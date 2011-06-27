Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,380
|$4,638
|$5,374
|Clean
|$3,085
|$4,236
|$4,896
|Average
|$2,495
|$3,434
|$3,940
|Rough
|$1,905
|$2,631
|$2,984
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,397
|$4,678
|$5,429
|Clean
|$3,100
|$4,273
|$4,946
|Average
|$2,508
|$3,464
|$3,980
|Rough
|$1,915
|$2,654
|$3,014
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,915
|$4,132
|$4,841
|Clean
|$2,661
|$3,775
|$4,410
|Average
|$2,152
|$3,060
|$3,549
|Rough
|$1,643
|$2,345
|$2,687
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,001
|$4,269
|$5,007
|Clean
|$2,739
|$3,900
|$4,562
|Average
|$2,215
|$3,161
|$3,671
|Rough
|$1,692
|$2,423
|$2,780