Used 2000 Nissan Frontier Consumer Reviews

nissan frontier dfmcarlson , 05/28/2011 23 of 24 people found this review helpful My dads 2000 nissan frontier 4x4 4 cyl manual has been the most reliable truck, he bought it new it has 260,000 miles everything in the truck is still all original has never been touched, same water pump,same thermostat,same clutch and pressure plate you name it its still all there. except for a cracked exhaust manifold i just replace a couple days ago. its been beat up bad its been threw water up to the hood waters coming in the truck but does not burn any oil at all for almost 300,000 miles no truck could ever last and have been beat up as this one has.

2000 Nissan Desert Runner 2000 Nissan Frontier , 05/09/2010 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Bought this truck used in 2001, it had 36,000 on it. Paid $10,500. It's been a great truck very reliable I currently have 165,000 miles on it and runs great. Fuel economy not so good 17-18 mpg. Tires last a long time with no alignment needed, just rotate and balance. I've used Amsoil Synthetics in it for years and change the oil every 15,000 miles. I use it as a service truck in my business and it's been a good work horse.

Very Solid Crewcab 4x4 Mountain Truck! peijae , 03/27/2014 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I am person that has had over 35 cars since the age of 16, partially from hobby and partly for experience. The best vehicle I had owned was the 2008 Tacoma, but had to get out of heavy payments and let it go. Since then I always wished from at least a small truck bed after a few SUVs. Living in the mountains of Colorado, I need plenty of power, decent fuel economy, passenger room and real 4x4 utility. Not the easiest combo to find. I ended up getting a Frontier and it is truly one excellent mountain truck. Lifted, built, 33's, 5 speed, headers and intake: Excellent power up and down hills, 15-22 mpg, and very capable off road. I like it as much as my old 2008 Toyota Tacoma. A 200k keeper.

2000 Crew cab XE, automatic spy77 , 02/06/2011 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I use to be a Chevy guy, but Nissan knows how to build cars and trucks. Being my third Nissan, the Frontier is a overall really good truck. The V6 engine could use a little more power, but it gets the job done. It's now at 98,000 miles and still runs like new. I did have to replace the exhaust manifolds due to cracks, and the battery died after the 6th year. I do all the repairs myself, so it hasn't cost me much. I am now planning on replacing the timing belt, water pump and hoses. I have already replaced the O2's plugs, wires, cap and rotor along with the drive belts, since I am a strong believer in preventive maintenance. Truck has proven to be highly reliable and still performs like new.