  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Rogue
  4. Used 2016 Nissan Rogue
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Nissan Rogue Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,121$13,254$15,418
Clean$10,821$12,888$14,977
Average$10,220$12,157$14,094
Rough$9,620$11,426$13,212
Sell my 2016 Nissan Rogue with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Rogue near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,818$15,053$17,324
Clean$12,472$14,638$16,828
Average$11,780$13,808$15,837
Rough$11,088$12,978$14,845
Sell my 2016 Nissan Rogue with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Rogue near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,549$12,594$14,670
Clean$10,265$12,247$14,250
Average$9,695$11,553$13,410
Rough$9,126$10,858$12,570
Sell my 2016 Nissan Rogue with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Rogue near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,192$13,205$15,251
Clean$10,890$12,841$14,814
Average$10,285$12,113$13,941
Rough$9,681$11,384$13,068
Sell my 2016 Nissan Rogue with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Rogue near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,861$14,037$16,247
Clean$11,541$13,650$15,782
Average$10,901$12,876$14,851
Rough$10,261$12,102$13,921
Sell my 2016 Nissan Rogue with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Rogue near you
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,630$15,926$18,259
Clean$13,262$15,487$17,737
Average$12,526$14,609$16,691
Rough$11,790$13,730$15,646
Sell my 2016 Nissan Rogue with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Rogue near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Nissan Rogue on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,265 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,247 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Rogue is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,265 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,247 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Nissan Rogue, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,265 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,247 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Nissan Rogue. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Nissan Rogue and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Nissan Rogue ranges from $9,126 to $14,670, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Nissan Rogue is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.