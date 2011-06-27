When i first started car searching for a pre owned car, my dream car was the Nissan Rogue...which was completely out of my price range. I was, at the time, looking for a 5k-8k car....after many failed attempts at purchasing a liable car, I decided to finance a car at Napoli Nissan in Milford CT. Of course, I purchased the Rogue. I was estatic! Loved my choice... A few months into it, it was driving a little weird so I was told it may be my tires. I bought 4 Brand new tires....No big deal. Not long after, the weird feeling came back...brought it back to Napoli...they told me it was my TRANSMISSION....at this point my car only had about 60k miles....Napoli told me it would be costly and advised me to reach out to NISSAN Headquarters for support. MY NISSAN ROGUE IS A 2012 WITH 60K MILES. I reached out to Nissan on several occasion, asking for any financial support - I was turned down because my car was a few miles off of warranty and BECAUSE they said, I never brought my car to NAPOLI for any services... so I was not a "loyal customer' Sorry mam, there's nothing I can do. 25 year old female with a Nissan Rogue for about 6-7 months and in need of new TRANSMISSION... for the record, I got my new tires at NAPOLI, bought it back and left it on 2 different occasions for service needs but SHE CLAIMED i was not a "loyal customer" and therefor, could not be helped.... NISSAN used to be my dream car, not it's just a headache sitting in my sister's driveway because a new transmission will cost me about $3500... I work with under served High school students who read at a grade 3 or 4 level...$3500 is a lot of money that I do not have... especially when I just spent nearly $500 to get new brakes. I bought the car back to Napoli a 3rd time, begging for help...they told me all they could do is trade it in....I have student loans already...they trade in value was crap...they ran my credit 11 times without my permission and I left there with my car and no solution. I have no intention of going back to NAPOLI INDOORs nor do I ever plan on buying another Nissan after getting rid of this...thank you so much.

Read more