As an old religious saying goes, it's the fruits of the tree that matter, not the roots. That's a good approach to take when evaluating the 2010 Nissan Rogue compact crossover SUV. See, the Rogue is based on the plebeian Sentra, an also-ran in the compact sedan sweepstakes. But the way the Rogue looks and drives is more akin to its upscale crossover cousin, the sleek and sophisticated Murano. Those seeking the ultimate in compact crossover practicality should look elsewhere, but if you're willing to make some compromises in the name of style and driving pleasure, the Rogue is an intriguing proposition.

Compared to other compact crossovers, the Rogue stands out thanks to its carlike road manners, stylish skin and finely crafted interior. The steering is conveniently light in parking lots yet reassuringly weighty at speed, and the suspension takes bumps in stride while also reining in excess body roll through corners. The Rogue's slick exterior design is more European than Japanese, perhaps due to the influence of the Nissan-Renault alliance. Unlike most rivals, the Rogue boasts high-quality soft-touch dashboard materials, and the overall look is more upscale than we're used to seeing in this segment. Add it all up, and what you've got is a compact crossover with uncommon panache.

The Rogue's weak points are few but notable. Its four-cylinder engine produces enough oomph to keep up with the similarly conceived Honda CR-V, but the Rogue's mandatory continuously variable transmission (CVT) causes the engine to drone under hard acceleration. There's also no optional V6, leaving the Rogue and CR-V as the only two leading compact crossovers without one. Inside, the Rogue's rear seat doesn't slide or recline like those of some rivals, and rear visibility is a casualty of the upswept sheet metal around the rear windows.

Nonetheless, the 2010 Nissan Rogue still deserves a seat at the table with the perennial segment leaders, the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. They have more cargo room and versatility, but the Rogue has a nicer interior, appealing driving dynamics and eye-catching styling. Another model to consider is the Mazda CX-7, which offers comparable style and athleticism along with an optional turbocharged engine. But in any case, after a taste of the Rogue's fruits, you're bound to forget about its humble roots.