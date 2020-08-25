Used 2011 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me
- 129,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,998$2,278 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2011 Toyota Venza! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with great options including an Automatic Transmission, 3.5L V6, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Blueooth, Dual Power Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, CD, and much more! Overall this car is very clean inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB7BU043055
Stock: 043055C71119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2018
- 93,271 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$1,737 Below Market
Brubaker Chrysler Jeep - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
SUPER CLEAN CAR****V6****DUAL POWER HEATED SEATS**** POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND POWER HEATED MIRRORS****LEATHER INTERIOR****CD PLAYER AND SIRIUS RADIO****AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS****TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING COLUMN****SERVICED AND INSPECTED****2 NEW TIRESFOR YOUR CONVENIENCE WE ARE ABLE TO DO MOST TRANSACTIONS VIA EMAIL OR TELEPHONE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB0BU036237
Stock: 6916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 76,363 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,797$1,354 Below Market
Hampstead Pre-Owned - Hampstead / Maryland
Our 2011 Venza features an automatic transmission, power windows and locks, power mirrors, cruise control, and light gray fabric upholstery! Tune the radio between AM/FM tuner, CD player, auxiliary input, and Bluetooth hands-free link!Our family would like to thank you for taking a moment to check out our 2011 TOYOTA VENZA. Here at Hampstead Pre-Owned we pride ourselves on providing amazing customer service and offer the highest quality cars all at a very competitive price. We understand that there are many different dealerships you could choose in today's market. However, not many follow the golden rule of treating others they would want to be treated. That is why Hampstead Pre-Owned has a 4.8 out of 5 stars based on over 2000+ online customer reviews. Once again thank you for considering us for your next new car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB0BU026280
Stock: TBE026280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 110,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998$1,371 Below Market
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB0BU036223
Stock: 18936564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,809 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,800
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB2BU054483
Stock: T06407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,579 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,991$792 Below Market
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, ONLY 2 OWNERS, ALLOY WHEELS, MULTI-ZONE AC, REMOTE ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, FOG LAMPS.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# BU046402 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $1,105 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Replaced The Rear Pads & Rotors, Repaired a Suspension Component, and Our Columbus Auto Detailing Team Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail !This front wheel drive 2011 Toyota Venza Base features an impressive 2.7l i4 smpi dohc Engine with a Black Exterior with a Light Gray Interior. With only 133,579 miles this 2011 Toyota Venza is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2011 Toyota Venza in Columbus,OH Includes: Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Garage Door Opener, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# BU046402 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2011 Toyota Venza Base ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2011 Toyota Venza Base! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 27.0 Highway MPG and 21.0 City MPG! This Toyota Venza comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.7l i4 smpi dohc engine, an 6-speed automatic electronic with overdrive transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Telescoping Wheel, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Overhead Console, Compass, Power Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat, Center Arm Rest*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to Grove City, Hilliard or Upper Arlington, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Color Matched Bumpers, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Head Restraints, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Delay-off headlights, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB2BU046402
Stock: BU046402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 151,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,888$1,182 Below Market
Toyota of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
2011 VENZA!! CONVENIENCE PACKAGE!! COMFORT PACKAGE!! SECURITY PACKAGE!! MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC ON LIGHT GRAY LEATHER TRIMMED SEATING, LETS GO OVER ALL THE GOODIES ON THIS LOADED VENZE, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE INCLUDES, SMART KEY SYSTEM W/ PUSH BUTTON START, POWER LIFTGATE, COMFORT PACKAGE INCLUDES LEATHER TRIMMED SEATING SURFACES, 4-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE SEAT W/ POWER LUMBAR SUPPOST, HEATED FRONT SEATS, SATIN MAHOGANY WOOD GRAIN STYLE INTERIOR TRIM, LEATHER TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL, SECURITY PACKAGES INCLUDES BACKUP CAMERA WITH 3.5 INCH TFT MULTI INFORMATIONAL DISPLACY, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF WITH FRONT POWER TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF.. COME ON IN TODAY AND TAKE THIS LOADED UP VENZA FOR A WHIRL AROUND OUR TOYOTA OF NAPERVILLE TEST TRACK!! YEP...OUR OWN TRACK!! SEE YA SOON..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BBXBU042109
Stock: DT31757A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 91,987 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,991
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring - Spring / Texas
Panoramic Glass Roof Security Pkg Sun/Moonroof Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Light Gray; Fabric Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!!CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Venza is well maintained and has just 91,699mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition.This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.More information about the 2011 Toyota Venza:With one very configurable trim level, the Venza offers a range of possibilities. The Venza successfully combines the comfort and refinement of the Camry with the cargo-carrying capacity of a wagon. The all-wheel drive option means the Venza is sure-footed in any situation. The base engine earns a 21 mpg city and 27 mpg highway rating from the EPA, while even the all-wheel drive with a V6 gets 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway.Strengths of this model include choice of engines and available all-wheel drive, spacious interior, and SUV styling with passenger-car comfort AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR!15625 KATY FREEWAYHOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB2BU040127
Stock: BU040127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 57,240 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500
Patriot Chevrolet Buick GMC - Hopkinsville / Kentucky
FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! ONLY 57,240 Miles! Sunroof, Satellite Radio, All Wheel Drive, CD Player, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, SECURITY PKG, CONVENIENCE PKG, Alloy Wheels, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player OPTION PACKAGES PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF front pwr tilt/slide moonroof, CONVENIENCE PKG Smart Key system w/push-button start, pwr liftgate w/jam protection, chrome-accented door handles, remote illuminated entry, SECURITY PKG back-up camera w/3.5' TFT multi-info display & customizable settings, anti-theft alarm system. Toyota Venza with Magnetic Gray Metallic exterior and Light Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'Stylish (for a Toyota), base four-banger is efficient, more spacious than a Camry.' -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US Your friend in the Car Business! At Patriot Chevrolet Buick GMC, we pride ourselves in providing low cost/high value pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models to residents of the Hopkinsville, KY area, including Nashville, Bowling Green, Oak Grove, Crofton, Clarksville, Cadiz, Madisonville, Russellville, Eddyville, Murray and more! We are also prepared to offer you up to 120% of book value for your trade in vehicle and deliver great customer service every time. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB4BU063961
Stock: PU063961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 85,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,900
Gene Messer Toyota - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2011 Toyota Venza. This 2011 Toyota Venza comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Venza was gently driven and it shows. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Toyota Venza is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2011 Toyota Venza: With one very configurable trim level, the Venza offers a range of possibilities. The Venza successfully combines the comfort and refinement of the Camry with the cargo-carrying capacity of a wagon. The all-wheel drive option means the Venza is sure-footed in any situation. The base engine earns a 21 mpg city and 27 mpg highway rating from the EPA, while even the all-wheel drive with a V6 gets 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway. Strengths of this model include choice of engines and available all-wheel drive, spacious interior, and SUV styling with passenger-car comfort We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BBXBU038934
Stock: BU038934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 96,476 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$502 Below Market
Affordable Kars Auto Sales - Bell Gardens / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB5BU045311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995$885 Below Market
Audi Honolulu - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB7BU036168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,115 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,550
Bonneville and Son Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Manchester / New Hampshire
*Standout Features of this 2011 Toyota Venza AWD AWD include:* * Front Bucket Seats * Power Driver Seat * Power Convenience Group * Keyless Entry * AM/FM Radio * SiriusXM & BT/USB/AUX Inputs * Steering Wheel Controls * Voice Command w/BT Hands-Free * Rear Defroster * Automatic Climate Controls * Fold Down Rear Seat * 19" Aluminum Wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB0BU023931
Stock: 58395B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 71,046 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,991
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Versatility never looked so stylish! Meet our 2011 Toyota Venza shown in Black. Powered by a 2.7 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 182hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy travels. This Front Wheel Drive combination offers near 27mpg on the open road for a smooth ride that handles beautifully. Our family-friendly Venza has the space you admire in an SUV, but with the ease and comfort of a wagon and stands out with a graceful low roofline, rear spoiler and prominent sunroof. Inside, our Venza is thoughtfully designed and has colossal space for five adults. The back seat even reclines for ultimate comfort! You'll have plenty of storage cubbies, a large console bin, and other conveniences that today's families demand. A multi-information display with Bluetooth audio streaming and an audio system with available satellite radio/USB/iPod interface keeps everyone connected and entertained as you coast down the road onto your next adventure. Our Toyota Venza will keep you safe with airbags, electronic stability control, and anti-lock brakes. A perfect blend of comfort and utility, this car needs to be part of your family! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CALL OR TEXT 702-737-6688 FOR QUICK INFO FOR ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE YOUR MESSAGE WILL BE ANSWERED BY A REAL HUMAN PERSON, NEVER AND AUTOMATED SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB3BU045419
Stock: 045419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 100,397 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,799
South Coast Toyota - Costa Mesa / California
: Serviced here, JUST REPRICED FROM $12,800, FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Very Nice. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, CARPETED FLOOR/TRUNK MAT SET, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio. WHY BUY FROM US: Since our founding, we have earned the trust of the surrounding Orange County community through our consistent involvement and welcoming attitude. Whether you are from Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Tustin, Irvine, Huntington Beach, or Newport, we can't wait to show you what buying a Toyota is all about. OPTION PACKAGES: EXPERTS RAVE: CarAndDriver.com's review says "Stylish (for a Toyota), base four-banger is efficient, more spacious than a Camry.". Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB8BU043147
Stock: 61904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 126,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,999
Arrow Motors - Linden / New Jersey
A GREAT DEPENDABLE AND RELIABLE TOYOTA PRODUCT!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB6BU040017
Stock: BU040017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,052 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,195
Gregg Young Buick/GMC - Indianola / Iowa
Take a closer look at our **Accident Free**2011**Toyota**Venza**AWD**Alloy Wheels**HomeLink** shown in White. Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 generating 182hp and paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for swift acceleration. With our All Wheel Drive SUV, enjoy near 25mpg on the highway while it shows off a stylish rear spoiler, wrap-around tail lights, and sporty stance!Our Venza displays top-notch styling and design on the inside as well as out. The layout and efficiency of the dashboard, including placement of the trip computer, easy-to-read gauges, and even an abundance of cup holders, get a thumbs-up from us.This Toyota offers standard safety features like brake assist, airbags, and ABS. Our Venza is just what you've been searching for! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB5BU046649
Stock: K1836A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 106,320 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,998
CarMax San Gabriel Valley/Duarte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Duarte / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BBXBU036973
Stock: 19355472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
