2017 Nissan Rogue Review
Pros & Cons
- Best-in-class front seat comfort
- Ride quality remains comfortable over varying terrain
- User-friendly tech options
- Versatile cargo storage
- Weak acceleration
- Poor visibility
- Transmission is slow to respond
- Advanced safety features are only available on top trim level
Which Rogue does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.0 / 5
Despite some praiseworthy aspects, the 2017 Nissan Rogue is rated below many other compact SUVs in the segment. It gets high marks for seat comfort and cargo capacity, but the lethargic acceleration and poor visibility are sore points. The Rogue's pricing is enticing, but we recommend checking out the class-leading Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 as well. Of particular interest may be the Rogue Hybrid, promising a substantial gain of 7 mpg, but the battery pack reduces cargo capacity, making it below average for the class.
What's it like to live with?
Get to know the Nissan Rogue even better. Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2014 Rogue SL AWD. We know it is Nissan''s best-selling SUV. How was the fuel economy? How much can you pack in the cargo area for road trips? Is it comfortable? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the 2017 Rogue has additional sound insulation and better interior materials, but our coverage of the 2014 model is otherwise applicable.
2017 Nissan Rogue models
The 2017 Nissan Rogue is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV that is available in three main trim levels: S, SV and SL. Regular Rogues come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque) paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available as an option.The Nissan Rogue Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder along with an electric motor (176 hp combined output) and is offered in front- or all-wheel drive. It is only available in SL and SV trims.
Standard feature highlights for the Rogue S include 17-inch steel wheels, cloth upholstery, sliding and reclining 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, a clever cargo management system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a 5-inch infotainment display and a four-speaker CD player with USB input and satellite radio.
The SV trim adds alloy wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a six-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear selector, and a six-speaker audio system. The Midnight Edition, available on on the SV, adds blacked-out body pieces such as 17-inch wheels, mirror caps, black splash guards, rear bumper protector, and illuminated kick plates, as well as blacked-out roof rails and crossbars and Midnight Edition specific floor mats.
The top-of-the-line SL trim includes 18-inch wheels, automatic high beams, foglights, a hands-free power liftgate, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, a universal garage door opener, a 7-inch touchscreen, a surround-view camera system, a navigation system, Siri Eyes Free iPhone control, Nissan Connect emergency and convenience telematics, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.
Some of the above features are available on the S and SV trims as options. Other notable add-ons include a third row of seats for the S and SV trims (increasing passenger capacity to seven) and a panoramic sunroof for the SV and SL. The SL trim is also eligible for adaptive cruise control with forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist, and a new SL Premium Reserve package that spruces up the interior with premium quilted leather upholstery.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Nissan Rogue SL (2.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Nissan Rogue has had revisions, including the addition of more sound insulation. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Nissan Rogue.
Driving3.0
Comfort4.0
Interior3.0
Utility3.5
Technology3.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.0 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|3.0
|Utility
|3.5
|Technology
|3.0
Safety
Our experts like the Rogue models:
- Around View Monitor
- Overcome the Rogue's massive blind spots with a bird's eye view of the car and its surroundings.
- Forward Emergency Braking
- This system helps to ensure that a momentary lapse of attention won't result in a collision.
- Lane Departure Warning/Prevention
- If you start to drift out of your lane without signaling, this system will alert you and nudge the car back in line.
