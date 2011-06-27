  1. Home
2016 Mazda CX-5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty driving feel that makes you feel secure while cornering
  • engines earn great fuel economy
  • spacious seating in both rows
  • many desirable safety features.
  • Subpar stereo sound quality, even with the Bose upgrade
  • weak acceleration with base engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

When you're shopping for crossover SUVs, it can seem like they are all just different flavors of bland. The Mazda CX-5 breaks that mold. It has an engaging driving character, yet it still gives you pretty much everything you're looking for, including great fuel economy. Let's take a closer look at what makes this Mazda tick.

Notably, we picked the Mazda CX-5 as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs for 2016.

Vehicle overview

With their ample cargo capacity, good fuel efficiency, elevated driving positions and enhanced foul-weather driving capability, compact crossover SUVs have massive appeal. Indeed, this is one of the most popular vehicle segments. And within that crowded class, the 2016 Mazda CX-5 stands as one of our favorite picks.

What pushes this Mazda to the front of the class is that, in addition to satisfying those core requirements, it also boasts a nicely trimmed cabin, excellent safety ratings, a smooth and quiet ride, comfortable seats and good visibility. The CX-5 also has something quite rare in this segment: a fun-to-drive personality that comes by way of its precise steering and sporty handling. With the bigger engine that's standard on most trim levels, the CX-5 also provides an impressive combination of peppy acceleration and high fuel economy. Whether you're driving to work, running errands or dropping the kids off somewhere, the 2016 Mazda CX-5 is enjoyable to drive and as comfortable and easy to live with as a favorite pair of jeans. Those traits also make the CX-5 a great road trip companion.

We think the 2016 Mazda CX-5 is one of the best crossovers on the market.

For 2016, Mazda has updated the CX-5 in a few areas. Refinements include styling tweaks to the front and rear ends, an electronic parking brake, added sound insulation for reduced road noise, an updated infotainment system and revised suspension tuning for a more comfortable ride. There's also more cabin storage thanks to larger door pockets and a bigger console bin. Mazda improved the seats as well, with the backseat gaining a larger seat-bottom cushion.

If you're looking for a weak spot in this generally excellent package, the main one is the base 2.0-liter engine found on the Sport trim level with the manual transmission. It's pretty low on power and, although it's quite fuel-efficient, it has a negligible advantage over the significantly better-performing 2.5-liter engine. If full passenger loads and/or hilly driving are in your plans, we certainly recommend the available 2.5-liter engine. In addition, the Mazda CX-5's sound systems are subpar. Even the uplevel Bose system delivers unimpressive audio quality.

There are a lot of good choices in the small crossover class, so it's worth checking out your options before making a decision. The Honda CR-V has lots of space, a high-quality interior and a likable, easygoing driving demeanor. It's not as athletic as the CX-5, but it's an equally desirable choice. There's also the Ford Escape, which has a top-notch interior as well as the option of a powerful, turbocharged engine. The Toyota RAV4 boasts a roomy cabin and is especially comfortable on the highway. For those interested in a small crossover SUV that can handle the occasional off-road excursion, we recommend looking at the Jeep Cherokee and Subaru Forester. While each of these competitors has certain advantages, the 2016 Mazda CX-5 is one of the best all-around vehicles in this segment and deserves strong consideration.

Notably, we picked the 2016 Mazda CX-5 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2016 Mazda CX-5 models

The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV available in Sport, Touring and Grand Touring trim levels. All trim levels offer a choice of front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD).

The base Sport with the 2.0-liter engine and manual transmission comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and an iPod /USB interface.

There's also a Sport variant with the larger 2.5-liter engine and an automatic transmission. Its standard features expand to include a 7-inch touchscreen interface, a multifunction controller knob, HD radio, Pandora Internet radio, automatic crash notification, SMS text message reading and audio system voice controls. For the 2016.5 model, a rearview camera is also standard; it's optional on the earlier 2016 version.

The Touring includes all of the above as well as foglights, keyless ignition and entry, blind spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, a six-way power driver seat, a height-adjustable passenger seat, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system. The Moonroof and Bose Audio option package adds a sunroof and an upgraded nine-speaker Bose audio system.

The Grand Touring includes all of the above plus 19-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic windshield wipers, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, satellite radio, heated front seats and leather upholstery.

Leather upholstery comes standard on the CX-5's Grand Touring trim.

Available on both the Touring and Grand Touring is the Technology package. It features a navigation system, the Smart City Brake Support System (see Safety section for more details), adaptive LED headlights, LED running lights, LED foglights, LED taillights and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. On the Touring, it also includes automatic headlights and automatic windshield wipers.

Optional on the Grand Touring is the i-ActiveSense package that includes adaptive cruise control, Smart Brake Support (see Safety section), lane departure warning and automatic high beam headlight control.

Note that the 2016.5 CX-5 Touring trim gets the heated front seats as standard, while both the 2016.5 CX-5 Touring and the 2016.5 CX-5 Grand Touring come standard with the navigation system. Otherwise, the content of the optional packages is unaffected.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Mazda CX-5 receives a refresh in the form of minor styling tweaks, improved interior materials, revised suspension tuning, added sound insulation and an updated infotainment interface. New options include LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning, while Bluetooth is now standard across the board. Additionally, a midyear update brings separate 2016.5 models (production after January 2016) that include a standard rearview camera (except manual-transmission Sport), standard heated seats for the Touring trim and standard navigation for both Touring and Grand Touring.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport comes with a choice of two powertrains. You may choose either a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 155 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque matched to a six-speed manual transmission, or a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 184 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is optional on Sport models with the 2.5-liter engine. The bigger engine is standard on Touring and Grand Touring models.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the Sport FWD, 2.0-liter version is 29 mpg combined (26 city/35 highway). All FWD CX-5s with the 2.5-liter engine earn an identical 29 mpg combined (26/33), while those with all-wheel drive (AWD) rate 26 combined (24 city/30 highway).

In Edmunds testing, a CX-5 with the 2.5-liter engine and AWD accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds, which is a very respectable performance for this class.

Safety

Every 2016 Mazda CX-5 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. An automatic crash notification feature is optional on the Sport and standard on the Touring and Grand Touring, which also get blind spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems.

Available on the Touring and Grand Touring, the Smart City Brake Support system uses a laser sensor to detect stationary objects (such as stopped cars or pedestrians) in front of the vehicle at speeds up to 19 mph. If the driver fails to respond to a warning, the CX-5 can automatically apply the brakes. The Grand Touring can also be had with the i-ActiveSense package that features adaptive cruise control, Smart Brake Support (allows automatic braking from higher speeds than the City system), lane departure warning and automatic high beam control. On automatic-equipped CX-5s, remote door locking is possible via the optional Mazda Mobile Start smartphone app service.

In Edmunds brake testing, a CX-5 Grand Touring came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, which is a bit better than average for the class.

In government crash testing, the CX-5 received a four-star rating for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact crash protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the CX-5 earned the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, small-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Equipped with the base 2.0-liter engine, the Mazda CX-5 offers competitive power on paper, but it just doesn't feel that strong during merging and passing maneuvers in the real world. For the majority of small crossover shoppers, the 2.5-liter four-cylinder is a much better choice given its superior power and virtually identical fuel economy. Furthermore, the six-speed automatic shifts quickly and smoothly and is one of the most responsive transmissions in this class. Mazda still makes a very good manual transmission, but given that it's only available with the 2.0-liter engine, its appeal is quite limited.

Easily the most striking thing about the 2016 Mazda CX-5 is its athletic character. Even if you're just looking for a small crossover to drive to work every day, you'll notice that its steering, brakes and suspension are uncommonly capable for a vehicle in this class. It's an enjoyable vehicle to run errands in, and if you happen to turn onto a road with twists and turns, the CX-5 can be downright fun. On the highway, the Mazda rides just as comfortably as most other crossovers, making it a fine road trip companion.

Interior

Regardless of the trim level, the cabin of the Mazda CX-5 is attractive, modern and functional. It's a mature design, and it isn't swathed in poorly rendered fake wood or highly reflective chrome trim. Instead, materials are simple and high in quality, and soft-touch surfaces are set off with tasteful metallic or piano black accents. The CX-5's black gauges with white lettering are also highly legible.

The 2016 version of the CX-5 brings a much-improved infotainment system. Boasting a 7-inch (versus the previous 5.8-inch) screen and an intuitive multifunction control knob, the new system is one of the better ones out there. Most drivers should be able to find a good driving position, and front-seat comfort is excellent on long road trips.

Mazda has added an improved infotainment system to the 2016 CX-5.

The Mazda's backseat is spacious and offers plenty of legroom for this class. That rear seat features an innovative folding mechanism on the Touring and Grand Touring trim levels that lowers the seat bottom before folding the seatback on top to provide a near-flat load floor. With all seats occupied, there are 34.1 cubic feet of luggage space. That grows to a competitive 64.8 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Mazda CX-5.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My second CX5!
Angel,08/06/2015
Touring 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I don't understand a lot of the reviews that I've seen here. I read some of the complaints and you could tell that these people forget what a car is supposed to be and do. They are complaining about the A/C, I haven't experienced any lack of cooling ability and I live in South Florida. This is an SUV meaning its bigger than a regular car so it takes more effort to cool, consider installing tinted window film if you need a cooler car. In terms of some of the other non-functioning or not to my liking features, please read the car manual, it is all in there. Some of the options could be disabled if it is too much work learning how to use them properly. This is a great car for the money, and it is the reason that I traded my 2014 for a brand new 2016. There was nothing wrong with the 2014, but having to get rid of my son's old car with high mileage, I found a great deal trading in both my cars for the new one. This car is the complete package; amazing performance, very safe, awesome looks, quality construction, very reliable and a bargain for your money. Like all cars, there are some flaws in the CX5, but so far I have not heard of the perfect car out there and probably never will, as each one of us have different needs and wants. That being said, the flaws I will talk about are minimal and won't affect your decision when buying a great performing SUV. 1) I wished the Bose Audio System was more powerful, I don't know if Bose decided to make a lower quality than usual system for Mazda or if it has to do with the speakers location but I certainly expect more from Bose. It is still a nice sound system and being packaged with the moonroof, makes sense for the price. The regular sound system with 6 speakers instead of the Bose 9, should be very weak. 2) I also consider the Technology Package a good addition unless you're comfortable following navigation instructions from a telephone, I prefer the car's GPS. It does take some getting used to versus the old tom-tom system, but I believe it's an upgraded version and you get 3 years of free map upgrades. 3) I could use more usb charging outlets, like behind the center console for the rear passengers, but again not a big deal. 4) I don't understand why the passenger seat has to be manually adjusted when it has six-way power driver seat. Again, no big deal. That being said, I love the new infotainment and its larger 7-inch touchscreen interface and the multifunction controller knob, it makes the whole driving experience better. You feel in control of all your needs with a touch of a button (music, phone, gps, etc.) The new electronic parking brake makes for a better looking cabin and extra space for you cellphone and/or wallet. I love the new keyless entry feature with just the press of a button at the doors and also the trunk. I definitely noted two big differences from my 2014 model, the quietness inside the cabin (which I love) and that is because Mazda added sound insulation for reduced road noise, and a smoother ride as a result of the revised suspension tuning. The smoother ride is something that I am still getting used to, being a speed junkie myself and a kart enthusiast I like a stiffer suspension, it gives me a better feel for the road. Nonetheless it makes for a more luxurious drive and I'm sure a lot of people will like that better. This is one of the things that is a matter of personal taste. On the other hand, Mazda added a "sport" mode selector that you can choose if you like higher revs and get the most out of its powerful engine. I am very happy with this vehicle. I have taken it on a long road trip and it is so comfortable, but also very responsive when you need to make a pass or speed up. I am sure everyone will find a comfortable position on the driver's seat. If you're looking for a compact SUV that feels bigger than it looks, gives you a quality ride without sacrificing performance and has anything you would like to have in today's car environment, look no further this is your car. Mazda quality has been proven for decades and their car engineering is at the top of the charts. I got my 2016 Touring CX5 with both packages (Technology and Moonroof/Bose), roof rack rails and crossbars for $27,000 (out the door), from an MSRP of just over $29K before taxes, fees and registration. You just can't get this type of vehicle with all the amenities, options and performance for that amount of money and the best part is that the Lexus, Audi and Acura owners who pay at least $10K more, still look mesmerized at you and your ride.
Couldn't be happier with my purchase
faizsafdar,03/27/2015
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I recently traded in my 2008 Mazda 3 for the more future family friendly cx-5. I was hesitant leaving my sporty 4 door sedan at first, but I couldn't be happier with my cx-5. It is a fun, fuel efficient, capable suv. We've taken it from Maryland to Atlanta for a road trip and was able to drive through a snow storm in the process (odd that NC got hit with a snow storm though). Nonetheless, it's awd handled great in the snow and the cx-5 produces confidence when driving in extreme confusions. The ride comfort is great considering how the suspension is tuned. If I had to be picky about it, I would say it is a little underpowered, but the sport mode alleviates this issue for me.
3 years in
K B,02/14/2016
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Overall it's a decent car. I like the overall appearance, handling, and layout of the interior. I like the hands-free infotainment control in the center console. No fingerprints on my touchscreen! Folding down the seats, I can fit my bike in the back without removing the front wheel. A few things need to be addressed by Mazda: --The Smart City Brake System (SCBS) is far too sensitive on my car. When making a left turn with the turn signal on, this system will activate (without cause) about 20% of the time. It's sensitive to any reflective light (e.g., reflective lane dividers or construction signs, sometimes my garage door opening). That's not a high percentage, but when you're drinking hot coffee it's 20% too high. I'd taken the car to the dealership for this 3 times, and they "weren't able to replicate the problem." --The rear brakes wore out before the front, which is really odd. I'm not an aggressive driver. I replaced the rear brakes around 45K miles, which isn't super early. Just thought the wear was strange. --The original windshield had to be replaced in under a year of having the car. It was horrible quality. --The car averages 25.5 mpg. Half of my work commute is uphill, so there's that. --My programmed radio stations spontaneously delete every 5-6 months. Not horrible, but annoying. --The latch on the middle console is quite fragile and broke off after about a year of owning the car. I fixed it using a method I saw on YouTube, as I wasn't willing to spend the money to have plastic replaced with more plastic. In all honesty, when it's time to get a new car, I would get another CX-5. But the Mazda dealership recently closed shop in my town, so I'll probably be getting something else. It seems every time I get any new car I have to take it in a few times for recalls or minor issues, and I don't want to have to drive far to go to a dealership. My town has an "auto row" with all the major auto makers. Mazda leaving was a surprise. UPDATE 2 MONTHS LATER: transmission failed at 55K miles, and was replaced under warranty. The SCBS increased in hypersensitivity to the point when I didn't know when my car would suddenly jerk and slow down on its own volition. Dealership couldn't replicate the problem. Got rid of it for KBB value right after the transmission change. Got a Honda. I strongly recommend anyone considering buying the CX-5 take it for an extensive test drive around reflective surfaces (e.g., lane dividers, road work signs, reflective paint at a certain coffee drive-thrus). Drive it during the day and at night. These seemed to be the triggers to the SCBS going off, and what was initially annoying became flat out dangerous.
Miata genes in a wagon body
Stu Cohen,09/15/2016
Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I researched ten small crossovers and drove four of them. Hyundai had a much better warranty, Ford had more features for the price, and Subaru had that "go anywhere" reputation, but the CX-5 was substantially more fun to drive - for me, an important consideration. Plus, I already own a 2016 Miata, so I was familiar with the Mazda way of doing things. The Grand Touring comes with leather seating and 18" wheels, two features that I find uncomfortable, so I asked my dealership to find me a Soul Red Touring (17" wheels, cloth upholstery) with the Moonroof/Bose package. They did, the price was very reasonable, and they went to great lengths to make sure I was happy with my purchase. Which I mostly am. The red is just beautiful, the car is attractive in a chunky station wagon kind of way, it has some athletic moves - no Miata - but it accelerates and turns better than anything this side of a BMW, and gas mileage is phenomenal - mid 20s around town, low 30s on the interstate. Read on for the things I was less-than-thrilled with. Here's a warning for Serious Sirius listeners: I found out too late that the Sirius/XM receiver is included on the Touring ONLY with the Touring Technology Package, which I didn't ask for, and so didn't get. I got GPS Navigation, a backup camera, and blind-spot alert, but no satellite radio. NOTE: The Sirius receiver CANNOT be installed afterwards by the dealership. (Up through 2015 it could, but not so for the 2016 & 2016.5) NOTE: I've been using Pandora and a Sirius/XM APP in the car via my iPhone. Pandora is free, Sirius APP is $4/mo if you already have Sirius in another vehicle. These work reasonably well, but occasionally drop out, requiring me to re-select them via the audio source screen. Mildly annoying, but nothing I can't live with. Here's a warning for music streamers: Watch your cell phone's data usage! I had to up mine to an 8GB/mo plan so as not to have to ration my Pandora listening. Other small nitpicks: No useful armrests. I don't care, but my passenger/navigator/significant other complains about that. The center console lid is too far back to serve as an armrest. There is NO water temperature gauge! We have a prominent tachometer on this automatic-transmission vehicle, but no temp gauge? Call me old-fashioned, but I kind of like to know what's going on BEFORE the red indicator light comes on. The Engine Start button is directly behind the wiper stalk - right where someone not intimately familiar with the car won't look. I'll just assume that's an anti-theft feature. Finally, kudos to Mazda for including a spare tire, jack, and lug wrench. Many car makers nowadays omit these. Having a flat can be a 15 minute roadside repair, or it can be an hours-long wait for a recovery truck after the sealant and compressor "tire repair kit" fails to work. However, did Mazda have to package the spare and tools in a huge chunk of styrofoam under the rear compartment floor? It looks flimsy because it IS flimsy. Even the much-maligned PT Cruiser that I used to have provided a sturdy under-car tire carrier and a tool pouch that stored in a lidded cubby in back. How hard would that have been to do? Overall, this is a really good car. If you like to drive but need a tall wagon, the CX-5 will do nicely. You'll like it even better if you're not as old and cranky as I am.
See all 279 reviews of the 2016 Mazda CX-5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Mazda CX-5

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 Overview

The Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 is offered in the following submodels: CX-5 SUV. Available styles include Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Mazda CX-5?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring is priced between $13,634 and$25,290 with odometer readings between 17101 and149027 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring is priced between $13,787 and$22,990 with odometer readings between 4708 and91440 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport is priced between $11,390 and$18,195 with odometer readings between 16543 and109457 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Mazda CX-5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Mazda CX-5 for sale near. There are currently 78 used and CPO 2016 CX-5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,390 and mileage as low as 4708 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Mazda CX-5.

Can't find a used 2016 Mazda CX-5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda CX-5 for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,088.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,629.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda CX-5 for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,905.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,121.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Mazda CX-5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Related Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 info

