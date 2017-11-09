2018 Nissan Rogue Review
- Front seats are comfortable on long drives
- Ride quality remains comfortable over varying terrain
- Tech options and features are user-friendly
- Cargo space is vast and versatile
- Acceleration is weak and listless
- Transmission responds slowly and with an annoying "surge" feeling
- Outward visibility is poor
Overall rating6.9 / 10
The word "rogue" gets a lot of play in today's media and conversation. Similar to "maverick," it's often used flatteringly to describe someone who defies convention to forge his or her own singular path. While you can certainly credit Nissan's marketers for smartly tapping into this theme, the 2018 Nissan Rogue is not that kind of car.
Really, this is about as mainstream a choice for a small crossover as you'll find. Nissan sells loads of them. And there's a lot to like. Cabin and seat comfort are excellent, as are cargo space and utility. The Rogue's upscale interior materials and design also give the cabin a classy feel. Seventy cubic feet of cargo space makes it one of the roomier and more versatile small SUVs around.
But the Rogue's lethargic acceleration and poor visibility drop it a notch from competitors that do better. Its sole four-cylinder engine and sluggish continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) drag down an otherwise competent package, and there's nary a hint of handling spirit that you'll find in the Rogue's competitors from Honda, Mazda or even Chevrolet. The Rogue is enticing, yes, but it doesn't do much to stand out from the pack or measure up to its namesake.
What's it like to live with?
Get to know the Nissan Rogue even better. Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2014 Rogue SL AWD. We know it is Nissan's best-selling SUV. How was the fuel economy? How much can you pack in the cargo area for road trips? Is it comfortable? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the 2018 Rogue has better interior materials, smartphone integration, optional advanced driving aids and a hybrid trim, but our coverage of the 2014 model is otherwise applicable.
2018 Nissan Rogue models
The 2018 Nissan Rogue is a small crossover SUV available in three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The smaller Rogue Sport model is reviewed separately.
Most Rogues come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available as an option.
The Rogue Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor (176 hp combined output) and either front- or all-wheel drive. It's available only in SV and SL trims.
Standard features on S trims include 17-inch steel wheels, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats that also slide and recline, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a four-speaker CD player with satellite radio and dual USB inputs. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and automatic emergency braking.
The SV trim adds 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a power liftgate, heated side mirrors, keyless entry, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-speaker audio system.
The SV Midnight Edition styling package adds blacked-out body elements such as 17-inch wheels, mirror caps and roof rails.
The top-trim SL includes 18-inch wheels, automatic high beams, foglights, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, a surround-view camera system, a navigation system, NissanConnect emergency and convenience services, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system that adds HD radio.
Driver assist and safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, and upgraded automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.
Several of the SL's features are available on the SV as part of the Premium or Sun and Sound Touring packages. Options for the SL include a panoramic sunroof (also available for the SV) and LED headlights, while the Platinum package bundles 19-inch wheels, an electronic parking brake and the ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving features. Quilted tan leather upholstery is also available.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Nissan Rogue SL (2.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, Nissan has revised the current Rogue, notably adding more sound insulation to curb excess powertrain noise and now offering expanded technology, including semi-autonomous driving features. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Rogue, however.
Driving6.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility8.5
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|8.5
- Around-View Monitor
- Overcomes the Rogue's massive blind spots with a bird's-eye view of the car and its surroundings.
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Helps to ensure that a momentary lapse of driver attention won't result in a collision.
- Lane Departure Warning/Prevention
- Alerts you and nudges the car back in line if you start to drift out of your lane without signaling.
