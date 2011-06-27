  1. Home
2010 Nissan Rogue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride, capable handling, avant-garde styling, excellent interior materials, comfortable front seats.
  • Lacks the cargo room and versatility of some rivals, CVT causes engine drone, no V6 option, poor rearward visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Nissan Rogue is a comfortable, fun-to-drive compact crossover with an unusually nice interior. It's a strong contender unless you require maximum cargo space and rear-seat functionality.

Vehicle overview

As an old religious saying goes, it's the fruits of the tree that matter, not the roots. That's a good approach to take when evaluating the 2010 Nissan Rogue compact crossover SUV. See, the Rogue is based on the plebeian Sentra, an also-ran in the compact sedan sweepstakes. But the way the Rogue looks and drives is more akin to its upscale crossover cousin, the sleek and sophisticated Murano. Those seeking the ultimate in compact crossover practicality should look elsewhere, but if you're willing to make some compromises in the name of style and driving pleasure, the Rogue is an intriguing proposition.

Compared to other compact crossovers, the Rogue stands out thanks to its carlike road manners, stylish skin and finely crafted interior. The steering is conveniently light in parking lots yet reassuringly weighty at speed, and the suspension takes bumps in stride while also reining in excess body roll through corners. The Rogue's slick exterior design is more European than Japanese, perhaps due to the influence of the Nissan-Renault alliance. Unlike most rivals, the Rogue boasts high-quality soft-touch dashboard materials, and the overall look is more upscale than we're used to seeing in this segment. Add it all up, and what you've got is a compact crossover with uncommon panache.

The Rogue's weak points are few but notable. Its four-cylinder engine produces enough oomph to keep up with the similarly conceived Honda CR-V, but the Rogue's mandatory continuously variable transmission (CVT) causes the engine to drone under hard acceleration. There's also no optional V6, leaving the Rogue and CR-V as the only two leading compact crossovers without one. Inside, the Rogue's rear seat doesn't slide or recline like those of some rivals, and rear visibility is a casualty of the upswept sheet metal around the rear windows.

Nonetheless, the 2010 Nissan Rogue still deserves a seat at the table with the perennial segment leaders, the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. They have more cargo room and versatility, but the Rogue has a nicer interior, appealing driving dynamics and eye-catching styling. Another model to consider is the Mazda CX-7, which offers comparable style and athleticism along with an optional turbocharged engine. But in any case, after a taste of the Rogue's fruits, you're bound to forget about its humble roots.

2010 Nissan Rogue models

The 2010 Nissan Rogue is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV available in S, S Krom Edition or SL trim. The base S comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, cruise control, a tilt (but non-telescoping) steering wheel, air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary jack. The S is also eligible for a Value package that includes 16-inch alloys, a rear spoiler, a chrome grille, tinted windows, a back-up camera with a rearview-mirror-mounted display and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The Krom Edition starts with the S model's standard equipment and adds 17-inch dark alloy wheels, a different grille and front fascia, center-mounted exhaust, a rear spoiler, tinted windows and steering wheel audio controls. There are no available options.

The SL trim level starts with the S model's standard equipment and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, tinted windows, a fold-down front passenger seat, a dual-level tray for the center console and a trip computer. Option packages for the SL include the Premium package, which bundles together foglights, a foldable cargo organizer, a cargo cover, keyless ignition/entry, Bluetooth and a seven-speaker Bose audio system with a six-CD/MP3 changer, satellite radio and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. All-wheel-drive SL models equipped with this package also receive xenon headlights and manual shift control for the transmission. The SL's Leather package includes the expected leather upholstery plus heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated side mirrors, a six-way power driver seat, a one-touch up/down driver window and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A sunroof is available as a stand-alone option.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Nissan Rogue S model receives a new Value package that adds exterior styling enhancements and a back-up camera with a rearview-mirror-mounted display. The new Krom Edition adds a variety of styling elements that significantly alter the Rogue's appearance.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Nissan Rogue is available with either front- or all-wheel drive. It's powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque and employs a CVT. In our testing, an AWD Rogue SL took 9.2 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is competitive with other four-cylinder compact crossovers.

Likewise, fuel economy is similar to that of the competition. The front-wheel-drive Rogue has an EPA estimate of 22 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 24 mpg in combined driving. The AWD variant drops slightly to 21/26/23 mpg.

Safety

The Rogue comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In government crash tests, last year's Rogue earned a perfect five-star rating for driver protection, while front passenger protection earned it four stars. Front and rear side-impact tests resulted in five-star ratings. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Rogue received a "Good" rating (the best rating possible) in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

Small crossovers are supposed to drive like cars, and the 2010 Nissan Rogue does them one better -- it drives like a car with great handling. Road bumps and imperfections are gobbled up with ease, highway stability is exemplary and handling is aided by good body control and precise, well-weighted steering. Power from the four-cylinder is adequate; it's the CVT that can be problematic, due to the constant engine drone it produces at full throttle. The SL trim's manual shift mode rectifies this situation somewhat by allowing the driver to cycle among six simulated gear ratios.

Interior

The 2010 Nissan Rogue boasts one of the nicest interiors of any compact crossover at its price point. The seats are comfortable front and rear, the controls are intuitive and the materials are top-notch, particularly the soft-touch dashboard covering, a rarity in this segment. Storage compartments are in relatively short supply, but the Rogue makes up for it with a substantial center console bin, a massive glovebox and a clever under-floor organizer.

Unlike the rear seats of competing crossovers, however, the Rogue's don't recline or slide fore and aft. There is also no rear center armrest. With the rear seatbacks upright, storage is limited to 28.9 cubic feet, an average figure for this class. With the seatbacks folded, cargo space jumps to 57.9 cubes, but that's significantly less than the competition offers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Nissan Rogue.

5(58%)
4(20%)
3(9%)
2(5%)
1(8%)
4.2
106 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 106 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

CVT Transmission
Tom,05/19/2016
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Be aware CVT on 2010 is warranted to 120,000 miles, mine failed at 108,000 & luckily Nissan dealership made me aware of warranty(3500.00). At time when transmission failed(RPM rev up to 6500), AC stopped working immediately($1000.00), according to dealership no relation between trans & AC failure. Also had purchased 100K extended warranty at dealer but when Catalytic converter failed, was only warranted to 80K(didn't read fine print.
Transmission problems
wendyjoy22,07/03/2015
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased my 2010 Nissan Rogue 6 months ago for $12k with 114k actual miles. Seemed like a great car, but after a month I noticed a shuddering at stop lights almost like it would stall. I had it checked at 3K mile oil change and tech said it was fine. 3 weeks ago the transmission failed completely after 6 months ownership and 6k miles with the mileage at 400 miles over the 120k warranty. Driving interstate, whining noise, rpms at red line with acceleration and then unable to maintain speed until complete stall. Restarted after cool down, check engine light came on 10 miles later but no problems while driving to dealer. Nissan will not help and cost is $4k plus wracked up $1k rental fee
CVT transmission issues
denver13,10/30/2013
Please google Nissan Rogue CVT transmission issues before considering this vehicle. I used to love my Rogue, but after 2 years of driving it, some serious concerns came up. I had multiple experiences where the transmission overheated, putting the vehicle into safety mode. When it is in safety mode, it DOES NOT GO. This happened to me on the highway, and right after getting off of the highway in the middle of an intersection. This issue has been reported in several instances, so please do research it! Nissan is aware of the reports, but only offered me a solution of changing the transmission fluid. I traded it in, as I found the vehicle too risky and unreliable. Please be careful.
Do not buy this car!!
GonzalezJ,03/17/2016
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
My 2010 Nissan Rouge is one of the many 2008-2010 Nissan Rogue vehicles that are defected. It has same continuous transmission problem, it is unsafe to drive in a highway. However, Nissan does not do a recall.
See all 106 reviews of the 2010 Nissan Rogue
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Nissan Rogue features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Nissan Rogue

Used 2010 Nissan Rogue Overview

The Used 2010 Nissan Rogue is offered in the following submodels: Rogue SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S Krom Edition 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and S Krom Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Nissan Rogue?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Nissan Rogue trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Nissan Rogue S is priced between $4,900 and$11,598 with odometer readings between 84302 and183717 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL is priced between $6,995 and$8,999 with odometer readings between 82877 and125179 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Nissan Rogue S Krom Edition is priced between $5,499 and$10,599 with odometer readings between 126665 and130159 miles.

Which used 2010 Nissan Rogues are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Nissan Rogue for sale near. There are currently 17 used and CPO 2010 Rogues listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 82877 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Nissan Rogue.

