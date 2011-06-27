Estimated values
2016 Nissan Quest SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,653
|$15,098
|$17,643
|Clean
|$12,340
|$14,725
|$17,177
|Average
|$11,715
|$13,979
|$16,243
|Rough
|$11,089
|$13,232
|$15,310
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Quest Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,138
|$16,844
|$19,660
|Clean
|$13,788
|$16,427
|$19,140
|Average
|$13,089
|$15,594
|$18,100
|Rough
|$12,390
|$14,761
|$17,060
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Quest SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,965
|$13,491
|$16,110
|Clean
|$10,694
|$13,158
|$15,684
|Average
|$10,152
|$12,491
|$14,831
|Rough
|$9,609
|$11,824
|$13,979
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Quest S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,714
|$11,725
|$13,815
|Clean
|$9,473
|$11,435
|$13,450
|Average
|$8,993
|$10,855
|$12,719
|Rough
|$8,513
|$10,276
|$11,988