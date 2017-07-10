Used 2018 Nissan Rogue for Sale Near Me

14,355 listings
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue SV in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue SV

    34,914 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,477

    $4,923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue SV in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue SV

    30,421 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,481

    $4,629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue SV in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue SV

    17,525 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,995

    $2,817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue SV in Red
    certified

    2018 Nissan Rogue SV

    33,904 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,498

    $3,529 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue SV in Red
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue SV

    33,390 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,995

    $3,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue SV

    29,938 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,491

    $3,613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue SV in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue SV

    18,289 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,897

    $4,130 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue SV

    17,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,900

    $3,494 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue S in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue S

    13,508 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,999

    $1,677 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue SV

    48,563 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,991

    $3,568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue SV in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue SV

    38,898 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,944

    $2,462 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue SV

    30,249 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,291

    $3,482 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue SV in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue SV

    44,137 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $12,791

    $3,553 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue S in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue S

    73,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,991

    $2,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue SV

    46,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,900

    $4,166 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue S

    67,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,895

    $4,770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue S in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue S

    50,106 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*
    Great Deal

    $14,498

    $2,884 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Rogue S in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Rogue S

    30,338 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $15,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Rogue

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Rogue
Overall Consumer Rating
3.776 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 76 reviews
  • 5
    (42%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (12%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Best all around new car I've purchased
Eileen A,11/09/2018
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I rented the Rogue and drove it for a week while vacationing. Great handling and gas economy. Plenty of pep in the 4 cylinder model. This prompted us to add it to our list of smaller SUV's to check out. We looked at the Ford Escape but smaller overall, poor head room height and tiny GPS screen. We considered the Edge but considerably more expensive. This is our first Nissan (first top of the line model purchase) and it's only been 9 months but so far all good. I've always been a Honda and Ford fan but couldn't get excited over the CRV exterior design. Anyway still look forward to getting in my Rogue everyday and enjoying a great ride.
Report abuse
