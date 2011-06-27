Used 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews

I miss this car master_pate , 03/29/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Last year I had to sell my GT to make room for a family SUV, it was a very sad day. I owned the Eclipse for 6 years and never had a mechanical issue. It was fast, good looking and reliable... the perfect non-family vehicle. Report Abuse

2000 Eclipse GT Jose Rosado , 04/12/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have not had any of the problems other people seem to be having with this car. I own one of the earlier 2000 models with 205 horses instead of 200 and a different manifold and exhaust (all factory) but strangely enough the engine seems to actually have more power now than when I bought it. This car does everything very well. Handling is good (not stellar), comfort is very good for this or any other type of car as long as you only carry two people, and the engine is the smoothest V6 I've ever driven in my life. I haven't had any mechanical problems except for a power window switch that was repaired under warranty.

Sure do Like my 2000 GT Eclipse! imgtgim , 10/14/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought my 2000 GT Eclipse new in May 2000, and this is the first / only one I've ever bought new. Still own it now in late 2010, and still love it! I've never had any repair work, except typical maintenance to replace brakes, belts, tires, etc. Still runs great! When my wife tells me to "wind-it-up baby!" the engine purrs and the (original) muffler still has a deep-throat throttle sound. It really is nice to drive anywhere, in-town or on the road, and I really like the pseudo shift from automatic to "manual" for winter driving (i.e., when bumper-to-bumper" on snow & ice. I'd think about trading-in for new but what's the point? If it ain't broke, don;t fix it!

Sporty n good lookin car Christy , 04/24/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought this car in '07 with 70k, now it has 86k and still runs smooth. The only thing that I've had to replace so far were the motor mounts.. Other than that the car has been reliable and hasn't given me any problems *knock on wood* Of course, any car will last you provided you don't floor it every second and keep up with regular maintenance. Quick (v6) and fun to drive with the sportronic, nowhere near a manual tho, Decent ride on the roads. Believe it or not after 9 yrs it still turns some heads! Opening the hatch is great resistance exercise for my arms ;) Comfortable for me in the front but I feel sorry for whoever has to sit in the back but hey, that's a 2door for ya!