If you're like me, and you are in the market for a midsize SUV, you're doing your research and reading all the reviews from reputable sites. Before I bought my 2017 Rogue SV AWD, I was driving a 2012 GMC Terrain (just so you understand where I'm coming from). The Terrain was a solid but unspectacular vehicle, and I really did not want to venture too far from that size of a vehicle. It gave me just enough trunk space for my German Shepherd, and enough back seat space for kids and adults alike, even those who are vertically gifted. I read a lot about the Rogue not having much power or pickup, and how the steering is sluggish. I also came across reviews where people said the sight lines are poor or they had trouble seeing. I've come to believe that these people were trolls from another car company! I've had my Rogue for two weeks now and I'm extremely impressed. It has all the space I need, it has fantastic torque off the line - so I can pass people when I need to - and I have not had any issues with vision or seeing out of the vehicle. The interior is luxurious, and it almost feels like you're sitting in a Lexus. I bought an SV AWD with the premium sound package and moon roof package. Honestly, I could probably do without both of them, but they're nice to have. The vehicle itself is fantastic and I want to encourage everyone to at least test drive one! I think you'll be as impressed as I was. And I hope my review helps, there weren't many about the 17 Rogues so I want to make sure I get the good word out!

