Used 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander Consumer Reviews

Great Overall SUV DriveALot , 07/16/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought my deep blue metallic with 3 miles on it, 2.5 years and 66,000 miles later this is absolutely a great vehicle. Seats do get a little uncomfortable after a bit of driving. Set the cruise and I get about 27 on highway and 19 around town, V6 front wheel drive, that's pretty good. I call it my Pack Mule, fold the rear seats forward and there's plenty of room to load everything from a set of bunk beds to a six foot ladder. Done all the preventative maintenance and it's never missed a beat

4 years and no issues beachin2 , 09/27/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Owned the Outlander now for 4 years and we love it ! We bought the LS and added leather. We run nothing but Mobil 1 in it and follow all maintenance schedules. Average 23mpg in the city and 25mpg on the highway running 70mph and loaded. Aside from a bit loud road noise we like everything else on the car. If Mitsubishi had added a bit more insulation this would be a perfect vehicle. We use this as our 2nd vehicle so it only has 35k miles so far.

Great Car nagilbaz , 12/12/2011 7 of 8 people found this review helpful We bought the Outlander in late 2007. The car has not had any problems so far despite the fact that it has been in major accident. I have read most of the reviews pointing to the fact that the interior has problems with the plastic parts and there is poor paint job, which is susceptible even to minor scratches and dents. Well it is absolutely true. Nevertheless, this is the great car and a great helper. We moved several times and overloaded it with furniture and other household items. It did well. Anyway the Outlander does not claim to be a luxurious SUV and saves you a lot of money over the time.

Great Car exactly what I was looking for Chad , 03/30/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Best priced, best looking, crossover SUV on market. Great performance, great space, great options, great reliability, great mpg!