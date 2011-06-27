  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Rogue
  4. Used 2014 Nissan Rogue
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(67)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Rogue
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2014 Nissan Rogue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale look and feel
  • great fuel economy
  • optional third-row seating
  • advanced safety options
  • versatile interior storage.
  • Uninspired handling
  • no optional engine upgrade.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Nissan Rogue for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Range
$9,290 - $15,987
Used Rogue for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its excellent fuel economy, premium character and available three-row seating, the all-new 2014 Nissan Rogue is an excellent choice for shoppers desiring a comfortable and functional small crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

As small crossovers go, the Nissan Rogue is a relative newcomer. The original model debuted just six years ago, and for 2014, Nissan has rolled out version 2.0 of the Rogue. In general, we thought pretty highly of the first-generation Nissan Rogue, praising its style, driving dynamics and cabin quality relative to the competition. Nissan is, of course, hoping to keep its upward momentum going on the fully redesigned model. In addition to offering better fuel economy, an available third-row seat and more technology features, the 2014 Nissan Rogue remedies some of the key deficiencies on the original version.

One of our criticisms of last year's Rogue concerned its modest 59.7-cubic-foot cargo capacity. The 2014 Rogue can swallow a class-competitive 70 cubes, and an innovative "Divide-N-Hide" configurable rear storage system is available. We also noted that the second-row seat didn't slide or recline in earlier Nissan Rogues, but this year it does both, with a useful 40/20/40-split configuration thrown in for good measure. Even better, Nissan added an optional third-row seat, a particularly shrewd move given that the Toyota RAV4 no longer offers one. Remarkably, all of this was accomplished without major increases to the Rogue's overall size or weight.

Under the hood of the 2014 Rogue, things are more familiar. Nissan's compact crossover carries on with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (generating 170 horsepower) and a revised continuously variable transmission (CVT). This powertrain manages to provide satisfactory performance along with excellent fuel economy. With a 28 mpg combined EPA estimate even with all-wheel drive, the Rogue is one of the most frugal non-hybrid small crossovers you can buy.

Despite the 2014 Nissan Rogue's improvements, there are rival crossovers that outdo it in specific areas. If you want more power, for example, the Rogue's got nothing for you, but the 2014 Kia Sorento boasts a robust V6 as well as a third-row seat of its own. Another mild disappointment is the new Rogue's softened suspension, which yields tepid handling compared to the sporty and similarly fuel-efficient 2014 Mazda CX-5. You might also consider a trip to your Hyundai dealer, where the two-row 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport promises superior performance and a unique sense of style.

Here's the genius of the redesigned Nissan Rogue, though: It may not be the best at everything, but its broader range of talents seems destined to draw more interest than ever before. Most compact-crossover shoppers will want to give the 2014 Rogue a look.

2014 Nissan Rogue models

The 2014 Nissan Rogue is a compact crossover offered in three trim levels: S, SV and SL. Two-row seating is standard, while a third-row seat is available on S and SV models.

The S starts with 17-inch steel wheels, LED running lights, power mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning with rear climate vents, a 5-inch color infotainment display, a rearview camera, a height-adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with iPod/USB connectivity and an auxiliary audio input.

The SV adds 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, keyless entry/ignition, a six-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), dual-zone automatic climate control, NissanConnect smartphone integration (including Pandora, Facebook and Twitter preparation) and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The SL gets standard 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, roof rails, leather upholstery, heated front seats, voice controls, a 360-degree parking camera system (Around View), a 7-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

Options are mainly grouped into packages. The Family package adds the third-row seat and run-flat tires (deleting the spare tire) to either the S or SV trim, along with rear privacy glass for the S. The SV Premium package adds the SL's standard navigation system and 360-degree camera system, and also contributes heated mirrors, a power liftgate, a blind-spot warning system, a lane-departure warning system, a forward collision warning system and "moving object detection" (in conjunction with the 360-degree parking cameras). The SL Premium package features LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof and the safety features from the SV Premium package. The panoramic sunroof is a stand-alone option on the SV.

2014 Highlights

The Rogue has been fully redesigned for 2014.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Nissan Rogue is motivated by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 170 hp and 175 pound-feet of torque. A CVT is standard, as is front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. In Edmunds testing, a Rogue SL AWD hit 60 mph in 9.3 seconds. That's about average for a compact crossover with the base engine.

Rogues with front-wheel drive return a laudable 28 mpg combined (26 mpg city/33 mpg highway), according to the EPA. Adding all-wheel drive nets the same 28 mpg combined (25 mpg city/32 mpg highway).

Safety

The Rogue comes standard with stability and traction control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and hill-start assist. The all-wheel-drive system adds hill descent control.

Optional safety features (bundled in packages) include a blind-spot warning system, a lane-departure warning system, a forward collision warning system and the Around View camera system. The latter (standard on the SL) provides a top-down 360-degree view of the Rogue's surroundings when parking, and it can be upgraded with a warning system that notifies you when moving objects enter the camera system's view.

During Edmunds track testing, a Rogue SL AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, an average performance for this segment.

In government crash tests, the 2014 Nissan Rogue earned a rating of four out of five stars overall, with three stars in frontal tests, five stars in side tests, and four stars in rollover testing. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2014 Rogue a top rating of "Good" in all crash tests, including small and moderate front overlap, side tests, roof strength, and head and seat restraints.

Driving

Although its acceleration won't shove you back into the seat, the Rogue can get out of its own way when it needs to. Flooring the gas pedal brings a noticeable growl from the engine as the CVT maintains a constant high engine rpm. Some drivers might also take issue with a minor resonance in the cabin while cruising along, something we noted in our 2014 Nissan Rogue rating. But overall the Rogue's engine, wind and road noise levels are hushed enough to make long road trips enjoyable, and it's hard to complain too much when you're earning 28 mpg combined.

Unquestionably, the 2014 Nissan Rogue's suspension is tuned for comfort. The ride gets a bit firmer with the SL's standard 18-inch wheels, but smooth and supple remains the order of the day. Fun to drive? Not exactly. The Mazda CX-5 easily retains its title on this front. But for daily driving, the Rogue's relaxed and mostly quiet demeanor is likely to hit the sweet spot for the majority of shoppers. This is a compact crossover that drives more like a midsize one, as families on a budget will be pleased to discover.

Interior

The 2014 Rogue's interior is notable for its soft-touch materials, generously padded armrests and mature, almost elegant dashboard layout. As on the Altima sedan, Nissan says the Rogue's front seats are a NASA-inspired "zero gravity" design, and yes, they're quite comfortable. The second-row seats are split 40/20/40 for greater versatility and feature a full 9 inches of fore/aft travel, with reclining seatbacks for further adjustability and comfort. Although the cramped optional third-row seat is only for small children, that's true of any comparably sized crossover, and the third row gives the Rogue a competitive advantage over most direct rivals.

If you opt for a two-row Rogue, you'll enjoy a useful cargo dividing system, which includes an adjustable rear cargo area with storage compartments, multilevel shelving capability and a claimed 18 different cargo-carrying configurations. The three-row models aren't eligible for it, though. Cargo space dwindles to 9.4 cubic feet behind the third row, but both rear seating rows fold flat to open up the Rogue's maximum 70-cubic-foot hauling capacity, which is one of the bigger capacities you'll find in this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Nissan Rogue.

5(42%)
4(24%)
3(16%)
2(8%)
1(10%)
3.8
67 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent SUV...
ryanm3,04/21/2014
Had the car only for a week now but purchased other Nissan vehicles in the past so I can pretty much attest to the quality. We looked at the CR-V (read about dim headlight issues) and the RAV-4 prior before purchasing the rogue. The exterior of the RAV-4 is bland and the interior is downright horrible and cheap looking. The Rogue is just as comparable to the RAV-4 in terms of cargo space but is dare I say.. slightly luxurious in regard to interior! We have the black cloth seats along with the moonroof which are simply beautiful. High quality interior materials, ample space, sleek exterior, quiet, simple controls, good gas mileage, and just a comfortable ride. Get it!!
Fantastic car all around!
johnny1965,04/23/2014
This crossover is designed for luxury! It's wonderfully appointed & plush with padded dash, plush padded door armrests & center console as well as the most comfortable seats. Mine included navigation upgrade and panoramic moonroof. It is impressive! I've had mine < 3 months and average between 23.3 and 28 MPG CITY driving. Acceleration is not an issue. I notice that I am still way ahead of about 90% of traffic when leaving an intersection without even close to flooring it. Buy a Mustang if you feel you HAVE to be 1st. No acceleration safety issues here! I was sold on the 2014 RAV4, but is just simply cheap looking and feeling compared to 2014 Rogue. Toyota really screwed up.
So incredibly impressed!
stlrpsu,03/01/2014
My lease was about up on my 2011 Mazda CX-9, which I loved. I decided to look at the Rogue since I loved the redesign. After test driving it I decided it was WELL worth getting a car that was a little smaller than the CX-9. The CVT has some noise but, honestly, it is the same as most engines revving up a hill or speeding up. It drive SOO smoothly. I got the Premium Package on the SL and it has EVERYTHING! The interior is beautiful, the touch screen is big and beautiful, the seats are SOO comfortable, and this car handles so amazingly well, as well as or better than my CX-9 did! I am getting about 23 mpg, but I only have about 400 miles on the car and I mainly drive city. Awesome car!
Fabulous vehicle!
texlass63,02/24/2014
I love this vehicle!!! I had a 2014 Honda CRV for a week and traded it in for the 2014 Rogue and am so happy now! I haven't finished mstering all of the buttons and commands yet but will have it shortly. The ride is very comfortable and don't hear any engine strain at all when accelerating. Haven't determined yet what the actual gas mileage is but will update later on. All of the features are great and it is SO comfortable to drive If the warning beeps get to be annoying I can and will shut them off, but for now not so bad. This vehicle should be, and hopefully will be soon, #1 in it's class. Just wish the auto dimming mirror came standard.
See all 67 reviews of the 2014 Nissan Rogue
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Nissan Rogue features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Nissan Rogue
More About This Model

We were positive the snazzy SUV coming up behind us on a rural road outside Nashville was an expensive luxury SUV. The boomerang-shaped LED lights shimmering off the front end looked striking, but it took us a beat to realize what it was.

It wasn't some high-dollar sport-ute, but rather the same vehicle we were driving: the redesigned, and now built-in-Tennessee, 2014 Nissan Rogue. More than just a new face, this new compact crossover has been upgraded from top to bottom.

With an all-new body, clever interior packaging and some pretty superb fuel mileage claims, the new Rogue will offer an honest challenge to the segment-leading Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. The fact that the Rogue looks so good on the outside is just another reason to take a second look.

2014 Nissan Rogue

A French and Japanese Collaboration
Although this second-gen Rogue is all-new, dimensionally it's very similar to the old version. The 106.5-inch wheelbase is only 0.6 inch longer than the outgoing model, while overall length is actually 1 inch shorter. Width is up by 1.5 inches while height has increased slightly, too.

While the original Rogue was based on a platform shared with Nissan's Sentra sedan, the new Rogue uses a structure called the Common Module Family (CMF), an architecture developed with its corporate partner Renault. "We took the best of Nissan and Renault's C segments and melded them together," said Carla Bailo, senior vice president of R&D at Nissan Americas.

Besides shared efficiencies at play here, clever interior packaging allowed Nissan to offer a third-row option for the new Rogue, something its archrivals from Honda and Toyota don't have.

Taro Ueda, vice president of Nissan Design America, said the key word for the Rogue's new styling was "Biokinetic Synchronicity." That's two words, but who's counting. Strange Japanese-isms aside, Ueda said they needed to bring the Rogue more in line with Nissan's new brand identity, so now it looks like a mini Pathfinder.

2014 Nissan Rogue

How It Gets 33 MPG on the Highway
But while the 2014 Nissan Rogue has a fancy new Euro-esque architecture and svelte body, the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood produces the same 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque as the previous version. It still isn't direct-injected and it's still mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Sounds familiar, but there is some new stuff going on under the hood. The compression ratio was raised from 9.6:1 to 10.0, while the engine now features both intake and exhaust variable valve timing. The new-generation Xtronic CVT, just as with the new Altima, was made considerably more efficient. Nissan engineers also incorporated "direct-step" logic to simulate shifts at higher rpm, per customer feedback.

Put it all together and Nissan says the Rogue's fuel economy has been raised by 18 percent despite its larger size and extra 100 pounds of weight. Official estimates for the front-drive Rogue are 28 combined/26 city/33 highway, while the all-wheel-drive version should deliver 25 city/32 highway. This puts the new Rogue at the same level as the class-leading 2014 Mazda CX-5.

2014 Nissan Rogue

Does It Drive as Well As It Looks?
Driving around the not-so-mean streets of Nashville, the Rogue's MacPherson strut front and multilink rear suspension provided a quiet and comfortable ride. Good sound-deadening and hum-free all-season tires on 17-inch alloy wheels kept road noise to perfectly acceptable levels while smoothing bumps nicely (slightly less so with the standard 18s on the top-level SL).

Point the heftily weighted electric steering toward the open road, peg the right pedal and you're suddenly reminded it has a CVT. At half throttle and above the transmission winds the four-cylinder out incessantly, which only serves to highlight that the engine can get slightly thrashy at high revs. Of course, the benefit to this high-rpm running is that the Rogue is no slouch in acceleration. For now all Nissan would tell us is that they expect it to be "a tick quicker than the previous Rogue." We hit 60 mph in 8.6 seconds with the last Rogue we tested.

But the CVT's preferred modus operandi is to bring the revs as low as possible for fuel economy purposes. It lugs the engine so much at lower speeds that some bad vibrations make their way into the cabin. Pressing the Sport button raises the revs slightly, but you'll forsake the mileage benefits.

New for 2014, all Rogues come with what Nissan calls Active Trace Control and Active Ride Control. The trace control (which can be turned off) automatically applies brakes to various wheels in an effort to keep the Rogue on the intended line you're taking. Basically the system attempts to curb understeer both on corner entry and exit, which is especially helpful in wet conditions. We fiddled with it on a wet skid pad and while it's not dramatic, you notice the difference when it's not on.

The purpose of the ride control system is to reduce the Rogue's body motions. It adds throttle and/or brakes depending on the situation to minimize bobbing over big bumps. It only comes into play at speeds above 25 mph and, as with the trace control, most owners will never know it's there.

2014 Nissan Rogue

The Upgraded Interior Won't Go Unnoticed
It's hard not to be impressed with the 2014 Nissan Rogue's fabulous new interior. With a high degree of soft-touch materials, it has a notably upmarket look and feel. We particularly appreciated the well-padded door and center armrests, although the center console cupholders allow water bottles to just flop around.

There are large, easy-to-read analog gauges, straightforward climate controls and even the base S front-drive model ($23,350 with $860 destination, $24,340 for the S AWD) comes with a 5-inch display screen, a back-up camera and Bluetooth. In the case of the Premium package-equipped SV AWD we spent most of our time driving ($27,860), it had a 7-inch touchscreen with navigation, power tailgate, blind spot and lane departure warning, moving object detection and Nissan's Around View Monitor.

The NASA-inspired "zero gravity" front seats are superb and the 40/20/40-split rear seats have padding in all the right places. Even the middle seat is livable. Other improvements include a folding center armrest, 9 inches of fore/aft seat travel plus reclining seatbacks, though the behind-the-shoulder lever position is awkward to reach when sitting. The rear doors now open a whopping 77 degrees, which makes hopping in and out a breeze.

2014 Nissan Rogue

Is the Third Row Worth It?
Only the S and SV models have the option of a third row. It's called the Family package ($1,190 S, $940 SV) and it also adds run-flat tires since there's less room for a spare. Why no third row for the top-level SL? Nissan says it already has a $30,000-plus three-row crossover, called the Pathfinder.

Nissan openly admits the cramped third row is just an "occasional seat" best suited for children, but this describes most third-row accommodations in vehicles of this size. Of course, cargo room suffers with that third row in place as there's only 9.4 cubic feet available. Fold both rows down and the Rogue opens up to offer 70 cubic feet of total space.

Stick with the two-row Rogue and you get the benefit of Nissan's new Divide-N-Hide cargo system. This rather ingenious two-piece cargo compartmentalization offers 18 configurations. It allows you to separate out wet and dirty boots and clothes, hold groceries in place and even offers a three-tiered shelving system, if you include the underfloor storage.

The Bottom Line
If you like the idea of a sporty compact SUV, the 2014 Nissan Rogue isn't for you. Try the 2014 Ford Escape instead.

The Rogue is all about no-fuss transportation from A to B, and it delivers on that promise as well as anything in the class. In the process it offers flawless usability, competitive mileage numbers and a first-rate interior. In other words, it does all the things a compact crossover should. Oh, and it doesn't look half-bad either.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Nissan Rogue Overview

The Used 2014 Nissan Rogue is offered in the following submodels: Rogue SUV. Available styles include SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Nissan Rogue?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Nissan Rogue trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Nissan Rogue SL is priced between $9,998 and$15,987 with odometer readings between 55871 and118246 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Rogue SV is priced between $9,290 and$14,990 with odometer readings between 51808 and120006 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Rogue S is priced between $11,499 and$13,811 with odometer readings between 58206 and79981 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Nissan Rogues are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Nissan Rogue for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2014 Rogues listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,290 and mileage as low as 51808 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Nissan Rogue.

Can't find a used 2014 Nissan Rogues you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Rogue for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,392.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,962.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Rogue for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,661.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,773.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Nissan Rogue?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Rogue lease specials

Related Used 2014 Nissan Rogue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles