  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Rogue
  4. Used 2013 Nissan Rogue
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(51)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Rogue
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2013 Nissan Rogue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride
  • capable handling
  • quick acceleration
  • high-quality cabin
  • comfortable front seats.
  • Short on cargo room and versatility
  • CVT causes engine drone
  • lacks V6 option
  • poor rearward visibility.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Nissan Rogue for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Range
$6,900 - $13,998
Used Rogue for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although some newer competitors might prove more desirable overall, the 2013 Nissan Rogue still is a solid choice for a small crossover.

Vehicle overview

It's increasingly hard to stand apart in the competitive class of small crossover utility vehicles, but credit Nissan's designers and engineers for infusing the 2013 Nissan Rogue with interior refinement, sharp styling and agile road handling, and making it one of the more distinctive choices in the group.

Based on the previous-generation Sentra sedan, the Nissan Rogue offers the sharper handling dynamics of a compact sedan with the versatility and cargo space of a small crossover. The high-quality finish of the dash, doors and seats gives the Rogue an upscale feel you won't find in many others in the segment.

That's not to say the Rogue is faultless. There's neither a manual or conventional automatic transmission available, and instead your only choice is a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that makes the whole powertrain drone tediously while cruising at highway speeds. And unlike its competitors, the Rogue doesn't offer an optional V6. This isn't a deal-breaker, as the Rogue's four-cylinder yields acceptable power, but it affects performance when the Rogue is fully loaded. The Rogue's rear seat neither slides nor reclines, which limits its ability to tote growing family members. Also, the same curvaceous styling that makes the Rogue look so distinctive also limits rearward visibility and maximum cargo capacity.

There are many great choices for a small crossover this year. The redesigned Ford Escape provides perhaps the most formidable alternative, with a fresher look and an equally engaging drive. The Kia Sportage is another sporty choice, while the freshly revised Honda CR-V and ever-popular Toyota RAV4 offer more cargo space. Buyers shopping in this class should spend time with several candidates, as all have specific strengths and quirks. But for a nicely appointed crossover that drives like a quick, small car, the 2013 Nissan Rogue is a solid pick.

2013 Nissan Rogue models

The 2013 Nissan Rogue is a five-passenger small crossover SUV available in two trim levels: S and SV.

The base S comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, folding side mirrors, cruise control, a tilt (but non-telescoping) steering wheel, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a trip computer and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod interface.

The Special Edition package available for the Rogue S adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, rear privacy glass, a 4.3-inch-display audio screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, an upgraded six-speaker sound system with a USB/iPod interface, steering wheel audio controls and satellite radio.

Most of those features are standard on the Rogue SV. In addition, it gains 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, keyless ignition/entry, upgraded upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment) and a fold-down front passenger seat.

The SV also offers two optional packages. The Premium Edition bundles automatic headlights, a sunroof, automatic climate control, a navigation system with real-time traffic updates and an upgraded Bose audio system. The SL package goes further, adding 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 360-degree camera view, a navigation system with a 5-inch touchscreen display and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with a subwoofer.

2013 Highlights

The Nissan Rogue carries over unchanged for 2013, with some previously optional features now included as standard.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Nissan Rogue is available with either front- or all-wheel drive. It's powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. With its CVT, a front-wheel-drive Rogue took just 8.6 seconds to reach 60 mph in Edmunds testing -- quick for a four-cylinder crossover.

The Rogue's fuel economy is on par with the competition. The front-wheel-drive Rogue has EPA estimates of 23 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined, while the AWD variant drops slightly to 22/27/24 mpg.

Safety

The Rogue comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

In government frontal crash tests, the Rogue earned four (out of five) stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Rogue its highest rating of "Good" for frontal offset and side-impact protection and a second-best "Acceptable" for roof-strength integrity.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Rogue decelerated from 60 to zero mph in a fairly short 121 feet.

Driving

The promise of crossovers lies in SUV versatility with passenger-car manners. The 2013 Nissan Rogue does one better; it drives like a car with capable handling. Road bumps and imperfections are absorbed with ease, highway stability is exemplary and handling is aided by good body control and one of the best-feeling steering systems in the class. Four-cylinder power is adequate enough, but the CVT's constant drone at full throttle can tax ears and nerves.

Interior

You don't expect the sort of interior refinement you find in the 2013 Nissan Rogue from most compact crossovers. Comfortable seats, intuitive controls and high-quality materials are just a few of the cabin's highlights. A substantial center console bin, massive glovebox and clever under-floor organizer make up for a dearth of at-hand storage nooks, however.

You won't find a very fancy or versatile rear seat, however. Unlike many competitors, the Rogue's rear seats don't recline or slide fore and aft, nor is there a center armrest. With the seatbacks upright, there are 28.9 cubic feet of storage, average for the class. Folding the seats yields 59.7 cubes, still less than competitors. But a fold-down front passenger seat (a standard feature on the SV) opens up a length of 8.5 feet front to rear, allowing for items like ladders, lumber, surfboards and snowboards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Nissan Rogue.

5(18%)
4(14%)
3(19%)
2(20%)
1(29%)
2.7
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Transmission Overheat and Failure
Kirk,08/04/2016
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
2013 Rogue, Vin ….638061 Transmission failed at 62,135 miles. Overheated. No prior problems or repairs. Dealership recommendation is replace transmission and add an transmission cooler. Sold in Georgia operated in Georgia and needs a transmission cooler to continue to operate in Georgia?! Escalated to Nissan regional but will not cover it. Nissan has had an endemic problem with prior year model across multiple models that is clearly continuing. I have owned multiple Nissan products for close to 30-years that I have happy with, but no more. Lifetime customer lost. WILL NOT BUY OR RECOMMEND NISSAN!!
CVT Transmission Issues
Chip G,11/30/2016
SV 4dr SUV w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
We purchased a 2013 Rogue from a local dealer. It had less than 20,000 miles and was in excellent condition. The sales person remarked that it was like new and had "Plenty of warranty coverage left". For the first year of ownership the vehicle was great. Last summer when driving home form the beach it suddenly lost power on the interstate. Even with the gas pedal on the floor I could only go around 60 MPH. We pulled over and grabbed lunch and filled up. I thought maybe it was simply over heating. After lunch everything seemed normal so we continued our trip home. We had no further issues during the next 9 months. Earlier this summer I was driving home on the interstate and the same issue occurred. I was in the fast lane and suddenly lost power. Once again I pulled off the freeway and re-fueled. Once again the vehicle seemed ok and I had no more issues on my trip home. Last week I was driving home from work and suddenly I lost power in traffic. I was able to pull into a parking lot safely. This time the vehicle performed as if it was a manual transmission that had been knocked out of gear. Pushing the gas pedal did absolutely nothing. I had my Rogue towed to a local dealership and waited on their response. On Monday I found out that the transmission needed to be replaced at a cost of $4,200. I also found out that my powertrain warranty was only good up to 60,000 miles. The dealership recommended I call Nissan Customer Service and plead my case. I explained my issue to a very empathetic rep and he told me I would hear something back within 24 hours. This morning I was told they would be unable to provide any assistance. She went on to tell me that if I had history of service they could consider a compromise. I told her that it was two isolated issues over the last year and both occurred after 60,000. I told her that I had researched the issue and it was a common problem with the CVT transmissions. She told me that unfortunately there was nothing they could do. I will never purchase another Nissan vehicle. Follow Up 2019 Thelocal Dealership accepted my Rogue as a trade in on a 2016 Altima. This summer they replaced the CVT Transmission in my Altima under Warranty.
I'm expecting to an accident soon
ailinmmm,07/21/2016
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased a pre-owned 2013 Nissan Rouge S eight months ago, the car now has 79k miles on it and the transmission has issues...after driving the car for an hour when i get to a stop sign or intersection, the car does not accelerate no matter how hard i hit the gas pedal...supposedly it goes to a fail safe mode. The car makes loud whining noise on a steep hill, the car kicks shifting from 1st to 2nd gear...I almost got into an accident yesterday, because when the light turned green and i tried to move, the car wasn't moving, the car behind me hit the breaks so hard and started honking and cussing me for not moving...not my fault. I've contacted the consumer affairs, waiting for their specialist's phone call. The car is out of warranty and my VIN does not fall under the extended warrantly. I took the car to an authorized nissan service center and they confirmed the issue is the cvt tranny. It's my first time owning a nissan and i am very disappointed. I cannot afford to pay 5k to replace the tranny, this is the cost according to nissan service center. Does it have to take someone to get in an accident, a lawsuit for nissan to get its act together????? whoever has the same CVT issues, please keep us posted. Thanks,
Don't take a trip more than an hour and a half fro
Dan,04/19/2016
SV 4dr SUV w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Transmission is terrible. The car will not exceed 60 mph after driving it for more than an hour and a half, and good luck going anywhere that you may encounter a slight hill or mountain. IT WILL NOT GO ROGUE!
See all 51 reviews of the 2013 Nissan Rogue
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Nissan Rogue features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Nissan Rogue

Used 2013 Nissan Rogue Overview

The Used 2013 Nissan Rogue is offered in the following submodels: Rogue SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and SV 4dr SUV w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Nissan Rogue?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Nissan Rogue trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Nissan Rogue SV is priced between $7,500 and$13,998 with odometer readings between 61449 and141166 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Nissan Rogue S is priced between $6,900 and$13,998 with odometer readings between 60550 and138755 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Nissan Rogues are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Nissan Rogue for sale near. There are currently 35 used and CPO 2013 Rogues listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,900 and mileage as low as 60550 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Nissan Rogue.

Can't find a used 2013 Nissan Rogues you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Rogue for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,818.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,885.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Rogue for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,458.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,770.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Nissan Rogue?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Rogue lease specials

Related Used 2013 Nissan Rogue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles