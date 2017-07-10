Used 2016 Nissan Rogue for Sale Near Me

The Rogue was originally on my short list back in October 2014. Back then, I ended up buying a 2015 Mazda CX5 Grand Touring. Fast forward to March 2016, I regretted it. My transmission died and needed to be completely replaced after just 24,000 miles. I decided I wanted to get out of the Mazda at that time. So, I looked at the Rogue again. So, a lot of the pros will also mention things that I already like a lot better than the CX5 for those who are also considering that one over the Rogue. Pros: -The entertainment system is much faster than the Mazda. My iPhone 6 paired with the Nissan very quickly and downloaded my address book in about 5 seconds. The Mazda always had delays with the entertainment system whether it was Bluetooth to switching from FM radio to XM radio. I don't know why but it was just slow. -It's very comfortable -For those who like moonroofs, I upgraded to the SL Premium Package which included the panoramic moonroof and it's amazing how much natural light gets into the vehicle now. If you have kids, my kids seem to love it since the moonroof extends over their seats. -The rear seats can be slid forwards and backwards adding extra cargo room in the back. -The LED headlights seem to illuminate the road better than the Mazda's LED headlights did. -Both the Mazda CX5 Grand Touring and the Rogue SL have Bose speakers. The Bose speakers seem significantly better in the Rogue than in the CX5. Cons: -An all weather cargo trunk tray is not available. They don't make one because the trunk can technically have shelves (You can lift up the floor coverings to uncover additional cargo space that goes about 6-10" down extending the entire area of the trunk). This is also obviously a pro as well because it adds extra functionality but I also like to have an all weather cargo tray when I go to get garbage such as mulch to put in the back. -The blind spot warning system is nice but I find that the volume is low and apparently there is no way to adjust it. The one thing I liked about the Mazda better was the blind spot warning system because the volume was both louder and the indicator itself was in the side mirror making it more easily visible. In the Rogue, the indicator light is inside the vehicle near the side mirrors where there is usually a speaker in many cars. All in all, I think there is a better value in the Rogue and I'm happy with it although from what I understand, there have been minor changes to the 2016 CX5 versus the 2015 CX5 that I had.

