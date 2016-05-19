Used 2010 Nissan Rogue for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 171,514 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,602$1,962 Below Market
Southtowne Mazda - Sandy / Utah
2010 Nissan Rogue SL Local Trade, SL WITH LEATHER AND SUNROOF, Rogue SL, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, CVT, AWD, Platinum Graphite Metallic, black Leather, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6.120 Axle Ratio, 6-Way Power Driver Seat w/Power Lumbar Support, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Foldable Cargo Organizer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Fog Lights, Front reading lights, Heated Seats & Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Key, Leather Package, Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Moonroof Package, Occupant sensing airbag, One Touch Up Power Driver's Window, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Glass Moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Tow Hitch Pre-Wiring, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Xenon Headlights. 21/26 City/Highway MPGSouthtowne Mazda’s Cash and Carry is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These vehicles typically are traded in by customers who have been driving them on a daily basis. To save you the expense these vehicles are not run through are shop and are sold without a warranty. They are offered for a limited time only 14-21 days. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any benefits or warranty coverage. Why Cash and Carry, Simply put our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. For more vehicles in this category visit southtownemazda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MV6AW608433
Stock: P111499B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 137,132 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,990$2,334 Below Market
Super Car Miami Group - Miami / Florida
No matter your credit situation or automotive needs, SUPER CAR MIAMI is here to work with you to get you driving a vehicle that fits both your lifestyle and your Budget.No credit?...Bad credit?...New credit?...Divorced?...Open car loan?...Bankruptcy?NO PROBLEM!!!IF YOU BREATHE YOU DRIVE!'NO CREDIT CHECK'CALL ME NOW!!Roger GonzalezBusiness Director Super Car Miami Group LLC10518 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33147Ventas: (800) 219-0339sales@supercarmiamigroup.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MV8AW605758
Stock: 605758R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,999$1,534 Below Market
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MVXAW128430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,403 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,377$1,974 Below Market
Karman Auto Sales - Lowell / Massachusetts
GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, A PLUS BBB DEALER, Our 2010 Nissan Rogue SL AWD in Phantom White Pearl will impress you from day one with its smooth ride, good maneuverability, solid performance, useful cargo space, and pleasing interior. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder offering 170hp while paired with a seamless CVT. You'll score near 26mpg on the open road along with the sure-footed stance of All Wheel Drive SUV. Enjoy our upgraded SL trim and see that it adds to an already long list of great features! Take in the pictures of this great looking Rogue - you'll find that everything you want is right here just waiting for you! Power accessories, steering wheel audio controls, a huge sunroof, a trip computer, and other amenities await you! The amber interior lighting, easy to read gauges that are large and well laid out, and the stylish trim all flow together flawlessly. Our Nissan is full of safety features to keep you and the ones you love out of harm's way. This amazing SUV offers a safe, solid, functional, comfortable, and economical way to get around without sacrificing style and performance! You owe it to yourself to take this Rogue SL for a spin! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MVXAW115113
Stock: 115113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,046 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,300$1,182 Below Market
Atlanta Unique Auto Sales - Norcross / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MT3AW000965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,573 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$7,995$1,392 Below Market
VIP Kars - Marietta / Georgia
This 2010 Nissan Rogue 4dr S features a 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Silver Ice Metallic with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 770-428-6000 or Leads@vipkars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MT1AW004822
Stock: 004822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
- 110,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,475$1,100 Below Market
Brown's Chantilly Mazda - Chantilly / Virginia
NISSAN ROGUE S W/360 VALUE PACKAGE(OPTIONS LISTED BELOW) - ALLWHEEL- KBB RETAIL $8,221 - 16' ALLOY WHEELS/BACKUP CAMERA/AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR/PRIVACY GLASS/POWER (WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS)/AUX JACK/REAR HEAT DUCTS/AND SO MUCH MORE - 3 MONTH/3,000 MILES WARRANTY - NO RECON FEES - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES -**360 Value Package includes: 16' Aluminum-alloy wheels, In-mirror RearView Monitor, Auto-dimming rearview mirror, Chrome grille finisher, Rear spoiler, Rear privacy glass****S trim features includes: Power outside mirrors, Auxiliary audio input jack, Rear heater ducts, Power windows with driver's one-touch auto-down feature, Power door locks with auto-locking feature and remote keyless entry, Cruise control with steering-wheel-mounted switches, Overhead map lights and sunglasses storage, Cargo area tie-down hooks and under-floor storage, 60/40-split fold-down rear seatbacks, Vehicle Security System****At Chantilly Mazda we promise you'll have a great experience. All you add is your state's tax, tags, and processing fee. No other fees and we mean it!! (No reconditioning fees, no dealer prep, no CPO fees, no testing fees). For more information or to schedule a test drive, call (855)423-9049. Buy Happy!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MV9AW139631
Stock: A16034B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 97,188 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,992$809 Below Market
Packey Webb Ford - Downers Grove / Illinois
This vehicles odometer has 12,668 miles below the market average!Super Black Metallic 2010 Nissan Rogue SL AWD CVT 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V Power Glass Moonroof.Want to save some time? Call us at 866-496-6602 or text us at 630-345-4170 to confirm availability and let us know what time you'll be here so we can have it ready for you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MV3AW133615
Stock: 20T1633B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 100,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,500
Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco - Frisco / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, Hendrick Affordable. SL trim, Phantom White Pearl exterior and Black interior. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating.KEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player. Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist. Nissan SL with Phantom White Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORT4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyVISIT US TODAYAs the #1 Volkswagen dealership in Texas, our goal is to provide you with the best buying experience possible. In order for Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco to become the best, we know we must listen and learn from all our Texas customers, whether they are our Frisco neighbors or VW shoppers commuting from Dallas, Plano or Carrollton. Come visit us today or contact us online at www.hendrickvwfrisco.comPrices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change wiThis Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MTXAW507653
Stock: P19043A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 148,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,990$812 Below Market
Gary Lang Chevrolet - Mchenry / Illinois
AWD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Platinum Graphite Metallic 2010 Nissan Rogue 4D Sport Utility S 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT AWD FIND OUT WHY WE HAVE A 4.6 GOOGLE RATING AND WHY WE HAVE OVER 10,000 REVIEWS ONLINE!!! NO HOOKS NO GIMMICKS EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR THIS PRICE. Call us at 815-385-2100 or stop in to Gary Lang Auto Group on State Rte 31 today and see why we are #1 in McHenry County! We are a volume driven dealer who prides itself on customer satisfaction. If you want the best price along with the best service then look no further than Gary Lang. 'If it doesn't say Gary Lang We are a volume driven dealer who prides itself on customer satisfaction. If you want the best price along with the best service then look no further than Gary Lang. 'If it doesn't say Gary Lang on the back, you probably paid too much'on the back, you probably paid too much'Tax, title, license and doc fee extra. Price includes all applicable rebates and incentives during current month or specified incentive period determined by manufacture. Dealer not responsible for errors made by web host or manufacture. See dealer for further details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MVXAW601811
Stock: S200707A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 80,910 milesGood Deal
$7,989$1,023 Below Market
Genesis of Downers Grove - Downers Grove / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Super Black Metallic 2010 Nissan Rogue SL FWD CVT 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V One Owner Accident Free Carfax Report, Rogue SL.Recent Arrival! 22/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MT8AW018488
Stock: H21304A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 99,351 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,599$812 Below Market
Walser Nissan Wayzata - Wayzata / Minnesota
Only 99,350 Miles! Scores 26 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Nissan Rogue boasts a Gas I4 2.5L/ engine powering this Variable transmission. VENOM RED PEARL, BLACK, SEAT TRIM, [X01] LEATHER PKG -inc: leather-appointed seating surfaces, heated front seats, 6-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar support, one-touch up driver window, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel & shifter knob, pwr heated outside mirrors.*This Nissan Rogue Comes Equipped with These Options *[P02] PREMIUM PKG -inc: AM/FM/MP3 stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer, radio data system (RDS), XM satellite radio, Bose premium audio system w/(7) speakers & Nd Richbass woofer, speed-sensitive volume, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, tow hitch pre-wiring, fog lights, foldable cargo organizer, tonneau cover, Intelligent Key keyless entry & ignition, Xenon headlights, [J01] MOONROOF PKG -inc: pwr glass moonroof w/sliding sunshade , [B94] REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR, Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones, Vehicle dynamic control system (VDC) -inc: 4-wheel limited slip (ABLS), Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Trip Computer, Traction control system (TCS), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Walser Wayzata Nissan located at 15906 Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, MN 55391 can get you a reliable Rogue today!Transparent Upfront Price, One Person, Return & Exchange - Buy with Confidence.MN Test Drive Delivery – All Walser branded MN locations offer a FREE new or used vehicle test drive delivery option for customers located in the twin cities metro area. Test drive delivery based on schedule availability and distance. Some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details. MN Purchase Delivery – All Walser branded MN locations offer a FREE new or used vehicle home delivery option for customers located up to 100 miles from the selling dealership. Nationwide home delivery is available, please contact dealer for a personalized quote. Delivery availability may vary, some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MV2AW107703
Stock: 24AE951T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 57,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,526$1,262 Below Market
Teddy Nissan - Bronx / New York
Featuring a braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation, be sure to take a look at this 2010 Nissan Rogue S before it's gone. This one's available at the low price of $8,526. With an unbeatable 4-star crash test rating, this crossover awd puts safety first. Complete with a beautiful silver exterior and a black interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive. Contact Information: Teddy Nissan, 3660 Boston Road, Bronx, NY, 10469, Phone: 8778939774, E-mail: teddynissan@leadcrm.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MV2AW610891
Stock: 18944T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,900$1,122 Below Market
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Silver 2010 Nissan Rogue S FWD CVT 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 22/27 City/Highway MPG BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MT6AW029148
Stock: XC21434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 115,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,750$1,034 Below Market
Fox Valley Volkswagen - St Charles / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MV3AW113235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,433 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,299$1,104 Below Market
Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts
NEW ARRIVAL!COMING SOON! Please call for details 774-855-6369CALL NOW 774-855-6369ALLY MOTORS934 Temple stWhitman MA 02382Thanks for visiting www.AllyMotors.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-855-6369Monday-Saturday 10am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information.Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price.Every vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MV1AW100189
Stock: 21-2891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,100 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,495$362 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MT3AW030628
Stock: 30628A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,774 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,299$409 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado
[K01] 360 Degree Value Pkg [N92] Aluminum Kick Plates [B94] Rear Bumper Protector Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Seat Trim Gotham Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2010 Nissan Rogue S and many others like it at AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe. This Nissan Rogue S is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Nissan Rogue S, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Nissan Rogue. This Nissan Rogue S is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. More information about the 2010 Nissan Rogue: Based on Nissan's Sentra platform, the Rogue offers greater carrying capacity and crossover styling than its compact sibling. A low starting price and practical SUV cargo capacity combined with good fuel economy make the Rogue a great urban runner. Mileage for the 2010 model is estimated at 22 city and 27 highway. Strengths of this model include easy-to-use interior controls, An affordable compact crossover SUV with a thorough interior design, stylish exterior, and car-like handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Rogue S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MVXAW605650
Stock: AW605650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
