Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,119
|$15,433
|$17,868
|Clean
|$12,793
|$15,044
|$17,404
|Average
|$12,142
|$14,266
|$16,477
|Rough
|$11,491
|$13,488
|$15,551
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,431
|$17,898
|$20,497
|Clean
|$15,048
|$17,447
|$19,965
|Average
|$14,282
|$16,545
|$18,902
|Rough
|$13,516
|$15,643
|$17,839
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,509
|$13,609
|$15,818
|Clean
|$11,224
|$13,266
|$15,408
|Average
|$10,652
|$12,580
|$14,587
|Rough
|$10,081
|$11,894
|$13,767
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,641
|$14,883
|$17,242
|Clean
|$12,327
|$14,508
|$16,795
|Average
|$11,700
|$13,758
|$15,901
|Rough
|$11,072
|$13,007
|$15,006
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,992
|$13,043
|$15,199
|Clean
|$10,719
|$12,714
|$14,805
|Average
|$10,174
|$12,057
|$14,017
|Rough
|$9,628
|$11,399
|$13,228
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,033
|$14,179
|$16,438
|Clean
|$11,734
|$13,822
|$16,012
|Average
|$11,137
|$13,107
|$15,159
|Rough
|$10,540
|$12,392
|$14,306
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,968
|$13,995
|$16,128
|Clean
|$11,671
|$13,642
|$15,710
|Average
|$11,077
|$12,937
|$14,873
|Rough
|$10,483
|$12,231
|$14,036