Used 2010 Nissan Rogue for Sale Near Me

Southtowne Mazda - Sandy / Utah

2010 Nissan Rogue SL Local Trade, SL WITH LEATHER AND SUNROOF, Rogue SL, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, CVT, AWD, Platinum Graphite Metallic, black Leather, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6.120 Axle Ratio, 6-Way Power Driver Seat w/Power Lumbar Support, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Foldable Cargo Organizer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Fog Lights, Front reading lights, Heated Seats & Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Key, Leather Package, Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Moonroof Package, Occupant sensing airbag, One Touch Up Power Driver's Window, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Glass Moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Tow Hitch Pre-Wiring, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Xenon Headlights. 21/26 City/Highway MPGSouthtowne Mazda’s Cash and Carry is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These vehicles typically are traded in by customers who have been driving them on a daily basis. To save you the expense these vehicles are not run through are shop and are sold without a warranty. They are offered for a limited time only 14-21 days. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any benefits or warranty coverage. Why Cash and Carry, Simply put our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. For more vehicles in this category visit southtownemazda.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AS5MV6AW608433

Stock: P111499B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-13-2020