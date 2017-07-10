Used 2017 Nissan Rogue for Sale Near Me

World Auto - Long Island City / New York

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNMAT2MV0HP593083

Stock: 3083

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020