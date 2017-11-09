  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Rogue
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Rogue
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(76)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Rogue
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2018 Nissan Rogue Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Front seats are comfortable on long drives
  • Ride quality remains comfortable over varying terrain
  • Tech options and features are user-friendly
  • Cargo space is vast and versatile
  • Acceleration is weak and listless
  • Transmission responds slowly and with an annoying "surge" feeling
  • Outward visibility is poor
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Nissan Rogue for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Range
$13,477 - $25,995
Used Rogue for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Rogue does Edmunds recommend?

For most uses — commuter, family and recreational — we'd recommend the SV trim with the optional Premium package. The latter adds useful features such as a surround-view camera system, navigation and a power liftgate. You also get some of the SL trim's more desirable items without the larger wheels that can detract from the ride quality.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

The word "rogue" gets a lot of play in today's media and conversation. Similar to "maverick," it's often used flatteringly to describe someone who defies convention to forge his or her own singular path. While you can certainly credit Nissan's marketers for smartly tapping into this theme, the 2018 Nissan Rogue is not that kind of car.

Really, this is about as mainstream a choice for a small crossover as you'll find. Nissan sells loads of them. And there's a lot to like. Cabin and seat comfort are excellent, as are cargo space and utility. The Rogue's upscale interior materials and design also give the cabin a classy feel. Seventy cubic feet of cargo space makes it one of the roomier and more versatile small SUVs around.

But the Rogue's lethargic acceleration and poor visibility drop it a notch from competitors that do better. Its sole four-cylinder engine and sluggish continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) drag down an otherwise competent package, and there's nary a hint of handling spirit that you'll find in the Rogue's competitors from Honda, Mazda or even Chevrolet. The Rogue is enticing, yes, but it doesn't do much to stand out from the pack or measure up to its namesake.

What's it like to live with?

Get to know the Nissan Rogue even better. Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2014 Rogue SL AWD. We know it is Nissan's best-selling SUV. How was the fuel economy? How much can you pack in the cargo area for road trips? Is it comfortable? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the 2018 Rogue has better interior materials, smartphone integration, optional advanced driving aids and a hybrid trim, but our coverage of the 2014 model is otherwise applicable.

2018 Nissan Rogue models

The 2018 Nissan Rogue is a small crossover SUV available in three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The smaller Rogue Sport model is reviewed separately.

Most Rogues come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available as an option.

The Rogue Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor (176 hp combined output) and either front- or all-wheel drive. It's available only in SV and SL trims.

Standard features on S trims include 17-inch steel wheels, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats that also slide and recline, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a four-speaker CD player with satellite radio and dual USB inputs. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and automatic emergency braking.

The SV trim adds 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a power liftgate, heated side mirrors, keyless entry, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-speaker audio system.

The SV Midnight Edition styling package adds blacked-out body elements such as 17-inch wheels, mirror caps and roof rails.

The top-trim SL includes 18-inch wheels, automatic high beams, foglights, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, a surround-view camera system, a navigation system, NissanConnect emergency and convenience services, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system that adds HD radio.

Driver assist and safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, and upgraded automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Several of the SL's features are available on the SV as part of the Premium or Sun and Sound Touring packages. Options for the SL include a panoramic sunroof (also available for the SV) and LED headlights, while the Platinum package bundles 19-inch wheels, an electronic parking brake and the ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving features. Quilted tan leather upholstery is also available.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Nissan Rogue SL (2.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, Nissan has revised the current Rogue, notably adding more sound insulation to curb excess powertrain noise and now offering expanded technology, including semi-autonomous driving features. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Rogue, however.

Driving

6.5
The Nissan Rogue's continuously variable transmission paired with a 170-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine makes it feel weak compared to other SUVs in the class. Its handling, though well-mannered, is softer than we prefer.

Acceleration

6.0
The engine has adequate low-end torque right off the line, but its rate of acceleration slows quickly. We measured a 0-60 mph time of 9.3 seconds, relatively slow for a vehicle in this class.

Braking

7.0
The pedal feels soft and moves through a long stroke, but it's effective enough that we don't find it objectionable. The Rogue's panic-stop distance of 124 feet from 60 mph is about average for the segment.

Steering

6.5
Steering effort is fairly heavy on the Rogue, which is something to consider if you prefer a highly assisted wheel that's easy to turn. There's a good feel for the road at moderate speeds, but don't expect a sporty response or feel.

Handling

7.0
The Rogue isn't the sportiest choice in the compact SUV segment, but overall it handles well enough to make the driver feel confident in its abilities.

Drivability

6.0
There's a rubber-band sensation that's typical of CVTs, meaning a noticeable delay between the application of the gas pedal and the delivery of acceleration. In most other ways, the Rogue is an easy-driving vehicle.

Off-road

8.5
The Rogue offers more hardware for light off-roading than most of its competition. The all-wheel-drive model includes a locking center differential, hill descent control and brake-lock differentials front and rear.

Comfort

8.0
Most buyers will be satisfied with the Rogue's ride comfort. It's not the softest in the class, but it's also not the stiffest. The front seats are particularly comfortable.

Seat comfort

9.0
Front seat comfort is as good as it gets in this class. Heated front seats are standard on SL models, and the backseat area has air vents for passengers.

Ride comfort

8.0
Despite the large 18-inch wheels on our top-level SL test model, the ride quality was pleasantly smooth. The Rogue is an easygoing SUV that makes long road trips feel enjoyable.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Before this year's addition of more sound insulation, we noted some mild engine thrumming at very low speeds, mainly because of the CVT. Otherwise, the Rogue's wind and road noise levels are acceptable.

Interior

7.0
The Rogue's interior uses quality materials that are well-assembled. Plastics are soft to the touch, and leather surfaces feel genuine. We do have a few ergonomic gripes, though, and outward visibility is below average.

Ease of use

7.0
The Rogue loses a few points because of the hard-to-reach turn signal stalk and the distant navigation screen, but the other controls are within easy reach and intuitive to use.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Though the Rogue's seat height is taller than that of some rivals, getting in and out is relatively easy. The doors open nice and wide, especially for rear passengers, revealing large entryways.

Roominess

8.0
You won't feel confined in the Rogue, whether in the front or back. The rear seats offer 9 inches of fore and aft adjustment, and both rows offer a good sense of space.

Visibility

5.0
Although the windshield pillars are narrow enough, the other pillars are on the thick side, obstructing rear-quarter visibility in some situations. A rearview camera is standard on all trim levels, and it's needed.

Quality

7.0
Interior materials and assembly quality are good. The buttons and knobs are above average in feel, but we noticed a few creaks from the cargo area.

Utility

8.5
As far as compact crossovers go, the Rogue offers a lot of cargo space, and the clever organizer is very useful. Unfortunately, installing a child seat is more difficult than in rivals, and towing and interior storage come up short.

Small-item storage

Interior storage is adequate but not generous. There are several small trays and pockets, and cupholders are about average in size.

Cargo space

At 32 cubic feet with the second row up and 70 cubic feet with seats folded, the Rogue's cargo area is better than that of most rivals. The unique configurable cargo area gives it a further advantage, but the slow-operating power liftgate detracts from its convenience.

Child safety seat accommodation

Accessing the LATCH anchors is more difficult than in other vehicles in the class, and a rear-facing child seat will force the front passenger to move his or her seat uncomfortably close to the dash.

Towing

5.0
Though the Rogue has the ability to tow a trailer, its 1,000-pound capacity is low even for this segment.

Technology

Although the audio and navigation system is fairly easy to use, we encountered several reliability issues. Points are also deducted because advanced safety features are available only on the top trim.

Audio & navigation

The infotainment screen is on the small side and slightly out of reach for the driver. We've also had some iPhone pairing issues and intermittent crashes in which the system shut down and rebooted.

Driver aids

Advanced safety features are available on the Rogue but are reserved for the top trim level only. The surround-view camera system (standard on the SL trim) is particularly handy considering the car's limited rearward visibility.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.9 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility8.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Nissan Rogue.

5(42%)
4(22%)
3(11%)
2(12%)
1(13%)
3.7
76 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 76 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best all around new car I've purchased
Eileen A,11/09/2018
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I rented the Rogue and drove it for a week while vacationing. Great handling and gas economy. Plenty of pep in the 4 cylinder model. This prompted us to add it to our list of smaller SUV's to check out. We looked at the Ford Escape but smaller overall, poor head room height and tiny GPS screen. We considered the Edge but considerably more expensive. This is our first Nissan (first top of the line model purchase) and it's only been 9 months but so far all good. I've always been a Honda and Ford fan but couldn't get excited over the CRV exterior design. Anyway still look forward to getting in my Rogue everyday and enjoying a great ride.
Rogue review
Nissan owner,10/17/2018
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Haven’t had it long, but love this vehicle 🚗. Was able to get all of the options I wanted at the SV trim level. Saved me thousands. Also have a Murano in the family and really like the size of the Rogue.
Honda CRV vs My New Rogue
Frank Romani,10/05/2018
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I drove a 2017 Rogue and decided to buy a 2017 Honda CRV EXNavi hated it, problems with 1.5 turbo engine gas in oil, no help from Honda. Traded it off for a 2018 Rogue SL and. This is ten times the car that the Honda was. Honda was once a good car but they are no longer the car they used to be. Stay away from any Honda with the 1.5 turbo engine.
Better than Equinox, CRV, Forester, and Rav4
US Navy Vet,12/24/2018
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I drove the Rogue, Equinox, CRV, Forester and the Rav4. The Forester, CRV and Equinox were 2019 Models, while the Rogue and Rav4 were 2018's. I rank then in that order listed, with Rogue first. It was an easy and obvious choice. The Rogue was much more comfortable to drive. The Rogue was the only one with heated seats and heated steering wheel. I chose the "affordable" models where the MSRP was no more than about 30k, but I did not drive the stripped very low end models. The Equinox I ranked number 2..it was more comfortable (except the Rogue) but lacked safety tech and features in the LT model. The Forester was very nice except that it felt like I was sitting on my carpenters nail belt full of nails. I wanted the Forester to win, but could not wait to get out of it as it was too uncomfortable. The Rav4 was "meh" and nothing special. The CRV has a "Mandantory Moonroof" in all models except the Lowest end. That is, if you want any extras, you MUST buy the CRV moonroof at a cost of around 1500 dollars. I would rather lose my money in a Casino than buy a moonroof..at least I could have fun in the Casino. So the CRV was not for consideration. The Rogue SV had everything I wanted and more: All wheel drive, safety tech features on lower end models,remote start, heated seats, "360 degree" backup camera, and even heated steering wheel! I was shocked to find out it also had NAVI and Sirius XM radio..much more than I expected, and much more than in all the other models I tried. Yes, you can get some of these things it the highest level models, but I wasnt about to spend almost 40 grand. Its far and above the best value for the money. Forester was second, as the 2019 Forester also has safety tech features even on the low end models. I dont like the car companies telling me: Ok, I value your life, provided that you pay 38k or more, if you want the lower end models, then you are on your own as far as safety. The safety of my family is too important for it to be "for sale" by the car companies, nor should it be.
See all 76 reviews of the 2018 Nissan Rogue
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Nissan Rogue features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Rogue models:

Around-View Monitor
Overcomes the Rogue's massive blind spots with a bird's-eye view of the car and its surroundings.
Forward Emergency Braking
Helps to ensure that a momentary lapse of driver attention won't result in a collision.
Lane Departure Warning/Prevention
Alerts you and nudges the car back in line if you start to drift out of your lane without signaling.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Nissan Rogue

Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Overview

The Used 2018 Nissan Rogue is offered in the following submodels: Rogue SUV, Rogue Hybrid. Available styles include SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), SV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Nissan Rogue?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Nissan Rogue trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV is priced between $13,477 and$23,316 with odometer readings between 3920 and60358 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Rogue S is priced between $13,999 and$21,999 with odometer readings between 6318 and82157 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SL is priced between $18,000 and$25,995 with odometer readings between 12066 and52568 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid is priced between $22,988 and$22,988 with odometer readings between 15198 and15198 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid is priced between $23,500 and$23,500 with odometer readings between 139647 and139647 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Nissan Rogues are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Nissan Rogue for sale near. There are currently 77 used and CPO 2018 Rogues listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,477 and mileage as low as 3920 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Nissan Rogue.

Can't find a used 2018 Nissan Rogues you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Rogue for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,275.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,088.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Rogue for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,295.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,118.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Nissan Rogue?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Rogue lease specials

Related Used 2018 Nissan Rogue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles