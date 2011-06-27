  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Rogue
  4. Used 2015 Nissan Rogue
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(122)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Rogue
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2015 Nissan Rogue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth highway ride
  • optional third-row seating
  • user-friendly tech options
  • upscale look and feel
  • versatile interior storage.
  • Noisy engine under hard acceleration
  • lackluster power
  • no optional engine upgrade
  • uninvolving driving experience
  • compromised visibility.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Nissan Rogue for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Range
$10,695 - $18,797
Used Rogue for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With a premium interior and available three-row seating, the 2015 Nissan Rogue is a versatile choice for shoppers desiring a comfortable and functional small crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

The attractive and stylish 2015 Nissan Rogue is a compact crossover that offers seating for five or even seven passengers. It has a lot to offer for families, but the compact-crossover market is full of excellent choices so it's become harder and harder for vehicles to stand out in the crowd.

Certainly, the Rogue will be appealing if you're interested in comfort and available space. Interior surfaces are made from high-quality materials that look and feel particularly upscale, especially on upper trim levels. And as a bit of a rarity in the compact crossover segment, there's optional seating for seven. The available third row is small, but overall, storage capacity is high. There are several cargo configurations, and with both rear rows folded down, the Rogue matches class leaders with 70 cubic feet of cargo space.

You'll also like how this Nissan crossover's compliant suspension keeps the ruts and potholes at bay when driving over broken pavement. But the downside to this soft suspension tuning is that the Rogue is not especially enjoyable to drive. Its handling can feel ponderous, and the combination of a lackluster four-cylinder engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) result in noisy and uninspiring acceleration, especially when the Rogue is carrying passengers or cargo. During our long-term test of a Nissan Rogue, we've found the EPA fuel economy estimates to be very optimistic and difficult to reproduce in the real world. Basically, it's hard to get good fuel economy when you're struggling to get up to freeway speeds. Even if you were willing to pay the extra cost for an engine upgrade (such as the turbocharged four-cylinders or V6s offered by most competitors), the Rogue doesn't offer one.

Luckily, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to compact crossovers, each with their own strengths. The 2015 Mazda CX-5 is the Rogue's polar opposite when it comes to driving enjoyment, and it's still suitably refined and versatile. For similarly impressive cargo space and respectable real-world fuel economy, we recommend checking out the well-rounded 2015 Honda CR-V or Subaru Forester. For three rows of seating, the Kia Sorento is really the only worthwhile option outside of much larger crossover models.

Overall, we think the Edmuds.com "C" rated 2015 Nissan Rogue has enough positive qualities to satisfy your needs. But other rivals can also do that while also providing a more satisfying ownership experience. We recommend checking out other options first.

2015 Nissan Rogue models

The 2015 Nissan Rogue is a compact crossover offered in three trim levels: S, SV and SL. Two-row seating is standard, while a third-row seat is available on S and SV models.

Standard equipment on the S includes 17-inch steel wheels, LED running lights, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning with rear vents, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 40/20/40-split backseat (folds, slides and reclines), a 5-inch color infotainment display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod/USB interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

The SV adds 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, roof rails, keyless ignition and entry, a six-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), dual-zone automatic climate control, NissanConnect smartphone app integration and a six-speaker sound system that also includes satellite radio.

The SL gets standard 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, heated front seats, voice controls, a 360-degree parking camera system (Around View), a 7-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with a six-CD changer.

Options are mainly grouped into packages. Only available on the S or SV, the Family package adds the third-row seat and run-flat tires (deleting the spare tire), along with rear privacy glass for the S. The SV Premium package adds the SL's standard navigation system, bigger touchscreen and Around View camera system, and also contributes heated mirrors, a blind-spot warning system, a lane-departure warning system, a forward collision warning system and "moving object detection" (in conjunction with the 360-degree parking cameras). The SL Premium package features LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof and the safety features from the SV Premium package. The panoramic sunroof is a stand-alone option on the SV.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Nissan Rogue carries over without any significant changes.

Performance & mpg

Every 2015 Nissan Rogue comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 170 hp and 175 pound-feet of torque. A CVT is standard, as is front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. In Edmunds testing, a Rogue SL AWD hit 60 mph in 9.0 seconds. That's about average for a compact crossover with the base engine.

The EPA estimates that Rogues with front-wheel drive will return 28 mpg combined (26 city/33 highway), and adding all-wheel drive nets 28 mpg combined (25 city/32 highway). However, we've found these numbers difficult to replicate in real-world testing. Our long-term Rogue AWD managed only 25 mpg during its year-long 20,000-mile test at Edmunds.com.

Safety

The Rogue comes standard with stability and traction control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags (for all three rows when equipped), a rearview camera and hill-start assist. The all-wheel-drive system adds hill descent control.

Optional safety features (bundled in packages) include a blind-spot warning system, a lane-departure warning system, a forward collision warning system and the Around View camera system. The latter (standard on the SL and optional on the SV) provides a top-down 360-degree view of the Rogue's surroundings when parking, and it can be upgraded with a warning system that notifies you when moving objects enter a camera's view.

In government crash tests, the 2015 Nissan Rogue received four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has also tested the Rogue. Here, the Rogue received the highest possible rating of "Good" in both the small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also received a "Good" score in the side-impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (seat and head restraint design) tests.

During Edmunds track testing, a Rogue SL AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, an average performance for this segment.

Driving

The Rogue's acceleration won't shove you back into the seat, but for the most part it can get out of its own way when it needs to. Flooring the gas pedal brings an uninspiring drone from the engine as the CVT maintains a constant high-engine rpm. Some drivers might also take issue with a minor resonance in the cabin while cruising along. At highway speeds, the Rogue's engine, wind and road noise levels are hushed enough to make long road trips enjoyable, but passing maneuvers will take some serious planning when you've got a cabin full of passengers or cargo.

Unquestionably, the Nissan Rogue's suspension is tuned for comfort. The ride gets a bit firmer with the SL's standard 18-inch wheels, but smooth and supple remains the order of the day. The downside is that the Rogue feels ponderous when going around turns and does little to engage the driver.

Interior

One of the Rogue's key strengths is its interior. There are lots of soft-touch materials, generously padded armrests and a mature, almost elegant dashboard layout. As on the Altima sedan, Nissan says the Rogue's front seats are a NASA-inspired "Zero Gravity" design, and yes, they're quite comfortable (though front legroom may be insufficient for taller drivers).

The second-row seats are split 40/20/40 for greater versatility and feature a full 9 inches of fore/aft travel, with reclining seatbacks for further adjustability and comfort. Although the cramped optional third-row seat is only for small children, that's true of any comparably sized crossover, and the third row gives the Rogue a competitive advantage over most direct rivals.

If you opt for two-row seating, you'll enjoy a useful cargo dividing system, which includes an adjustable rear cargo area with storage compartments, multilevel shelving capability and a claimed 18 different cargo-carrying configurations. Cargo space dwindles to 9.4 cubic feet behind the third row, but both rear seating rows fold flat to open up the Rogue's maximum 70-cubic-foot hauling capacity, which is one of the bigger capacities you'll find in this class.

Unfortunately, the Rogue's rear visibility is compromised, making it difficult to maneuver in tight spaces. The standard rearview camera helps, though, as does the available Around View 360-degree parking camera.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Nissan Rogue.

5(43%)
4(22%)
3(18%)
2(7%)
1(10%)
3.8
122 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 122 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car the came out on top
Mikko Makela,08/25/2015
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
After reviewing and test driving compact SUV's in the same class over the past 2 months, I ultimately decided on the 2015 Rogue SV PWD with the Premium Package. For a great price, I was able to get all of the premium features that I wanted (i.e. Navigation, AroundView Monitoring, etc.) as well as a very reliable vehicle with above average gas mileage. The first thing I have found is that the comfort and cabin space of the vehicle is second to none. I am around 6'3" 215 lbs. and found that I fit comfortably in all of the seats in the vehicle. With that also comes a large cargo area that is amongst the largest in its class. I have read many reviews about the rogue which often commented on less than advertised mpg. but have found myself averaging a combined total ~29 mpg in the FWD version. I drive a combination of both highway and city. One thing that I have found is that the Eco button on the rogue can increase your mpg by ~2 mpg. As far as the ride goes, I have found it to be very smooth. I have read reviews commenting on the lack of power in the rogue and found them pretty comical. What would these people expect when buying a 4 cylinder vehicle. I switched over from driving a v8 Lincoln and have had no issues so far. Sure, the hp and torque on my rogue isn't going to perform like my old v8, but I wouldn't expect it to. The cabin noise when accelerating is hardly noticeable. The interior is very modern and I would highly recommend upgrading to the SV premium package if able. I had driven the SV without the premium package and wasn't impressed with what it had to offer. It seemed a little outdated to be honest. The premium package makes the interior pop and includes an upgraded touchscreen, navigation, aroundview monitoring, blind spot detection, and lane departure warning. I may have missed a few but that is what sticks out at me. The premium tech package is very user friendly and responsive as well. Overall, I wanted a very reliable vehicle that was had good gas mileage and was able to haul the larger items that my Fiance and I couldn't fit in our cars. We got all of that plus more. I am very happy with the rogue and would certainly pick this vehicle if I had to do it over again.
Best crossover on the market.
Joe,03/17/2015
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Just traded our '13 Rogue SL with 70,000 miles for a '15 Rogue SL. I really get tired of the reviews that brag up the Honda CRV and the Toyota Rav 4. When we bought the '13 it came down to the CRV and Rogue. We chose the Rogue because it was a better all around package for the money. This time came down to the Rogue vs the Rav 4. Again,the Rogue won out even though the Rav 4 was slightly less money. The Rogue has all the features that the Rav 4 offers and is far superior in many areas. The ride is superior, much smoother and quieter, the seats are much better and more comfortable,and the interior quality is far superior. The acceleration is just as good as the Rav for any normal driver
Really enjoying our rogue
njackson3148,06/02/2015
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
we have had our rogue for abour 10 weeks now. We traded in our 2013 mazda CX-5 for our new rogue. was happy with the cx-5 minus the very hard seats. on a long trip I would start to get very sore in as little as an hour. The seats in the Rogue are amazingly comfortable. As soon as you sit in them you can feel the quality and comfort of the NASA designed seats. The quality of the interior fell well above average and I love all the high end features (LED headlights, Panoramic sunroof, etc)
VERY PLEASED with my Rogue!
js34111,05/28/2015
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I decided to leave a review because I really rely on what others say when making purchases. So far, we've put around 400 miles on our Rogue SL AWD. Can't be happier with this purchase. I was originally considering either an Acura RDX or CRV and in fact I almost bought a new CRV until I read about the vibration issues people were experiencing on Edmunds consumer reviews. In short, we fell in love with the styling and modern technology built in this model. The safety features are great and the price felt very reasonable for the value of the car. The car may feel underpowered, but you get great MPG ratings in return. After driving it for a few weeks, I'm content with the car.
See all 122 reviews of the 2015 Nissan Rogue
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Nissan Rogue features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Nissan Rogue

Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Overview

The Used 2015 Nissan Rogue is offered in the following submodels: Rogue SUV. Available styles include SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/15 (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/15 (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Nissan Rogue?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Nissan Rogue trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Nissan Rogue SV is priced between $12,700 and$17,998 with odometer readings between 31737 and98672 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Rogue SL is priced between $10,695 and$18,797 with odometer readings between 25703 and110051 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Rogue S is priced between $11,900 and$15,300 with odometer readings between 52463 and93237 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Nissan Rogues are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Nissan Rogue for sale near. There are currently 29 used and CPO 2015 Rogues listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,695 and mileage as low as 25703 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Nissan Rogue.

Can't find a used 2015 Nissan Rogues you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Rogue for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,924.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,636.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Rogue for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,743.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,811.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Nissan Rogue?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Rogue lease specials

Related Used 2015 Nissan Rogue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles