Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Lancer O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,421
|$2,061
|$2,406
|Clean
|$1,273
|$1,852
|$2,164
|Average
|$978
|$1,434
|$1,680
|Rough
|$682
|$1,016
|$1,195
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Lancer O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,485
|$2,268
|$2,690
|Clean
|$1,330
|$2,038
|$2,419
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,578
|$1,878
|Rough
|$713
|$1,118
|$1,336
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,411
|$2,197
|$2,621
|Clean
|$1,264
|$1,974
|$2,357
|Average
|$971
|$1,529
|$1,830
|Rough
|$678
|$1,083
|$1,302
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,274
|$1,954
|$2,321
|Clean
|$1,142
|$1,756
|$2,087
|Average
|$877
|$1,360
|$1,620
|Rough
|$612
|$964
|$1,153
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,853
|$2,906
|$3,474
|Clean
|$1,660
|$2,611
|$3,124
|Average
|$1,275
|$2,022
|$2,425
|Rough
|$890
|$1,433
|$1,726
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,677
|$2,569
|$3,051
|Clean
|$1,503
|$2,309
|$2,744
|Average
|$1,154
|$1,788
|$2,130
|Rough
|$806
|$1,267
|$1,516