[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: I'm Alistair Weaver for Edmunds with the first all-new Nissan Rogue since back in 2014. Taking on the might of the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, the Rogue enters the biggest, toughest sector of the SUV market. It's a huge opportunity for Nissan, but hey-- better be good. For more information on the new Rogue and all its rivals, check out Edmunds.com, and be sure to hit Subscribe-- because, hey, keeps me in a job. We've arranged a sneak peek at a private and, to be honest, noisier-than-expected airport in LA. Nissan isn't quite ready to let us drive it yet. That will happen this fall before it eventually goes on sale. But given that driving dynamics are rarely number one on the list of priorities of the kind of families who buy small SUVs, that doesn't worry me too much. We can still find out a lot about the road by poking around a static vehicle. Let's take a look. I've driven all of the Rogue's major rivals, and at Edmunds, we've owned many of them as part of our long-term test program. The reason we think there's such a big opportunity of a Nissan right now is that many of its rivals are either getting a bit aged or, frankly, not very good. Our all-around favorite is still the Honda CR-V. It's a superb all-rounder and was recently given a mild update, but the basic design is now four years old. That's the same age as our second favorite, the Mazda CX-5, which looks and drives great, but is a little short of space. Toyota's RAV4 has always done well in the sales charts, and a couple of years ago, when it was new, we put it through the ultimate road test, driving 48 contiguous states in a single week. Unfortunately, at the end of it, we ended up not only tired, but also a bit disappointed. Right now, the RAV4 is only our seventh-ranked small SUV. To be honest, the outgoing Rogue didn't even make it into our top 10. It always sold well, but that was more of a function of its price than either the quality, the driving dynamics, its functionality, or practicality. At Edmunds, we're always looking for a bit more from the vehicles we recommend. Just because something's cheap doesn't mean it's a good value. If it doesn't meet your needs. With the Mazda and the Honda to use as benchmarks, Nissan really has no excuses. This Rogue should go to the top of the class. I need some exercise. Let's have a walk around outside. Nissan hasn't released pricing yet for the Rogue, but we expect it cost from around $25,000 up to $35,000 for the top-trim Platinum that you see here. Now, styling, of course, is subjective, but there's no arguing that Nissan is trying to imbue the new Rogue with a lot more presence and personality than the slightly anonymous old one. That's particularly true here at the front, where you get LED headlights and what Nissan is calling a twin-V concept grill, whatever that may be. I also like what they're doing here on the flanks there's a lot of body sculpting going on, which is designed to capture the lights. And this rear 3/4 has much more presence thanks to this heavy body sculpting. The angle I'm least convinced by is this rear end, which reminds me a bit of the Toyota RAV4 and is a bit more generic. Also, not too sure what they're doing here with these sort of fake exhaust pipes. I think the designers might have gone a bit Rogue on that one. So funny. All recent Nissan interiors, from the Versas then upwards, have marked a big improvement, not just in design, but also in technology and the perception of quality. And it's nice to report that the Rogue is no exception. Depending on which trim you choose, you get a combination of different displays. This Platinum model has a touchscreen here, a digital dashboard in place of traditional instruments, and even a head-up display system, which is unusual in a small SUV class. It's almost as if Nissan has been plundering the toybox of Infiniti, its luxury division. And I mean that as a compliment. There's Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging-- no end of technology gubbins. Nissan also seems to have got most of the basics right in here, too. There's plenty of room for storage, including a big bin in the center console, a giant door pocket with room for a pretty chunky water bottle, cup holders here, and a feature I like, this additional storage underneath the center console. This driver's seat adjusts electrically, and it's good to see, also, plenty of room for movement in the steering wheel, by fore and aft and up and down. That should make it pretty easy to find a good driving position. Now, Nissan is making a big deal of what it calls its NASA-inspired zero-gravity seat. [WHIRRING SYNTHESIZER SOUND] [MUSIC PLAYING] Now, I have absolutely no idea what they're talking about, but what I can tell you is that historically, we've always found Nissan seats good for comfort, particularly on long journeys. And this being a top trim model, it also has diamond quilted stitching. It is impossible today to launch a high-trim vehicle without diamond stitching, and here it is, present and correct. So what don't I like at first glance? Well, slightly irritating that these USB ports have been left exposed to the interior rather than having a nice little cover. But to be honest, that's being pretty pedantic. This really is a big step forward. Nissan also claims that they've made the interior a lot quieter and more refined, but to be honest, we'll probably have to drive it before giving the definitive position. How the other half live, eh? Good to see there's also lots of diamonds back here. Overall, the Rogue is marginally shorter than before, but this driving position is set up for me, and I'm 6' 4", so this is actually pretty good for this class of car. I also like the fact that you're sat high here, so you're actually looking over the top of the front seat occupants. It doesn't feel too claustrophobic. And another thing I like, being a family man, is the fact that you can put a rear-facing or even a forward-facing child seat in the middle here-- there's proper latch attachments for that-- which brings Junior closer to the occupants in the front and allow you can put other kids side by side. On this Platinum trim, you even get climate control here in the rear, which is a bit of a novelty. So you can have a different temperature in the rear, and then again for each of the front seats. That's something for your bigger kids to fight over. We should expect Nissan has benchmarked the competition, and the capacity here in the trunk, seats up or down, is similar to that of the Honda CR-V. There is, though, some neat detailing. Now, apparently, one of Nissan's female engineers was heavily pregnant, went out to buy a gallon of milk, threw it in the trunk driving home, the whole thing spilled. And if you've ever spilt milk before, you'll know that you'll never, ever get used to the stench. So went into the office and decided that they had to do something about it. And they've actually built in a little cubbyhole here for your gallon of milk. Nice feature. So what about life underneath the funky new skin? Well for now, at least, there's only one engine choice, and this could-- on paper, at least-- be the vehicle's weak link. It's a 2.5 liter four cylinder mated to a CVT automatic, and it's carried over from the old Rogue in a world where most of its rivals are starting to gravitate to smaller capacity turbos. Power is up a little bit, to 181 horsepower. That's 11 more than before, but it still lags behind the RAV4, which has over 200 horsepower and a 1.5 liter turbo in the CR-V, which is 190. It will be interesting to see how the fuel economy plays out. Nissan is claiming a marginal improvement at 30 miles per gallon combined, but to be honest, in the real world, we always struggled to match the official figures in the old Rogue. But then, to be honest, the same is true of Honda CR-V. As you might expect, there is a choice of either front or all-wheel drive, and the all-wheel drive versions, like this Platinum, also offer a range of different drive modes to help you out in tough conditions. Nissan is also debuting something called Vehicle Motion Control, which is designed to work with you to smooth out your inputs and make it better for passengers. Now, that might come in really useful when the Rogue hits the Uber ranks-- or Lyft, obviously. Nissan's other big focus for the Rogue has been on safety, in terms of both helping you avoid an accident in the first place and protecting you should the worst happen. Now, they tell us that according to their research, this is the number one priority for families buying small SUVs. And as the father of a little nipper myself, I can certainly empathize with that. It's great with these things like blind spot monitoring, which helps you on the highway, and emergency braking, both at the front and the rear, fitted as standard across the range. On top trim models like this Platinum, you might also find Nissan's Pro Pilot Assist function, which now links with the navigation to provide some form of automated driving. It works in a similar way to Tesla's Autopilot. Although it doesn't mean that the car will drive itself, it does make life a lot easier. If any of us ever commute again, it will definitely help reduce the stress. [MUSIC PLAYING] I think it is clear from our sneak peak that the new Rogue is a big improvement over its pretty lackluster predecessor. It really does look like Nissan has looked at the opposition and tried to move the needle a little bit. Of course, we'll have to reserve judgment. Find out where it will place in the Edmunds rankings once we drive it. So stand by for an epic small SUV group test this fall.

