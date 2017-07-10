Used 2017 Nissan Rogue for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 21,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,495$3,627 Below Market
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
Copy and Paste the following link to view the current Green Light condition report of this vehicle:RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MV4HC822626
Stock: L7671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 21,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,900$3,186 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2017 Nissan Rogue 4dr features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Magnetic Black with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNMAT2MV8HP517210
Stock: NISSAN-HP517210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 33,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,785$4,474 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MV0HC817214
Stock: 6107NYC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
View OffersAdEditors Recommend SV2019 Nissan RogueS, SV, SV Hybrid, SL, SL HybridSEE ALL TRIMSCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- 42,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,699$4,993 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNMAT2MV0HP593083
Stock: 3083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 35,900 miles
$15,939$4,799 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MV6HC826404
Stock: 6404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 24,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,499$3,589 Below Market
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Nissan Rogue SV today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *, AWD.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017 Nissan Rogue SV Brilliant Silver 4D Sport Utility Save yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AT2MV8HW025948
Stock: 4734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 46,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,939$5,409 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MV5HC810677
Stock: 0677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
View OffersAd2019 Nissan RogueSpecial offers availableView OffersVisit CPO.NissanUSA.com for detailsCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- 9,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,500$2,166 Below Market
Nissan of Queens - Ozone Park / New York
Contact Titan Motor Group today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Nissan Rogue AWD S.Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this Nissan Rogue is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle.Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. The Nissan Rogue AWD S is economically and environmentally smart. Nissan clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle.All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Palatial Ruby AWD Nissan enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine.This hard-to-find gem is an exquisite example of meticulous attention to detail and rich refinements.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AT2MV9HW268586
Stock: QN5467L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 26,881 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,988$4,583 Below Market
Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee
Looking for an amazing value along with an amazing ride? At CHAPARRAL we provide the lowest prices to go along with this 2017 Nissan Rogue! This vehicle is equipped with many options. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. With a power seat in this vehicle every driver rides in comfort. Tired of the same songs on the radio everyday? You can bring your personal music library with you on the road with this Rogue's MP3 player! Check out the Wheels on this one.....Alloys always improve the look of your ride! Keep Cool...It has A/C! Getting comfortable behind the wheel of this one is easy. It has a Tilt Steering Wheel. Help maintain your speed with Cruise Control....Making life on a trip a lot easier! Also included on this vehicle is a Rear Defroster!! Skip to the next track on your CD player with the Audio Controls on the Steering Wheel. Stay protected by driving a vehicle that has a Drivers Airbag The Heated Seats in this Nissan make driving in cold weather more comfortable than ever! Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. The Cloth Interior on this car looks good......come by and check it out yourself! How far away is that pole? Never worry about denting this bumper, you'll always know what's behind you with the Back Up Camera you get in this one! CD players are a must have for anyone....Good thing this vehicle has one! Buy and Drive with Confidence.....it has ABS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MV4HC771287
Stock: M5822-M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 47,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,990$4,858 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MV3HC838378
Stock: 8378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 38,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,990$4,500 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MV9HC841155
Stock: 1155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 8,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,900$2,194 Below Market
Nissan of Queens - Ozone Park / New York
Titan Motor Group is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Nissan Rogue AWD SV only has 8,645mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams!This Nissan includes:[U01] SV PREMIUM PACKAGESmart Device IntegrationNavigation SystemCD PlayerHeated Steering WheelHands-Free LiftgateBack-Up CameraLeather Steering WheelAM/FM StereoSatellite RadioBlind Spot MonitorPower LiftgateAuxiliary Audio InputCross-Traffic AlertRemote Trunk Release*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner.This is a Certified Pre-owned vehicle, so you can feel rest assured that it has been meticulously inspected from top to bottom. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Nissan Rogue is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged.This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Palatial Ruby AWD Nissan Rogue AWD SV handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance.Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Palatial Ruby Nissan Rogue.The 2017 Nissan Rogue AWD SV is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat. One look is all it takes to know what a find this 2017 Nissan Rogue AWD SV is.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AT2MVXHW283257
Stock: QN5682L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 86,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,990$4,133 Below Market
RC Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
2017 Nissan Rogue , automatic transmission , runs and drives great , power windows , power locks , power mirrors ,third row seats , back up camera , AUX input , USB inputs , back up camera , Bluetooth, and much more. New breaks all around and fresh engine oil !!! Only 86 K miles !!! Call us at ( 770 ) 873 - 9762 or ( 404 ) 903 - 0053 Or visit our website ( www.rcautobrokers.com ) We are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm / Saturday from 8:30 am to 4 pm. ( Please call before you come to confirm inventory. ) We are closed on Sundays. Just $ 10,990 VIN 5N1AT2MN5HC792746 Thanks for looking !!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MN5HC792746
Stock: 2522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Nissan Rogue SV27,647 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,391
Cedar Park Nissan - Cedar Park / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2017 Nissan Rogue we recently got in. This Nissan includes: [L92] FLOOR MATS Floor Mats [B92] BLACK SPLASH GUARDS (SET OF 4) (PIO) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Certified Pre-Owned means certified peace of mind. This Nissan Rogue offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 Nissan Rogue. The Rogue SV is well maintained and has just 27,647mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AT2MT2HW146814
Stock: HW146814
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 30,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,485$3,780 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AT2MV4HW270214
Stock: 6423A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 30,325 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,985$4,126 Below Market
NYC MotorCars of the Bronx - Bronx / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MV6HC750392
Stock: 6235P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 14,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,997$3,838 Below Market
M Sport Motor Car Company - Hillside / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC859243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,215 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,988$3,381 Below Market
All Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bridgeton / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AT2MV8HW010642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Rogue searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Rogue
- 5(35%)
- 4(24%)
- 3(12%)
- 2(12%)
- 1(16%)
Related Nissan Rogue info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2016
- Used Kia Sorento 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2010
- Used Audi Q5 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2018
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2018
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2017
- Used Toyota Corolla 2014
- Used Lexus ES 350 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used BMW M4 2018
- Used Honda HR-V 2016
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2016
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Forester
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
- Used Mazda CX-9
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Used Nissan GT-R
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- Used Nissan Altima
- Used Cadillac CTS
- Used BMW M3
- Used Lexus IS 350
- Used Lexus ES 350
- Used Chevrolet Traverse
- Used Ford Focus ST
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan Titan XD Mcallen TX
- Used Nissan Altima Long Island City NY
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Woodbridge VA
- Used Nissan Titan XD Hialeah FL
- Used Nissan Titan XD Lancaster PA
- Used Nissan Titan XD Grand Rapids MI
- Used Nissan Armada Orlando FL
- Used Nissan Armada Denver CO
- Used Nissan NV200 Modesto CA
- Used Nissan NV200 Charlotte NC
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Altima 2018 Scottsdale AZ
- Used Nissan Frontier 2014 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Nissan Maxima 2012 Washington DC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Kia K5 2021
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- Ram 2500 2020
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5