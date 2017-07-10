Used 2018 Nissan Rogue for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

Looking for a family vehicle? This Nissan Rogue SV is great for kids and adults. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. If you are looking for a great low mileage Rogue SV, you can't go wrong with this one. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this vehicle exceeds the highest standards.This vehicle can hold its own with its powerful 2.5L 4 Cylinder engine. You can count on the 2.5L 4 Cylinder engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Nissan Rogue SV. This Nissan Rogue SV comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a vehicle of this caliber.The vehicle is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. We at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT understand that buying a vehicle isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this vehicle's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. A thorough inspection has shown this vehicle to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found.Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner vehicle. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot A lot can happen between owners and AutoCheck backs us up when we say that this vehicle has only had one previous owner.STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this vehicle, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Want a great deal? This vehicle has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNMAT2MT0JP603292

Stock: 603292

Certified Pre-Owned: No

