tend to do 30 - 32 highway pretty consistently. Update: (November 28, 2016) Now that I have almost 15K miles on my Rogue SL-AWD I can say without qualification that this car is an exceptional value. Mileage is exactly what I expected about 25.5 in the City, and 32 Highway which for an AWD vehicle is excellent. I couldn't be happier. One small, and rather humorous side note, when I got a low pressure warning on one tire the other day, I got the customary in cabin warning and moments later a text from my Nissan Connect service telling me I had a low pressure....lol...my wife, who's also on my Nissan account got the same text so she turns around and sends me another text and calls me that my tire pressure it low...Long story short it cracked me up that the "world" was so alerted to my tire pressure "event"...lol Look this is a great car. It rides smoothly and handles beautifully. Don't believe the reviews about it being a rather "uninspired" driving experience this car is super comfortable and and absolute pleasure to drive. Update (May 30, 2017). I love my car! I have absolutely no complaints about my vehicle. The mileage, which was always excellent, is even better. Highway miles - steady state at 75MPH - gets me 36.9 at a walk. Comfortable and extremely efficient. I've upgraded the NAV system with new maps and beyond my regularly scheduled maintenance I've had no issues.
See all 153 reviews of the 2016 Nissan Rogue
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2016 Nissan Rogue features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Nissan Rogue

Used 2016 Nissan Rogue Overview

The Used 2016 Nissan Rogue is offered in the following submodels: Rogue SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Nissan Rogue?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Nissan Rogue trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SV is priced between $12,988 and$21,190 with odometer readings between 10866 and99275 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S is priced between $10,000 and$22,995 with odometer readings between 21507 and96668 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SL is priced between $11,995 and$19,998 with odometer readings between 27261 and100573 miles.

