Estimated values
2016 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,121
|$13,254
|$15,418
|Clean
|$10,821
|$12,888
|$14,977
|Average
|$10,220
|$12,157
|$14,094
|Rough
|$9,620
|$11,426
|$13,212
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,818
|$15,053
|$17,324
|Clean
|$12,472
|$14,638
|$16,828
|Average
|$11,780
|$13,808
|$15,837
|Rough
|$11,088
|$12,978
|$14,845
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,549
|$12,594
|$14,670
|Clean
|$10,265
|$12,247
|$14,250
|Average
|$9,695
|$11,553
|$13,410
|Rough
|$9,126
|$10,858
|$12,570
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,192
|$13,205
|$15,251
|Clean
|$10,890
|$12,841
|$14,814
|Average
|$10,285
|$12,113
|$13,941
|Rough
|$9,681
|$11,384
|$13,068
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,861
|$14,037
|$16,247
|Clean
|$11,541
|$13,650
|$15,782
|Average
|$10,901
|$12,876
|$14,851
|Rough
|$10,261
|$12,102
|$13,921
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,630
|$15,926
|$18,259
|Clean
|$13,262
|$15,487
|$17,737
|Average
|$12,526
|$14,609
|$16,691
|Rough
|$11,790
|$13,730
|$15,646