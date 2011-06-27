  1. Home
Used 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer ES Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Lancer
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2656 lbs.
Gross weight3681 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Length180.5 in.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height54.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.8 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Warm Sand Metallic
  • Igloo White
  • Rio Red Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Mystic Blue
  • Innsbruck White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
P185/65R14 tiresyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 45000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
