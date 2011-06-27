Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,111
|$1,928
|$2,368
|Clean
|$997
|$1,729
|$2,125
|Average
|$769
|$1,333
|$1,637
|Rough
|$540
|$937
|$1,150
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,786
|$2,740
|$3,256
|Clean
|$1,603
|$2,458
|$2,921
|Average
|$1,235
|$1,895
|$2,251
|Rough
|$868
|$1,331
|$1,581
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier SE Desert Runner 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,759
|$2,922
|$3,549
|Clean
|$1,578
|$2,621
|$3,184
|Average
|$1,217
|$2,021
|$2,454
|Rough
|$855
|$1,420
|$1,723
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,536
|$2,580
|$3,144
|Clean
|$1,378
|$2,315
|$2,821
|Average
|$1,062
|$1,784
|$2,174
|Rough
|$747
|$1,254
|$1,527
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier XE Desert Runner 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,550
|$2,598
|$3,163
|Clean
|$1,391
|$2,331
|$2,838
|Average
|$1,072
|$1,797
|$2,187
|Rough
|$754
|$1,262
|$1,536
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,112
|$3,166
|$3,734
|Clean
|$1,895
|$2,840
|$3,350
|Average
|$1,461
|$2,189
|$2,582
|Rough
|$1,027
|$1,538
|$1,813
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier XE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,337
|$5,905
|$7,289
|Clean
|$2,994
|$5,298
|$6,539
|Average
|$2,309
|$4,083
|$5,039
|Rough
|$1,623
|$2,869
|$3,539
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,461
|$4,812
|$6,080
|Clean
|$2,208
|$4,317
|$5,455
|Average
|$1,702
|$3,328
|$4,204
|Rough
|$1,196
|$2,338
|$2,952
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,852
|$2,899
|$3,465
|Clean
|$1,661
|$2,601
|$3,108
|Average
|$1,281
|$2,005
|$2,395
|Rough
|$900
|$1,409
|$1,682
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,076
|$3,784
|$4,706
|Clean
|$1,863
|$3,395
|$4,222
|Average
|$1,436
|$2,617
|$3,254
|Rough
|$1,009
|$1,839
|$2,285
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$1,949
|$2,231
|Clean
|$1,283
|$1,749
|$2,001
|Average
|$989
|$1,348
|$1,542
|Rough
|$695
|$947
|$1,083