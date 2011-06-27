Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,099
|$1,528
|$1,768
|Clean
|$973
|$1,357
|$1,569
|Average
|$722
|$1,014
|$1,173
|Rough
|$471
|$672
|$776
Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,348
|$1,877
|$2,171
|Clean
|$1,194
|$1,667
|$1,927
|Average
|$886
|$1,246
|$1,440
|Rough
|$578
|$825
|$953
Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,158
|$1,594
|$1,836
|Clean
|$1,026
|$1,415
|$1,630
|Average
|$761
|$1,058
|$1,218
|Rough
|$497
|$700
|$806