I bought a used Rogue. I zeroed in on it for a few reasons. First, I had a budget and a reliable used car is what I was looking for. The Rogue was a vehicle that I researched a few years ago. I like its versatility as an SUV. I like that it is not too big, not too small, cute looking, handles like a car, there are a few minor vibrations at higher speeds, but all in all a great deal for the vehicle. It was in terrific shape, brand new tires brand new front brakes and 7/10 on the rear brakes with the exception of some scratches that came off with your typical scratch remover and one ding with minor rust that I have a $500 quote to repair (needs body work) and I am planning on keeping it for its second 100K miles. My son uses it to go to work when home from college, but I'm finding that I'm using it when he's not home to do 70 mile round trip commutes, trips to the cape (250miles) and even weekend warrior errands. It has become my go to car when it is available and will be my husband's car during winter snow storms since his car is a RWD. We had a Nissan xterra that lasted us 200K miles so I'm feeling pretty good about its prospects for reliability. All in all a great car and a great deal. It took some getting used to the larger blind spot and the clock is an electronic clock that is starting to fade a bit, but this is a great car despite those two minor issue. I think I might need a muffler at some point in the future since the original has some rust, but again, I knew what I was getting into buying a car with 94K miles. So far, no issues at all. Update. Well I had an axel and fan replaced in August so I spent about 1600 on those repairs. Other than that the car is running good. We have about 103k miles on the car now.

