Consumer Rating
(107)
2009 Nissan Rogue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Carlike driving manners, smooth ride, well-crafted interior, comfortable front seating, first-rate braking, excellent optional Bose audio.
  • Lacks the cargo room and versatility of competing crossovers, ill-suited transmission, poor rearward visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Nissan Rogue is a comfortable, convenient and fun-to-drive compact crossover, but it lacks cargo space and rear-seat versatility.

Vehicle overview

Inevitably, the march of technology and necessity shrinks the size of everything. Imagine trying to carry around seven days' worth of music before the iPod. In keeping with this theme comes the 2009 Nissan Rogue -- a kind of mini Murano. Though based on the economy-minded Sentra, the Rogue manages to better its parent in terms of drivability, appearance and practicality.

Compared to other compact crossovers, the Rogue stands out thanks to its carlike manners and well-crafted interior. The competent four-cylinder engine produces enough oomph to keep up with the pack, but unfortunately, power is run through a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Nissan has utilized a CVT with great success in the V6-powered Altima and Maxima, and presumably the thinking here must have been to smooth out an already decent ride with a gearbox that eliminates shifting. The end result, however, is an odd elastic feeling in the driveline. Even stranger, transitioning to and from the gas pedal while on the highway creates a seesaw effect, with rising and falling engine revs.

Even with the transmission annoyances and limited rearward visibility, the 2009 Nissan Rogue is still a stylish, viable alternative to the top small crossovers. While the family-friendly Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 have more cargo room and creature comforts, the Rogue is a good choice for those who need less utility and are more prone to city commuting. Taking this into account, the Rogue is more in direct competition with the Ford Escape, Mazda CX-7, Saturn Vue and Volkswagen Tiguan. We suggest comparing all of these models to the Rogue before deciding.

2009 Nissan Rogue models

The 2009 Nissan Rogue is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV available in two trim levels, both available with either front- or all-wheel drive. The S trim level is the base model, and it comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, cruise control, a tilting steering wheel, air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary jack. No options are available for the S trim level.

The more luxuriously appointed SL trim level includes everything from the S model and gains a few more options and conveniences, including 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, tinted windows, a fold-down front passenger seat, a dual-level tray for the center console and a trip computer.

Options for the SL trim level are consolidated into larger bundles. The Premium Package includes foglights, a foldable cargo organizer, a cargo cover, keyless ignition/entry, Bluetooth and a seven-speaker Bose audio system with a six-CD/MP3 changer, satellite radio and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. All-wheel-drive SL models equipped with this package also receive xenon headlights and manual shift control for the transmission. The SL's Leather Package, as you'd expect, includes leather upholstery plus heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated side mirrors, a six-way power driver seat, a one-touch up/down driver window and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A sunroof is available as a stand-alone option.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Nissan Rogue is largely unchanged from last year.

Performance & mpg

All 2009 Nissan Rogues are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission is a CVT that, depending on the model, drives either all four wheels or just the fronts. In our testing, the AWD Rogue SL took 9.2 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is comparable to other four-cylinder compact crossovers.

Likewise, fuel economy is similar to that of the competition. The front-wheel-drive Rogue has an EPA estimate of 22 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 24 mpg in combined driving. The AWD variant drops slightly to 21/26/23 mpg.

Safety

For the entire Rogue lineup, standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. All of this protection earned the Rogue an almost perfect crash-test rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In front-impact tests, protection for the driver earned a top five-star rating and front passenger protection earned four stars. Front and rear side-impact tests resulted in a five-star rating. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Rogue received a "Good" rating (the best rating possible) in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

Much of the appeal of small crossovers stems from their carlike driving manners, and the 2009 Nissan Rogue delivers. Road bumps and imperfections are gobbled up with ease thanks to the suspension's long travel. The Rogue is stable at highway speeds, and short stopping distances add to the confidence one feels when driving. Steering is likewise direct and well-tuned, despite being slightly vague in terms of feedback to the driver.

The main detraction from an otherwise successful execution is the aforementioned CVT. The consequent lazy throttle response, yo-yo-like engine revving and moaning engine note gives drivers the impression that they're in a much slower vehicle. The SL trim's manual shift mode with paddle shifters rectifies this situation somewhat by allowing the driver to select among six simulated "gear" ratios.

Interior

Inside, the Nissan Rogue is comfortable, intuitive and well-built with top-notch materials. The cabin is thoughtfully laid out with controls that are properly placed and effortlessly operated. Though lacking numerous storage compartments, the Rogue makes up for it with a substantial center console bin, a massive glovebox and a clever under-floor organizer.

Seating comfort, both front and rear, is as good as it gets -- even when stacked up against the venerable Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. But unlike those of competing crossovers, the Rogue's rear seats don't recline or slide forward or backward. There is also no center armrest. However, they do fold flat when more cargo space is needed. With the rear seats upright, storage is limited to 28.9 cubic feet. With the seats stowed, the space jumps to 57.9 cubes, but is still significantly smaller than the competition.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Nissan Rogue.

5(49%)
4(27%)
3(13%)
2(6%)
1(5%)
4.1
107 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 107 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rogue Scholar
Rita G.,05/09/2016
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I bought a used Rogue. I zeroed in on it for a few reasons. First, I had a budget and a reliable used car is what I was looking for. The Rogue was a vehicle that I researched a few years ago. I like its versatility as an SUV. I like that it is not too big, not too small, cute looking, handles like a car, there are a few minor vibrations at higher speeds, but all in all a great deal for the vehicle. It was in terrific shape, brand new tires brand new front brakes and 7/10 on the rear brakes with the exception of some scratches that came off with your typical scratch remover and one ding with minor rust that I have a $500 quote to repair (needs body work) and I am planning on keeping it for its second 100K miles. My son uses it to go to work when home from college, but I'm finding that I'm using it when he's not home to do 70 mile round trip commutes, trips to the cape (250miles) and even weekend warrior errands. It has become my go to car when it is available and will be my husband's car during winter snow storms since his car is a RWD. We had a Nissan xterra that lasted us 200K miles so I'm feeling pretty good about its prospects for reliability. All in all a great car and a great deal. It took some getting used to the larger blind spot and the clock is an electronic clock that is starting to fade a bit, but this is a great car despite those two minor issue. I think I might need a muffler at some point in the future since the original has some rust, but again, I knew what I was getting into buying a car with 94K miles. So far, no issues at all. Update. Well I had an axel and fan replaced in August so I spent about 1600 on those repairs. Other than that the car is running good. We have about 103k miles on the car now.
My Fixes
Ken,10/10/2010
As far as smart key and rear window problems, this helped very much for me. I could not duplicate the key problem for the dealer, but it was getting frustrating. I removed the battery in the controller and bent the 3 contacts up slightly at the folds, using a small pocket knife. It has improved 95% and contribute some to junk in my pocket. I improved my blind spots by installing small rectangular stick on mirrors to my side mirrors. I still look back when I pull out, but it does give you more visibility. I'm 6'2 and I have more leg room than most vehicles. It has rapid response in emergency conditions. For the money, a nice little ride.
So far, So good!
xstreamclean,02/27/2011
I read these reviews and don't understand. Some positive some negative. We have had our Rogue for 2 yrs. currently have about 25,000 miles and it has been a very good reliable car. Never had any problems, just scheduled maintenance. We live in Utah, we have snow, mountains etc. and the AWD is awesome! So far... I highly recommend this car. If you asked me one issue i MIGHT have is the blind spots in the car. The way the back end is formed may make it difficult for a amateur driver. I personally don't mind it, just use your mirrors. Hope this helps.
nissan rogue failure
funissan1,01/20/2012
Unfortunately I cant use profanity because all that comes to mind when i think of the 2009 nissan rogue i bought my wife is a 4 letter adjective starting with the letter F. Bought the car brand new november 2009 for my wife her first new car EVER. 8 months after buying it service engine light came on car started jerking every time she tryed to excellerate. Trip 1 to service department Transmission had to be completely replace. 6 months later car had same symptoms. Trip 2 to service department #2 cylinder missfire whatever that. Computer replaced. 5 months later same symptoms Trip 3 to service department same computer replaced AGAIN. Trip 4 same symptoms out of warranty $1700 repair.???????
See all 107 reviews of the 2009 Nissan Rogue
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2009 Nissan Rogue features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2009 Nissan Rogue Overview

The Used 2009 Nissan Rogue is offered in the following submodels: Rogue SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

