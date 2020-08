Used 2014 Nissan Rogue for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cayenne Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2014 Nissan Rogue we recently got in. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. The Nissan Rogue S speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Nissan Rogue S, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2014 Nissan Rogue: The Nissan Rogue is a small SUV/Crossover, offering a more car-like driving experience than the more hard-core Nissan Xterra. This puts the Rogue in direct competition with vehicles like the Toyota Rav4 and the Honda CR-V, two vehicles with several generations and years of success under their belts. In order to remain competitive, Nissan has endowed the Rogue with a bevy of features and some very reasonable base prices. The Rogue starts at just under $22,500, while even the top trim model with all-wheel drive can be had for under $30,000. With available three row seating, the Rogue is possibly one of the most versatile vehicles available at such a low price. Strengths of this model include available all-wheel drive, optional third row seating, Affordable, and high-tech features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Nissan Rogue S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AT2MT4EC818067

Stock: EC818067

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-01-2020