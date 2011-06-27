  1. Home
2012 Nissan Rogue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride
  • capable handling
  • high-quality cabin
  • comfortable front seats.
  • Short on cargo room and versatility
  • CVT causes engine drone
  • lacks V6 option
  • poor rearward visibility.
List Price Range
$7,300 - $15,998
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Nissan Rogue is a comfortable crossover with an unusually nice interior. It's also unusually fun to drive. Unless you require maximum cargo space and rear-seat functionality, it's a strong contender.

Vehicle overview

It's hard to stand out in a crowd, and increasingly so in the competitive class of small crossover utility vehicles. So it's a credit to Nissan designers and engineers who have made the 2012 Nissan Rogue attract attention through a blend of interior refinement, sharp styling and agile road handling.

Based on the pedestrian Sentra sedan, the Nissan Rogue offers utility-style passenger and cargo versatility with the crisper handling dynamics of a compact sedan. Inside its cabin, the high-quality finish of the dash, doors and seats give this economy crossover a fairly upscale feel. And while exterior styling depends on personal taste, we find the Rogue one of the more distinctive designs in a segment where conservative lines rule.

The Rogue isn't faultless, of course. Its buzzy, droning continuously variable transmission (CVT) is the only choice for changing gears, and unlike some other competitors, there's no V6 option. The Rogue does produce decent power from its four-cylinder engine, so this shouldn't be a deal-breaker for most buyers. But those who live in the mountains or who frequently haul their brood and gear should think twice and consider a more robust alternative. The Rogue's rear seat neither slides nor reclines like some of its rivals, and the curvaceous Murano-inspired styling limits rearward visibility and maximum cargo capacity.

Still, the 2012 Nissan Rogue deserves a close look among small crossovers like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Although the Honda and Toyota offer more cargo room and versatility, the Rogue is actually a nicer place to sit and a more engaging car to drive. Other rivals worth a look include the Ford Edge, GMC Terrain and Kia Sportage. Buyers shopping this class should spend time with several candidates, as all have specific strengths and quirks. But for a nicely appointed crossover that drives like a quick, small car, the Rogue is a solid pick.

2012 Nissan Rogue models

The 2012 Nissan Rogue is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV available in two trim levels: S and SV.

The base S comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, folding side mirrors, cruise control, a tilt (but non-telescoping) steering wheel, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a trip computer and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The new Special Edition package available for the Rogue S adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, rear privacy glass, a 4.3-inch-display audio screen, a rearview camera and an upgraded sound system with a USB/iPod interface, steering wheel audio controls and satellite radio.

Most of those features are standard on the Rouge SV. In addition, it gains 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition/entry, upgraded upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a fold-down front passenger seat and Bluetooth connectivity.

There are two packages available for the Rogue SV. The Premium package bundles together a sunroof, automatic headlights, automatic climate control and a navigation system with a 5-inch touchscreen display and real-time traffic updates. The SL package includes Premium package features and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 360-degree camera view and a premium Bose audio system with a subwoofer.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Nissan Rogue adds a new Special Edition trim package, a 360-degree camera view and new wheel designs.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Nissan Rogue is available with either front- or all-wheel drive. It's powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque, put to the ground through a CVT. In Edmunds testing, a front-drive Rogue took just 8.6 seconds to reach 60 mph -- quick for a four-cylinder compact crossover.

Fuel economy is similar to most of the competition. The front-wheel-drive Rogue has EPA estimates of 22 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined, while the AWD variant drops slightly to 22/26/24 mpg.

Safety

The Rogue comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

In government frontal crash tests, the Rogue earned four (out of five) stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Rogue its highest rating of "Good" for frontal offset and side-impact protection and a second-best "Acceptable" for roof-strength integrity.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Rogue decelerated from 60 to zero mph in a reasonably short 121 feet.

Driving

The promise of crossovers lies in SUV versatility with passenger-car manners. The 2012 Nissan Rogue does one better; it drives like a car with capable handling. Road bumps and imperfections are absorbed with ease, highway stability is exemplary and handling is aided by good body control and one of the best-feeling steering systems in the class. Four-cylinder power is adequate enough, but the CVT's constant drone at full throttle can tax ears and nerves.

Interior

The 2012 Nissan Rogue presents one of the nicest interiors of any compact crossover at this price. Comfortable seats, intuitive controls and high-quality materials are just a few of the highlights of this surprisingly pleasant cabin. A substantial center console bin, massive glovebox and clever under-floor organizer make up for a dearth of at-hand storage nooks, however.

The Rogue's rear-seat versatility is somewhat limited. Unlike in competing crossovers, the Rogue's rear seats don't recline or slide fore and aft, nor is there a center armrest. With the seatbacks upright, there are 28.9 cubic feet of storage, average for the class. Folding the seats yields 59.7 feet, still less than in its competitors. But a fold-down front passenger seat (a standard feature on the SV) does open up a length of 8.5 feet front to rear, allowing for items like ladders, lumber, surfboards and snowboards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Nissan Rogue.

5(47%)
4(13%)
3(15%)
2(10%)
1(15%)
3.7
53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

At 60K miles I need a new transmission
Nupsie Exantus,11/12/2015
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
When i first started car searching for a pre owned car, my dream car was the Nissan Rogue...which was completely out of my price range. I was, at the time, looking for a 5k-8k car....after many failed attempts at purchasing a liable car, I decided to finance a car at Napoli Nissan in Milford CT. Of course, I purchased the Rogue. I was estatic! Loved my choice... A few months into it, it was driving a little weird so I was told it may be my tires. I bought 4 Brand new tires....No big deal. Not long after, the weird feeling came back...brought it back to Napoli...they told me it was my TRANSMISSION....at this point my car only had about 60k miles....Napoli told me it would be costly and advised me to reach out to NISSAN Headquarters for support. MY NISSAN ROGUE IS A 2012 WITH 60K MILES. I reached out to Nissan on several occasion, asking for any financial support - I was turned down because my car was a few miles off of warranty and BECAUSE they said, I never brought my car to NAPOLI for any services... so I was not a "loyal customer' Sorry mam, there's nothing I can do. 25 year old female with a Nissan Rogue for about 6-7 months and in need of new TRANSMISSION... for the record, I got my new tires at NAPOLI, bought it back and left it on 2 different occasions for service needs but SHE CLAIMED i was not a "loyal customer" and therefor, could not be helped.... NISSAN used to be my dream car, not it's just a headache sitting in my sister's driveway because a new transmission will cost me about $3500... I work with under served High school students who read at a grade 3 or 4 level...$3500 is a lot of money that I do not have... especially when I just spent nearly $500 to get new brakes. I bought the car back to Napoli a 3rd time, begging for help...they told me all they could do is trade it in....I have student loans already...they trade in value was crap...they ran my credit 11 times without my permission and I left there with my car and no solution. I have no intention of going back to NAPOLI INDOORs nor do I ever plan on buying another Nissan after getting rid of this...thank you so much.
Deal gone wrong
Crystal Williams,12/28/2015
SV 4dr SUV w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I have the 2012 rogue and my transmission done gone bad. Corporate offered no help to get it fix because I've gone over 60000 miles. I have had my car for 3 yrs with 0 miles when I purchased it. I am so done with Nissan. I have to put out almost 4 thousand for a transmission. I think Nissan need to recall these transmissions
Fun to drive
cyndi5,11/15/2011
I leased my Rogue SV a couple months ago after coming out of a lease on a Pathfinder. After I got used to the smaller vehicle I find that I enjoy driving it. It does not have the 'pick up' when you hit the gas that the Pathfinder had, but I'm getting about 25 MPG. I'm writing this today because I didn't realize that Nissan no longer offers road side assistance with their new vehicles and I wanted to make sure that buyers are aware of this. This service was offered when I leased my last Nissan and I made the mistake of assuming it was standard...it's not, so please be aware of this when you look at a new Nissan and add the cost of AAA into your cost when shopping.
Excellent Small SUV
reddobie0,06/09/2012
Bought a fully loaded Rogue and recieved a deal I couldn't refuse. Traded in my CRV because I had my fill of Honda and their busted up transmissions in thier SUV's and vans. Absolutely love the rogue. From a dead stop it is a little slow but on the highway it has plenty of power to pass. Seems to keep the car right in the powerband. Own a 2010 Escalade and it seems my wife is always taking my Rogue when I'm not looking. Could use a little more cargo space but sufficient for my needs. Handles well and I wont have to replace an expensive timing belt ever again(unlike my Hondas). Drove several other competitors and kept going back to the rogue. Very happy and I have fun driving again!
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2012 Nissan Rogue Overview

The Used 2012 Nissan Rogue is offered in the following submodels: Rogue SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and SV 4dr SUV w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Nissan Rogue?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Nissan Rogue trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Nissan Rogue SV is priced between $7,300 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 43759 and125694 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Rogue S is priced between $7,850 and$10,998 with odometer readings between 58858 and107848 miles.

Which used 2012 Nissan Rogues are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Nissan Rogue for sale near. There are currently 19 used and CPO 2012 Rogues listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,300 and mileage as low as 43759 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Nissan Rogue.

