Used 2018 Nissan Rogue for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 34,914 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,477$4,923 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
Looking for a family vehicle? This Nissan Rogue SV is great for kids and adults. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. If you are looking for a great low mileage Rogue SV, you can't go wrong with this one. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this vehicle exceeds the highest standards.This vehicle can hold its own with its powerful 2.5L 4 Cylinder engine. You can count on the 2.5L 4 Cylinder engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Nissan Rogue SV. This Nissan Rogue SV comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a vehicle of this caliber.The vehicle is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. We at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT understand that buying a vehicle isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this vehicle's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. A thorough inspection has shown this vehicle to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found.Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner vehicle. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot A lot can happen between owners and AutoCheck backs us up when we say that this vehicle has only had one previous owner.STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this vehicle, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Want a great deal? This vehicle has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNMAT2MT0JP603292
Stock: 603292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,481$4,629 Below Market
Showroom Auto - Long Island City / New York
ALL OUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN DRAMATICALLY REDUCED SO JOIN US AND FIND YOUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE TODAY AND SAVE THOUSANDS!!!!!ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! SMART DEVICE INTERGRATION!! FLAWLESS CONDITION!! BACK UP CAMERA!! PREMIUM STEREO!! BLUETOOTH!! SATELLITE RADIO!!! DUAL ZONE AC!! COMPLETELY LOADED!! POWER WINDOWS!! ALARM SYSTEM!! GREAT GAS SAVER!! BLACK/BLACK COLOR COMBINATION!! NO CREDIT SCORE 0 CREDIT WE GUARANTEE TO GET YOU APPROVED!! DON'T MISS OUR 2020 SURVIVOR'S SUMMER SPECIAL!!!! CLEAN CARFAX!! GUARANTEED APPROVALS!! AT SHOWROOM AUTO IF YOU WORK YOU DRIVE!!! WE at Showroom Auto know the Hassle of negotiating and unfortunate sales tactics are the most exhausting things that shoppers and consumers have to deal with when buying a vehicle. We know that a low price is not everything you look for that's why we work hard to make sure that all our vehicles meet ours and your expectations: highest quality and of course a great price but customer service is also one of our highest priority so each member of our staff is deeply committed to your complete satisfaction. We take great pride in our facility our vehicles our appearance and serving our customers. Showroom Auto offers America's best-selling and most reliable vehicles. Our customers always enjoy their new vehicles and humongous savings on the overall cost of ownership. Showroom Auto is an indoor heated and air conditioned showroom housing more than 60 top quality and flawless pre-owned vehicles we offer some of the best cars in all of NYC because we know that all buyers deserve to drive home in a reliable pre-owned vehicle so we are confident that any and all vehicles we sell will pass any mechanical or safety inspection that all potential buyers are welcome to bring the mechanic of his or her choice to look at the vehicles in the showroom before finalizing the purchase. However if you're unable to bring a mechanic don't worry Showroom Auto is an NIADA certified dealer offering 10 years 100000 miles limited warranty Showroom Auto only sells Certified Pre-Owned vehicles so you're buying with complete confidence and if you have a problem come right back and we will take care of it! SALES PRICE LISTED DOES NOT INCLUDE CERTIFICATION TRANSPORTATION TAX AND DMV!!!! PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS!!! so if you are tired of spending hours at dealerships looking at dirty cars in the rain sun and snow along with aggressive sales people give us a try and see the difference. We encourage you to contact us at 718-349-9600 once you experience the way we do business you'll understand why our customers are so satisfied and always refer their friends and family!! finance is with the assumption of tier 1 credit 84 months less than 5% rate with a couple grand down. TO SEE MORE PICTURES OF THIS VEHICLE VISIT SHOWROOM AUTO ONLINE AT WWW.LICSHOWROOM.COM IN OUR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT 42-08 35TH AVE LONG ISLAND CITY NY 11101 OR CALL US AT 718-349-9600 TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE!!! Facility#7105090 DCA#1471177 SHOWROOM AUTO THE BEST IN PRE-OWNED!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNMAT2MV9JP558810
Stock: 1581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,525 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,995$2,817 Below Market
Gateway Car Dealer - Jamaica / New York
Internet Special . We can not extend our internet pricing coupon without a printed copy of the online pricing. All applicable rebates included. To take advantage of our internet special discount coupon, please print this page and give it to your salesperson. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer administration fee. All prices reflect after three thousand dollars down payment.The online advertisement price and your in-store price may exceed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MV0JC710282
Stock: 710282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
View OffersAdEditors Recommend SV2019 Nissan RogueS, SV, SV Hybrid, SL, SL HybridSEE ALL TRIMSCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- certified
2018 Nissan Rogue SV33,904 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,498$3,529 Below Market
Gettel Nissan - Sarasota / Florida
-Priced below the market average!- This Nissan Rogue is CERTIFIED! Bluetooth, This 2018 Nissan Rogue SV, has a great Scarlet Ember exterior, and a clean Almond interior! Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Audio Input, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, This Nissan Rogue gets great fuel economy with over 33.0 MPG on the highway! Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Power Lift Gate Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 3530 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239. *Prices are PLUS tax, tag, title fee, $999 Pre-Delivery Service Fee and $285 Electronic Tag Registration Service Fee, and *does not include dealer installed options. *Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist Credit; *Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership; See dealer for complete details. **Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Credit Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be a lag time between sale of a vehicle and updating of inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MT1JC837024
Stock: 4509138A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 33,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,995$3,272 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this upscale yet affordable, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2018 NISSAN ROGUE SV (AWD). Driven only 33,390 miles, this spacious SUV has an abundance of cargo space and an attractive cabin that is loaded with features. It also has one of the lowest total costs of ownership among compact SUVs. Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until February 2021 or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this affordable compact SUV will be covered by the remainder of the powertrain warranty until 2023 or 60,000 miles! It comes finely equipped with: Premium Package - NISSANCONNECT with NAVIGATION - NISSAN DOOR TO DOOR NAVIGATION with 3D building graphics and satellite imagery featuring POI search and online premium traffic information - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO - MEMORY DRIVER SEAT & OUTSIDE MIRRORS - INTELLIGENT AROUND-VIEW MONITOR (I-AVM) - INTELLIGENT CRUISE CONTROL (ICC) - HEATED LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - HD RADIO - 7-INCH COLOR DISPLAY with MULTI-TOUCH CONTROL - USB CONNECTION PORT FOR iPOD and other compatible devices - BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE PHONE SYSTEM - STREAMING AUDIO VIA BLUETOOTH - HANDS-FREE TEXT MESSAGING ASSISTANT - BLINDSPOT MONITORING - FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION - REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT - REMOTE ENGINE START SYSTEM - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED FRONT SEATS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - 7-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - PUSH-BUTTON START - A REARVIEW MONITOR BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2018 NISSAN ROGUE SV! WE WELCOME ALL TRADES AND HAVE EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS AS WELL, SO PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TODAY AT 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MV0JC726708
Stock: 24136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 29,938 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,491$3,613 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Nissan Rogue 4dr SV 2WD 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNMAT2MT2JP552863
Stock: 995945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 18,289 milesGreat Deal
$17,897$4,130 Below Market
Long Genesis - Chattanooga / Tennessee
<b>Equipment</b> The satellite radio system in this vehicle gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. Bluetooth technology is built into this model, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. This vehicle looks sharp with a moon roof. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this small suv. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. It has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in it. It has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This unit shines with an exquisite blue finish. This Nissan Rogue is front wheel drive. <b>Packages</b> [K02] SUN & SOUND TOURING PACKAGE: Bose Audio; 3 speakers (9 total); Tires: T155/90D17 Spare; Memory Driver Seat & Outside Mirrors; Power Panoramic Moonroof; Intelligent Aroundview Monitor (I-AVM); Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC); Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel; Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX NissanConnect w/Navigation; Nissan door to door navigation w/3D building graphics and satellite imagery featuring POI search and online premium traffic information; HD radio; SiriusXM Traffic w/premium traffic information; SiriusXM travel link (weather; fuel prices; movie listings; stock info; sports and parking); NissanConnect services powered by SiriusXM; 7" color display w/multi-touch control; Apple CarPlay; Android Auto; SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/advanced audio features; USB connection port for iPod and other compatible devices; Bluetooth hands-free phone system; streaming audio via Bluetooth; hands-free text messaging assistant;. [C03] 50 STATE EMISSIONS. [G01] MARCH SOP SPEC. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AT2MTXJW488176
Stock: 488176A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
View OffersAd2019 Nissan RogueSpecial offers availableView OffersVisit CPO.NissanUSA.com for detailsCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- 17,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,900$3,494 Below Market
Norman Gale Buick GMC - Cedar Knolls / New Jersey
$6,716 below KBB Retail! Only 17,652 Miles! Delivers 32 Highway MPG and 25 City MPG! This Nissan Rogue boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. PEARL WHITE, CHARCOAL, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER.*This Nissan Rogue Comes Equipped with These Options *[U01] PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Memory Driver Seat & Outside Mirrors, Intelligent Aroundview Monitor (I-AVM), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX NissanConnect w/Navigation, Nissan door to door navigation w/3D building graphics and satellite imagery featuring POI search and online premium traffic information, HD radio, SiriusXM Traffic w/premium traffic information, SiriusXM travel link (weather, fuel prices, movie listings, stock info, sports and parking), NissanConnect services powered by SiriusXM, 7' color display w/multi-touch control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/advanced audio features, USB connection port for iPod and other compatible devices, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, streaming audio via Bluetooth, hands-free text messaging assistant, over-the-air (OTA) updating for headunit firmware and navigation map software via a Wi-Fi WPA2 connection , [U35] NAVIGATION MANUAL, [L92] FLOOR MATS & 2-PC CARGO AREA PROTECTOR -inc: 2-pc front and 2-pc 2nd row floor mats, First Aid Kit, [G01] MARCH SOP SPEC, [B93] CHROME REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR, [B92] BLACK SPLASH GUARDS (SET OF 4), Wheels: 17' Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Performance Buick GMC, 1247 Route 10, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MV3JC838676
Stock: B0028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 13,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,999$1,677 Below Market
Nissan of Queens - Ozone Park / New York
Titan Motor Group is proud to present another quality pre-owned vehicle for your consideration! Off-road or on the street, this Nissan Rogue S handles with ease. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2018 Nissan Rogue. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Nissan Rogue S. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Nissan is in a class of its own. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan Rogue S is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue S with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AT2MVXJW313122
Stock: QN5621B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- 48,563 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,991$3,568 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Nissan Rogue 4dr S 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gun Metallic with a Charcoal interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNMAT2MT0JP594108
Stock: 994636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 38,898 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,944$2,462 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNMAT2MT8JP518992
Stock: U54860A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 30,249 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,291$3,482 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Nissan Rogue 4dr SV 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pearl White with a Charcoal interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNMAT2MT5JP523633
Stock: 993640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2019
- 44,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$12,791$3,553 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This 2018 Nissan Rogue 4dr SV 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Caspian Blue with a Charcoal interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact David Matheus at 954-621-1936 or dmathuesg578@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNMAT2MV6JP545805
Stock: 994236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-31-2019
- 73,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,991$2,448 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2018 Nissan Rogue FWD S..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MT5JC717226
Stock: X717226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 46,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,900$4,166 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2018 Nissan Rogue 4dr features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Glacier White with a Charcoal interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNMAT2MV3JP555157
Stock: 555157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 67,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,895$4,770 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
This One OWner 2018 Nissan Rogue S shown in Glacier White provides pure driving satisfaction! Fueled by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 170hp paired with a seamless CVT that takes you further with its practical and efficient design. Our Front Wheel Drive is ready to take on any obstacle, big or small and keep you going longer thanks to the near 33mpg on the open road. A true stunner that makes you stop and take a look at its elegant body styling, LED daytime running lights and distinct wheels. The cabin of our S features an innovative seating system that provides versatile seating and enough cargo space designed for every adventure. Discover the new innovative technology like Apple CarPlay, Advanced Drive-Assist Display, available satellite radio, and Bluetooth hands-free all at your fingertips. Nissan helps keep you assured as you take on your next adventure as it's received excellent safety ratings due in part to its smart construction, advanced airbag system, and vehicle dynamic control with traction control. Built for those who expect excellence, our Rogue S is certainly a spectacular choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MT4JC785727
Stock: C785727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 50,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*Great Deal
$14,498$2,884 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price includes Processing Fee of $199. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNMAT2MT7JP578455
Stock: 7RVKXW
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 30,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$15,500
Jeff Haas Mazda - Houston / Texas
S trim. Extra Clean, GREAT MILES 30,338! REDUCED FROM $16,643!, EPA 33 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, [B93] CHROME REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Non-Smoker vehicle.A GREAT VALUEWas $16,643. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $24,800*.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player.OPTION PACKAGESCHROME REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR.EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYBlind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Nissan S with Magnetic Black exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 6000 RPM*.VEHICLE REVIEWS"Stylish both inside and out, the 2018 Nissan Rogue offers families and road-tripping adventurers exceptional comfort, space and value." -KBB.com.Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNMAT2MT2JP605402
Stock: S0040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Rogue searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Rogue
- 5(42%)
- 4(22%)
- 3(11%)
- 2(12%)
- 1(13%)
Related Nissan Rogue info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015
- Used Ford Taurus 2018
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2015
- Used Jeep Compass 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan GT-R Jacksonville FL
- Used Nissan Armada Winston Salem NC
- Used Nissan GT-R Nashua NH
- Used Nissan NV200 Boca Raton FL
- Used Nissan Kicks Hayward CA
- Used Nissan Xterra Sacramento CA
- Used Nissan Quest Paterson NJ
- Used Nissan Cube Murfreesboro TN
- Used Nissan Quest Washington DC
- Used Nissan GT-R Hialeah FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Versa 2015 Naples FL
- Used Nissan Murano 2014 Marietta GA
- Used Nissan Maxima 2014 Chesapeake VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2020 XF
- 2021 Canyon
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2021 Transit Connect
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2020 Prius Prime
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2019 e-Golf
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.