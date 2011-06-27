Used 2016 Nissan Quest S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview


Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain


Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG


EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine


Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety


2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment


AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience


Front and rear air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature


1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options


Cargo Netyes
Value Cargo Packageyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation


clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats


Front head room42.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room64.5 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats


Rear head room41.6 in.
Rear hip Room66.0 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options


Premium Paint- Pearl Whiteyes
Tow Packageyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Roof Railsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements


Maximum cargo capacity108.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4349 lbs.
Gross weight5818 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1447 lbs.
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height71.5 in.
EPA interior volume214.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width77.6 in.
Colors


Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Titanium
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels


inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/65R T tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension


four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty


Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
