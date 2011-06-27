Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Consumer Reviews
Exactly what I was looking for in a low-cost daily
Update (8/8/17): I've driven this car over 10,000 miles now, performed multiple oil changes which are comparatively easy, taken her on a 3,000 mile road trip through the mountains and down the coast of California, and loaded plenty of cargo she probably wasn't designed to haul (brick, wood, etc.). She's handled it all like a champ with a few exceptions. First, the trip panels over the roof mounted seat belt and other miscellaneous interior trim pieces are easy to knock out of place and rather difficult to fit back in. Second, if you store anything in the hidden storage compartment, you have no access to it unless you're not hauling cargo. Third, with the 60% middle seat folded flat, the cargo storage area between the front seats only opens part way. These are all tiny complaints but good to know, nonetheless. New things I've found that I love are as follows: With the back seat cushions folded up (step 1 in folding them flat) but leaving the seat-back in place, the indents are a perfect place to transport a propane tank and you can even strap it in with the belt. It's almost like Mitsubishi wanted it that way, it's fantastic. I transport 2 tanks at a time to the propane store with no worries about getting the upholstery dirty or the tanks damaging bits in the back while rolling around. Second thing is that if you move the front passenger seat all the way forward, remove the head rest, and recline the seat all the way back, then fold the 2nd row seat-back down (skip step 1, folding the cushion up), it creates a 2 foot by 8 foot area to transport 8 foot long lumber. It still won't haul a 4x8 sheet of plywood but it'll handle 2x8 strips and any 8 foot lumber I can fit in there and that's fine with me. Original Review (2/7/2017): I knew going to the dealership what the pros and cons were of this vehicle but I desperately needed to replace my 15 year old daily driver with something better. I weighed the options and considering that this is the 3rd car in our driveway and didn't need many bells or whistles, so I chose the ES model for its overall value. I truly enjoy driving this car everyday and it does exactly what it's supposed to do, get me from point A to point B with zero issues or worries. She's a very nice looking SUV, has plenty of room for cargo, drives perfectly sound and true, isn't to loud, handles the elevation changes like a champ, and is very comfortable including in/egress. The trip computer is nice but sometimes a little goofy as is the radio but it's nice that it has a 6.1" touchscreen with bluetooth standard, not many cars include that in the lowest trim level. I got a great deal on the car with the help of a pre-approval from my finance company and I've gone from filling the tank once a week with premium fuel to filling it once every two weeks with mid-grade fuel. I'm very aware that many people will have complaints about little things but as I said initially, the total value and amenities provided by my Outlander are exactly what I was looking for in a tidy and attractive package. Ownership level: 2+ months; purchased in November 2016; review written 2/7/2017
Great value for money - ignore the expert reviews
I own this car and bought it after very extensive research and months of test driving cars. I drove both the 2.4 and 3.0 version, settled on the GT with touring package. I have previously owned Saab's, Audi's and still own a Honda. There is just no comparison of value for money - I fit three kids in the 2nd row, and yes the third row is smaller than my Honda Pilot, but manageable for the few days per year I really need it. Safety features are outstanding and work in real life driving. Ok, it doesn't drive at the same level as some of the new BMW/Acura/Mercedes models I tested - but realistically I am getting 90% of what I would utilize from those cars for 50% of the price. For my daily commute and moving kids around to and from school and weekend road trips this is an amazing car. I recommend people to actually research AND test drive this car - many people will find it surpasses most of the competition in value, performance, comfort!
awesome SUV,dont belive the so called experts!
I have the 2017 GT V6.This SUV is made 100% in JAPAN,so quality is excellent.The so called "experts",claim that the GT model is a gas guzzler which I can assure you IT IS NOT,i'm getting 28 to 29 miles per gallon hwy and about 23 city.compare the rest of the V6's out there and you'll find that actually this does way better than most.i'm also amazed how well the seats are designed.Went on a 1000 mile trip and both me and my wife were amazed how good we felt after 5,6 hrs in the seat.Power from the V6 engine is good,the 6 speed automatic works flawlessly and the paddle shifters are a lot of fun.The only thing that I wish it had is a panoramic sunroof instead of the regular one that comes standard on the GT.Definitely would recomend buying this SUV,go take a test drive for yourself and I'm sure you'll agree.
The Best Car I Ever Had
It is a amazing what this car offer you for a less money. Pure luxury. Brown color with beige leather inside. Power everything. Many, many features that you can just dream about. My favorite : 7.0" Smartphone LDAS with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, FAST-kay, Blind Spot Warning with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist, Amazing 710 w Rockford Costs Audio System, Power Glass Sunroof, Power Remote Liftgate, Windshield Wiper De-icer...... Excellent driving performance, the best AWD system, the best safety features. I really enjoy driving this car. The best varanty in car industry gives you peace of mind....
Real Review
I purchased the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL trim with the SAWC. It's a 4 cyl, and that part of the deal makes the vehicle light on performance. It's got this grind when taking off from a dead stop if you're on the gas, and in my honest opinion its just slow. The vehicle does offer a lot of bang for the buck, but not in the performance department. It is a stylish vehicle and i like that. The tech is outstanding! You'd pay a lot more cash for many of the standard options that come with the vehicle. If I had to do it over again I would not buy the 4 cly, I'd get the V6 hands down which is about 4-5G more. That may have come down some since I purchased mine back in December 2016. Oh, the paint is another problem. You will get paint chips when you first hit the road. I have the cosmic blue and the paint chipping stands out like a soar thumb. I plan to buy the hood protector, but Mitsubishi could have done a much better job with the paint coat, at least for the hood area. Trust me that issue really ticks me off. Like others have commented it is a very nice vehicle for the money, but look around before you buy this vehicle. I would recommend the vehicle to anyone is looking for nice standards, reasonable cost, outstanding warranty and a great stereo system this car get's five stars in those categories. Mostly everything else is about middle of the road, and performance is not great.
