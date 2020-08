Used 2016 Nissan Rogue for Sale Near Me

Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida

Empower yourself with our One Owner Accident-Free 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD featured in Brilliant Silver. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 170hp while connected to our advanced Xtronic CVT for smooth acceleration and easy passing. You'll love the way you feel in this sure-footed All Wheel Drive Crossover and no doubt appreciate the impressive efficiency of near 32mpg on the highway. The upscale exterior of our Nissan Rogue S features beautiful proportions and elegant contours that are enhanced by LED daytime running lights and a rear spoiler. Our Rogue S is loaded with thoughtful amenities to fit your lifestyle; the handsome interior is spacious and refined. Check out the advanced drive-assist display, rearview monitor, power windows/locks, integrated key with remote keyless entry, 40/20/40-split rear seat, and the class-exclusive Divide-N-Hide cargo system. You'll love the AM/FM/CD audio system that features a color display, four speakers, USB connection port, illuminated steering wheel-mounted controls, and even streaming audio via Bluetooth technology! Our Nissan has achieved exemplary safety ratings thanks to an advanced airbag system, zone-body construction, vehicle dynamic control/traction control, and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Getting behind the wheel of this Rogue could be the best decision you've made in a long time! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNMAT2MVXGP712210

Stock: AL4048

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020