  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Rogue
  4. Used 2017 Nissan Rogue
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
3.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(91)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Rogue
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2017 Nissan Rogue Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Best-in-class front seat comfort
  • Ride quality remains comfortable over varying terrain
  • User-friendly tech options
  • Versatile cargo storage
  • Weak acceleration
  • Poor visibility
  • Transmission is slow to respond
  • Advanced safety features are only available on top trim level
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Nissan Rogue for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Range
$11,995 - $23,998
Used Rogue for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Rogue does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the midrange SV trim with the optional Premium package that adds the surround-view camera system and features like navigation and a hands-free power liftgate. As an added bonus, you get some of the SL trim's more notable features without the larger wheels that may detract from the ride quality.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.0 / 5

Despite some praiseworthy aspects, the 2017 Nissan Rogue is rated below many other compact SUVs in the segment. It gets high marks for seat comfort and cargo capacity, but the lethargic acceleration and poor visibility are sore points. The Rogue's pricing is enticing, but we recommend checking out the class-leading Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 as well. Of particular interest may be the Rogue Hybrid, promising a substantial gain of 7 mpg, but the battery pack reduces cargo capacity, making it below average for the class.

What's it like to live with?

Get to know the Nissan Rogue even better. Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2014 Rogue SL AWD. We know it is Nissan''s best-selling SUV. How was the fuel economy? How much can you pack in the cargo area for road trips? Is it comfortable? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the 2017 Rogue has additional sound insulation and better interior materials, but our coverage of the 2014 model is otherwise applicable.

2017 Nissan Rogue models

The 2017 Nissan Rogue is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV that is available in three main trim levels: S, SV and SL. Regular Rogues come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque) paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available as an option.The Nissan Rogue Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder along with an electric motor (176 hp combined output) and is offered in front- or all-wheel drive. It is only available in SL and SV trims.

Standard feature highlights for the Rogue S include 17-inch steel wheels, cloth upholstery, sliding and reclining 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, a clever cargo management system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a 5-inch infotainment display and a four-speaker CD player with USB input and satellite radio.

The SV trim adds alloy wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a six-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear selector, and a six-speaker audio system. The Midnight Edition, available on on the SV, adds blacked-out body pieces such as 17-inch wheels, mirror caps, black splash guards, rear bumper protector, and illuminated kick plates, as well as blacked-out roof rails and crossbars and Midnight Edition specific floor mats.

The top-of-the-line SL trim includes 18-inch wheels, automatic high beams, foglights, a hands-free power liftgate, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, a universal garage door opener, a 7-inch touchscreen, a surround-view camera system, a navigation system, Siri Eyes Free iPhone control, Nissan Connect emergency and convenience telematics, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

Some of the above features are available on the S and SV trims as options. Other notable add-ons include a third row of seats for the S and SV trims (increasing passenger capacity to seven) and a panoramic sunroof for the SV and SL. The SL trim is also eligible for adaptive cruise control with forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist, and a new SL Premium Reserve package that spruces up the interior with premium quilted leather upholstery.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Nissan Rogue SL (2.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Nissan Rogue has had revisions, including the addition of more sound insulation. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Nissan Rogue.

Driving

3.0
The Nissan Rogue's continuously variable transmission paired with a 170-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine makes it feel weak compared to other SUVs in the class. Its handling, though well mannered, is softer than we prefer.

Acceleration

2.5
The engine has adequate low-end torque right off the line, but its rate of acceleration slows quickly. We measured a 0-60 mph time of 9.3 seconds, relatively slow for a vehicle in this class.

Braking

3.0
The pedal feels soft and moves through a long stroke, but it's effective enough that we don't find it objectionable. The Rogue's panic-stop distance of 124 feet from 60 mph is about average for the segment.

Steering

3.0
Steering effort is fairly heavy on the Rogue, which is something to consider if you prefer a highly assisted wheel that's easy to turn. There's a good feel for the road at moderate speeds, but don't expect a sporty response or feel.

Handling

3.0
The Rogue isn't the sportiest choice in the compact SUV segment, but overall it handles well enough to make the driver feel confident in its abilities.

Drivability

2.5
There's a "rubber-band" sensation that's typical of CVTs, meaning a noticeable delay between the application of the gas pedal and the delivery of acceleration. In most other ways, the Rogue is an easy-driving vehicle.

Off-road

4.5
The Rogue offers more hardware for light off-roading than most of its competition. The all-wheel-drive model includes a locking center differential, hill descent control and brake-lock differentials front and rear.

Comfort

4.0
Most buyers will be satisfied with the Rogue's ride comfort. It's not the softest in the class, but it's also not the stiffest. The front seats are particularly comfortable.

Seat comfort

5.0
Front seat comfort is as good as it gets in this class. Heated front seats are standard on SL models, and the backseat area has air vents for passengers.

Ride comfort

4.0
Despite the large 18-inch wheels on our top-level SL test model, the ride quality was pleasantly smooth. The Rogue is an easygoing SUV that makes long road trips feel enjoyable.

Noise & vibration

Before this year's addition of more sound insulation, we noted some mild engine thrumming at very low speeds, mainly because of the CVT. Otherwise, the Rogue's wind and road noise levels are acceptable.

Climate control

3.5
Upper-end models come with dual-zone automatic climate control. It's a simple system with knobs for the temperature control and buttons for manual fan speed adjustments. There are extra vents for the rear seats and available ventilated and heated seats. It's a solid setup with no notable issues.

Interior

3.0
The Rogue's interior utilizes quality materials that are well assembled. Plastics are soft to the touch, and leather surfaces feel genuine. Third-row seating is available on S and SV models. We do have a few ergonomic gripes, though, and outward visibility is below average.

Ease of use

3.0
The Rogue loses a few points because of the hard-to-reach turn signal stalk and the distant navigation screen, but the other controls are within easy reach and intuitive to use.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
Though the Rogue's seat height is taller than in some rivals, getting in and out is still relatively easy. The doors open nice and wide, especially for rear passengers, revealing large entryways.

Driving position

3.5
Multi-adjustable seats and a tilt-and-telescope steering column (power-adjustable on upper trims) mean no problem finding a comfortable position for most drivers. Sun glare from interior surfaces and the contoured hood is an occasional problem, depending on your seating position.

Roominess

4.0
You'll won't feel confined in the Rogue whether in the front or back. The rear seats offer 9 inches of fore/aft adjustment, and both rows offer a good sense of space.

Visibility

2.0
Although the windshield pillars are narrow enough, the other pillars are on the thick side, obstructing rear-quarter visibility in some situations. A rearview camera is standard on all trim levels, and it needs it.

Quality

3.0
Interior materials and assembly quality are good. Buttons and knobs are above average in feel, but we noticed a few creaks from the cargo area.

Utility

3.5
As far as compact crossovers go, the Rogue offers a lot of cargo space, and the clever organizer is very useful. Unfortunately, installing a child seat is more difficult than in rivals, and towing and interior storage come up short.

Small-item storage

3.5
Interior storage is adequate but not generous. There are several small trays and pockets, while cupholders are about average in size.

Cargo space

4.5
At 32 cubic feet with the second row up and 70 cubic feet with seats folded, the Rogue's cargo area is better than that of most rivals. The unique configurable cargo area gives it further advantage, but the slow-operating power liftgate detracts from its convenience.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.0
Accessing the LATCH anchors is more difficult than in other vehicles in the class, and a rear-facing child seat will force the front passenger to move their seat uncomfortably close to the dash.

Towing

2.0
Though the Rogue has the ability to tow a trailer, its 1,000-pound capacity is low even for this segment.

Technology

3.0
Although the audio and navigation system is fairly easy to use, we encountered several reliability issues. Points are also deducted because advanced safety features are available only on the top trim.

Audio & navigation

3.0
The infotainment screen is on the small side and slightly out of reach for the driver. We've also had some iPhone pairing issues and intermittent crashes in which the system shut down and rebooted.

Driver aids

3.5
Advanced safety features are available on the Rogue but are reserved for the top trim level only. The surround-view camera system (standard on the SL trim) is particularly handy considering the car's limited rearward visibility.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.0 / 5
Driving3.0
Comfort4.0
Interior3.0
Utility3.5
Technology3.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan Rogue.

5(35%)
4(24%)
3(12%)
2(12%)
1(17%)
3.5
91 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 91 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Everything I want in a small SUV!
Michael Mason,02/23/2017
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I had been researching for 2 months on which small SUV I wanted. I had finally decided on the Nissan Rogue and I have never been happier! The 2 key factors I wanted most was plenty of back seat space and great gas mileage and my 2016 Rogue fits the bill on both! I am a 6' tall and i have plenty of head room and decent leg room and the back seat room is huge and the back seats even recline. Even the base model I drive has an elegant looking interior. It handles great on the road and rides very smooth! The miles per gallon on this SUV is amazing! Probably my most favorite feature is the 'eco button' located left of the steering wheel. This setting allows your vehicle to achieve the best gas mileage possible. I commute 30 miles back and forth to work 5 days a week and and I go 7 days before having to refill my tank. I have no complaints at all with My Rogue and I have not experienced the popping sounds some reviewers complained about coming from the wheels when i make turns. I am at 25,000 miles right now and everything is still smooth as silk. I am very satisfied with my Rogue!
I'm writing this to help you make up your mind!
R. Phillips,02/06/2017
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
If you're like me, and you are in the market for a midsize SUV, you're doing your research and reading all the reviews from reputable sites. Before I bought my 2017 Rogue SV AWD, I was driving a 2012 GMC Terrain (just so you understand where I'm coming from). The Terrain was a solid but unspectacular vehicle, and I really did not want to venture too far from that size of a vehicle. It gave me just enough trunk space for my German Shepherd, and enough back seat space for kids and adults alike, even those who are vertically gifted. I read a lot about the Rogue not having much power or pickup, and how the steering is sluggish. I also came across reviews where people said the sight lines are poor or they had trouble seeing. I've come to believe that these people were trolls from another car company! I've had my Rogue for two weeks now and I'm extremely impressed. It has all the space I need, it has fantastic torque off the line - so I can pass people when I need to - and I have not had any issues with vision or seeing out of the vehicle. The interior is luxurious, and it almost feels like you're sitting in a Lexus. I bought an SV AWD with the premium sound package and moon roof package. Honestly, I could probably do without both of them, but they're nice to have. The vehicle itself is fantastic and I want to encourage everyone to at least test drive one! I think you'll be as impressed as I was. And I hope my review helps, there weren't many about the 17 Rogues so I want to make sure I get the good word out!
Happy with my purchase
majape,12/05/2016
SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I test drove the HR-V, Rav4, Forester, Tuscon, and CX-5 before choosing the Nissan Rogue. I purchased the SL w/ Platinum Package. The deciding factor was the intelligent cruise control feature with 0mpg stop & go. This feature is a life changer in big city stop & go traffic. Of the vehicles I test-drove, the forester was the only other vehicle with this feature. The Rav4, and CX-5 had a version of it, but it disabled below 20mph, and the Tuscon & HR-V didn't offer it at all. Overall I am very happy with the quality of my Rogue. The interior seems high-end and comfortable, way more so than the Forester. Nissan needs to look closer at the Owners Manual because the "how to" on the Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, and the Blind-Spot monitoring System doesn't match up with how it actually works in the car, which has caused me some frustrations. Memory seats, heated steering wheel, Siri-Hands-free are some of my favorite features, as well as the remote control start. The navigation system is ok, not terrible, but like most car navigation systems, it's not great with traffic and requires a few too many "clicks" to get what you need. I traded to the Rogue from an Acura RDX, and so far the Rogue seems on par with the quality I was used to.. The only downside is it's a bit more sluggish than I'd like.
Most comfortable in its class
Tyler N,02/12/2017
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Moving from a FWD Ford Focus 2012 to a 2017 AWD Rogue was a great decision! I tried the MX5, Escape, CRV and RAV4. The Rogue was by far the most comfortable and quiet. If you're someone that isn't concerned about 0 to 60 in 4 seconds and is looking for a vehicle that is fun to drive, comfortable, roomy and loaded with tech...this is your pick! The Rogue has the best tech features. the 7 inch display is nice at the SV level. Be sure to go with the Premium package and you get the best bang for your buck. You don't get the adjusting cruise control and lane assist (that's only on the SL) but you do get Blind Side Warning and full navigation. I'm almost 2 months into driving this and I'm still excited every time I get in. It handles excellent in the snow and the ambient sound in the cabin is almost non existent. I usually drive this in ECO mode and have been getting about 27 MPG which is lower than advertised but I feel as though that is always the case. I've been getting about 30 on the highway. I bought the 6 year 100K warranty and should be in good shape, though I'm not anticipating anything going wrong. I will continue to update!
See all 91 reviews of the 2017 Nissan Rogue
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Nissan Rogue features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Rogue models:

Around View Monitor
Overcome the Rogue's massive blind spots with a bird's eye view of the car and its surroundings.
Forward Emergency Braking
This system helps to ensure that a momentary lapse of attention won't result in a collision.
Lane Departure Warning/Prevention
If you start to drift out of your lane without signaling, this system will alert you and nudge the car back in line.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Nissan Rogue

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Overview

The Used 2017 Nissan Rogue is offered in the following submodels: Rogue SUV, Rogue Hybrid. Available styles include SV 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SL Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), SV Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SL Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Nissan Rogue?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Nissan Rogue trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV is priced between $12,995 and$23,000 with odometer readings between 6058 and101166 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S is priced between $11,995 and$21,000 with odometer readings between 2652 and73585 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL is priced between $15,995 and$23,998 with odometer readings between 13487 and73927 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid is priced between $22,500 and$22,500 with odometer readings between 31285 and31285 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Nissan Rogues are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Nissan Rogue for sale near. There are currently 462 used and CPO 2017 Rogues listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,995 and mileage as low as 2652 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Nissan Rogue.

Can't find a used 2017 Nissan Rogues you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Rogue for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,481.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,975.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Rogue for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,632.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,534.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Nissan Rogue?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Rogue lease specials

Related Used 2017 Nissan Rogue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles