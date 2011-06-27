Estimated values
2001 Nissan Maxima SE 20th Anniversary 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,853
|$3,068
|$3,733
|Clean
|$1,635
|$2,713
|$3,302
|Average
|$1,199
|$2,003
|$2,438
|Rough
|$763
|$1,294
|$1,574
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Maxima SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,284
|$1,871
|$2,196
|Clean
|$1,133
|$1,655
|$1,942
|Average
|$831
|$1,222
|$1,434
|Rough
|$529
|$789
|$926
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Maxima SE 20th Anniversary 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,168
|$3,833
|$4,743
|Clean
|$1,913
|$3,390
|$4,194
|Average
|$1,403
|$2,503
|$3,097
|Rough
|$892
|$1,616
|$1,999
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Maxima SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,369
|$2,117
|$2,528
|Clean
|$1,208
|$1,872
|$2,235
|Average
|$886
|$1,382
|$1,650
|Rough
|$564
|$892
|$1,065
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Maxima GLE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,568
|$2,442
|$2,920
|Clean
|$1,384
|$2,159
|$2,583
|Average
|$1,015
|$1,594
|$1,907
|Rough
|$646
|$1,030
|$1,231
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Maxima GXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,180
|$1,633
|$1,884
|Clean
|$1,041
|$1,444
|$1,666
|Average
|$763
|$1,066
|$1,230
|Rough
|$486
|$689
|$794
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Maxima GXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,409
|$2,240
|$2,694
|Clean
|$1,243
|$1,981
|$2,382
|Average
|$912
|$1,462
|$1,759
|Rough
|$580
|$944
|$1,136