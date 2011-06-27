We purchased a 2013 Rogue from a local dealer. It had less than 20,000 miles and was in excellent condition. The sales person remarked that it was like new and had "Plenty of warranty coverage left". For the first year of ownership the vehicle was great. Last summer when driving home form the beach it suddenly lost power on the interstate. Even with the gas pedal on the floor I could only go around 60 MPH. We pulled over and grabbed lunch and filled up. I thought maybe it was simply over heating. After lunch everything seemed normal so we continued our trip home. We had no further issues during the next 9 months. Earlier this summer I was driving home on the interstate and the same issue occurred. I was in the fast lane and suddenly lost power. Once again I pulled off the freeway and re-fueled. Once again the vehicle seemed ok and I had no more issues on my trip home. Last week I was driving home from work and suddenly I lost power in traffic. I was able to pull into a parking lot safely. This time the vehicle performed as if it was a manual transmission that had been knocked out of gear. Pushing the gas pedal did absolutely nothing. I had my Rogue towed to a local dealership and waited on their response. On Monday I found out that the transmission needed to be replaced at a cost of $4,200. I also found out that my powertrain warranty was only good up to 60,000 miles. The dealership recommended I call Nissan Customer Service and plead my case. I explained my issue to a very empathetic rep and he told me I would hear something back within 24 hours. This morning I was told they would be unable to provide any assistance. She went on to tell me that if I had history of service they could consider a compromise. I told her that it was two isolated issues over the last year and both occurred after 60,000. I told her that I had researched the issue and it was a common problem with the CVT transmissions. She told me that unfortunately there was nothing they could do. I will never purchase another Nissan vehicle. Follow Up 2019 Thelocal Dealership accepted my Rogue as a trade in on a 2016 Altima. This summer they replaced the CVT Transmission in my Altima under Warranty.

Read more