2001 Nissan Maxima Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2001 Nissan Maxima SE 20th Anniversary 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,853$3,068$3,733
Clean$1,635$2,713$3,302
Average$1,199$2,003$2,438
Rough$763$1,294$1,574
Sell my 2001 Nissan Maxima with Edmunds
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Maxima SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,284$1,871$2,196
Clean$1,133$1,655$1,942
Average$831$1,222$1,434
Rough$529$789$926
Sell my 2001 Nissan Maxima with Edmunds
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Maxima SE 20th Anniversary 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,168$3,833$4,743
Clean$1,913$3,390$4,194
Average$1,403$2,503$3,097
Rough$892$1,616$1,999
Sell my 2001 Nissan Maxima with Edmunds
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Maxima SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,369$2,117$2,528
Clean$1,208$1,872$2,235
Average$886$1,382$1,650
Rough$564$892$1,065
Sell my 2001 Nissan Maxima with Edmunds
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Maxima GLE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,568$2,442$2,920
Clean$1,384$2,159$2,583
Average$1,015$1,594$1,907
Rough$646$1,030$1,231
Sell my 2001 Nissan Maxima with Edmunds
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Maxima GXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,180$1,633$1,884
Clean$1,041$1,444$1,666
Average$763$1,066$1,230
Rough$486$689$794
Sell my 2001 Nissan Maxima with Edmunds
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Maxima GXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,409$2,240$2,694
Clean$1,243$1,981$2,382
Average$912$1,462$1,759
Rough$580$944$1,136
Sell my 2001 Nissan Maxima with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Nissan Maxima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Nissan Maxima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,384 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,159 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Maxima is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Nissan Maxima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,384 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,159 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Nissan Maxima, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Nissan Maxima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,384 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,159 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Nissan Maxima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Nissan Maxima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Nissan Maxima ranges from $646 to $2,920, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Nissan Maxima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.