Consumer Rating
(86)
Appraise this car
2011 Nissan Rogue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride
  • capable handling
  • high-quality cabin
  • comfortable front seats.
  • Lacks cargo room and versatility
  • CVT causes engine drone
  • no V6 option
  • poor rearward visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Nissan Rogue is a comfortable, fun-to-drive compact crossover with an unusually nice interior. It's a strong contender unless you require maximum cargo space and rear-seat functionality.

Vehicle overview

At a glance, one may confuse the 2011 Nissan Rogue for its bigger and fancier brother, the Nissan Murano. And with this year's mild refresh bringing a slightly more upscale look to the compact crossover SUV, we're sure the closer resemblance is intentional. Yet the Rogue is based on a more humble Nissan product, the plebeian Sentra sedan. But before you write off the Rogue as a sheep in wolf's clothing, take one for a test-drive and you'll likely be impressed with its sporty demeanor.

This year's refresh brings updated styling thanks to a new grille, bumpers, standard front and rear spoilers and additional chrome trim (most notably along the lower body sides). The cabin gets updated instruments along with a new color display for the audio system (on upper trims). A number of high-end features debut this year as well, including 18-inch alloy wheels, a navigation system, iPod integration, automatic climate control and auto on/off headlights. Fuel mileage improves slightly thanks to lower-rolling-resistance tires and an underbody panel that improves aerodynamics. Lastly, trim levels and packages have been revised.

Thanks to its stylish sheet metal and agile road manners, the Rogue isn't like most compact crossovers. The steering is light during low-speed maneuvers, yet weights up reassuringly at speed. And the suspension takes bumps in stride while also providing a reassuringly stable attitude through the corners. Unlike most rivals, the Rogue features high-quality, soft-touch dashboard materials that contribute to the relatively upscale feel of the cabin.

The Rogue does have a few weak points, however. Though its performance is more than competitive among its four-cylinder peers, the mandatory continuously variable transmission (CVT) causes the engine to drone under hard acceleration. Unlike many of its chief competitors, the Rogue doesn't offer a V6 option, which may concern those who live in mountainous regions or who plan on towing with their small crossover. Within the cabin, the rear seat doesn't offer the slide and recline features that some rivals do. And you'll pay for the swoopy, Murano-inspired styling with compromised rearward visibility and a smallish maximum cargo capacity.

Nonetheless, the 2011 Nissan Rogue still deserves a seat at the table with the perennial segment leaders, the 2011 Honda CR-V and 2011 Toyota RAV4. The Honda and Toyota offer more cargo room and versatility, but the Rogue has a nicer interior, more appealing driving dynamics and arguably more attractive styling. The Rogue's chief competitors are the 2011 Hyundai Tucson, 2011 Kia Sportage and 2011 Mazda CX-7, which similarly offer a sporty drive and styling at the expense of greater practicality. You'll likely want to look at all these models, but for a crossover with a high degree of carlike agility the Rogue is certainly a solid pick.

2011 Nissan Rogue models

The 2011 Nissan Rogue is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV available in three trim levels: S, S Krom Edition and SV.

The base S comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, cruise control, a tilt (but non-telescoping) steering wheel, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a trip computer, keyless entry and a four-speaker audio system with iPod connectivity, a CD player and an auxiliary jack.

The S Krom Edition starts with the S model's standard equipment and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a different grille and front fascia, center-mounted sport exhaust and steering wheel audio controls. The SV trim level starts with the S model's standard equipment and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, keyless ignition/entry, upgraded upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a fold-down front passenger seat, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview monitor and an upgraded six-speaker audio system with a color display, satellite radio and steering-wheel-mounted controls.

The SV also qualifies for a couple of available packages. The Premium package bundles together a sunroof, a navigation system with real-time traffic, automatic climate control and auto on/off headlights. The SL package includes the equipment from the Premium package and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a premium Bose audio system with a subwoofer.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Nissan Rogue gets a refresh that includes revised front and rear styling, newly available luxury features, slightly improved fuel economy and a shuffling of trim levels.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Nissan Rogue is available with either front- or all-wheel drive. It's powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque and employs a CVT. In Edmunds testing, a front-drive Rogue took just 8.6 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is quick for a four-cylinder compact crossover.

Fuel economy is similar to most of the competition. The front-wheel-drive Rogue has EPA estimates of 22 mpg city/28 mpg highway while the AWD variant drops slightly to 22/26 mpg.

Safety

The Rogue comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

In government frontal crash tests, the Rogue earned a four-star (out of five) rating for both driver and passenger protection. Front and rear side-impact tests resulted in five-star ratings. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Rogue received a "Good" rating (the best possible) in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

In the Edmunds 60-0 mph braking test, the Rogue came to a stop in a short 121 feet.

Driving

Small crossovers are supposed to drive like cars, and the 2011 Nissan Rogue does them one better -- it drives like a car with great handling. Road bumps and imperfections are gobbled up with ease, highway stability is exemplary and handling is aided by good body control and precise, well-weighted steering. Power from the four-cylinder is ample, but the CVT can be annoying due to the constant engine drone it produces at full throttle.

Interior

The 2011 Nissan Rogue boasts one of the nicest interiors of any compact crossover at its price point. The seats are comfortable front and rear, the controls are intuitive and the materials are top-notch. Storage compartments are in relatively short supply, but the Rogue makes up for it with a substantial center console bin, a massive glovebox and a clever under-floor organizer.

Unlike the rear seats of competing crossovers, however, the Rogue's don't recline or slide fore and aft. There is also no rear center armrest. With the rear seatbacks upright, storage stands at 28.9 cubic feet, an average figure for this class. With the seatbacks folded, cargo space jumps to 57.9 cubes, but that's significantly less than the competition offers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Nissan Rogue.

5(47%)
4(26%)
3(8%)
2(9%)
1(10%)
3.9
86 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lemon that Nissan has yet to fix or replace
bleedblue165,02/20/2014
Would NOT buy again. This was our second Rouge and wife loved Nissan, until 1 year after purchase. Began having severe mechanical problems & Auto Centers Nissan, Woodriver Illinois was unable to fix the problem. They contacted the engineering department at Nissan, they were told only 1 other vehicle had ever exhibited these problems. The vehicle frequently has a bucking or jerking motion, as if the transmission was slamming in to gear. It did this to their mechanic and shut down on him while he was driving, as well as eventually shutting down on my wife while she was on the interstate in downtown St. Louis, Mo. Hasn't been fixed and Nissan has refused to replace.
STAY AWAY!!!
Tom Olzak,03/29/2016
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I bought this car used with 38000 miles on it. I drive about 12000 miles a year and have had the car a bit longer then 2 years and the transmission needs replaced (there are 64000 miles on the car) The initial warranty expired after 60000 miles. The Rogue's transmission was problematic for years 2002-2010 to the point that there was a class action suite filed against Nissan and as a result they extended the warranty on the transmission for those years to 120000 miles. I was happy with the car till this. Never again will I buy another Nissan or any car with the CVT transmission.....
Sporty and Comfortable, Bad Visibility
seasidemom,10/25/2011
Rear visibility and rear side visibility out the little rear corner windows is just awful. The head rests are so big it is hard to see looking back. The moonroof/sunroof cover does not retract fully to provide full view of opening. The CVT engine is definitely noisy even when you are just accelerating around town. Very bothersome. I am used to not hearing such a noisy engine. Once you have accelerated and are at cruising speed it is fine, but getting there is loud. I will say that driving the Roque is fun, and comfortable and sporty and zippy. I really do like driving it on the highway, around winding roads and everywhere. If not for the noise and esp. the visibility, it would be great.
CVT Transmission is awful!!!
Nellie,02/29/2016
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I bought a used Rogue a little over a year ago. It had 45,000 miles on it. The transmission started making a weird whining noise this summer. I googled the issues and was shocked to see the list of issues with the CVT transmission. I ended up bringing it into to Nissan and was told that sometimes with the heat the CVT transmissions will whine but to have the fluid levels checked often. It did stop whining when it got colder and I have the fluid levels checked when I get my oil changed. Well today out of no where my transmission went. I wish I had researched a little more before buying this vehicle. A quick search will show pages of complaints on these transmission. It's a clear problem. Don't buy!!
See all 86 reviews of the 2011 Nissan Rogue
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Nissan Rogue features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Nissan Rogue

Used 2011 Nissan Rogue Overview

The Used 2011 Nissan Rogue is offered in the following submodels: Rogue SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S Krom Edition 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and S Krom Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Nissan Rogue?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Nissan Rogue trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Nissan Rogue SV is priced between $7,600 and$13,998 with odometer readings between 53310 and148735 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Nissan Rogue S is priced between $6,247 and$12,097 with odometer readings between 74308 and147227 miles.

Which used 2011 Nissan Rogues are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Nissan Rogue for sale near. There are currently 22 used and CPO 2011 Rogues listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,247 and mileage as low as 53310 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Nissan Rogue.

Can't find a used 2011 Nissan Rogues you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Rogue for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,902.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,343.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Rogue for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,676.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,833.

