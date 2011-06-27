  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 2000 Nissan Frontier
  5. Appraisal value

2000 Nissan Frontier Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,111$1,928$2,368
Clean$997$1,729$2,125
Average$769$1,333$1,637
Rough$540$937$1,150
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,786$2,740$3,256
Clean$1,603$2,458$2,921
Average$1,235$1,895$2,251
Rough$868$1,331$1,581
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier SE Desert Runner 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,759$2,922$3,549
Clean$1,578$2,621$3,184
Average$1,217$2,021$2,454
Rough$855$1,420$1,723
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,536$2,580$3,144
Clean$1,378$2,315$2,821
Average$1,062$1,784$2,174
Rough$747$1,254$1,527
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier XE Desert Runner 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,550$2,598$3,163
Clean$1,391$2,331$2,838
Average$1,072$1,797$2,187
Rough$754$1,262$1,536
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,112$3,166$3,734
Clean$1,895$2,840$3,350
Average$1,461$2,189$2,582
Rough$1,027$1,538$1,813
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier XE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,337$5,905$7,289
Clean$2,994$5,298$6,539
Average$2,309$4,083$5,039
Rough$1,623$2,869$3,539
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,461$4,812$6,080
Clean$2,208$4,317$5,455
Average$1,702$3,328$4,204
Rough$1,196$2,338$2,952
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,852$2,899$3,465
Clean$1,661$2,601$3,108
Average$1,281$2,005$2,395
Rough$900$1,409$1,682
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,076$3,784$4,706
Clean$1,863$3,395$4,222
Average$1,436$2,617$3,254
Rough$1,009$1,839$2,285
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,430$1,949$2,231
Clean$1,283$1,749$2,001
Average$989$1,348$1,542
Rough$695$947$1,083
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $997 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,729 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $997 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,729 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $997 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,729 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Nissan Frontier ranges from $540 to $2,368, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.