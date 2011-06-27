Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,461
|$3,704
|$4,414
|Clean
|$2,218
|$3,343
|$3,976
|Average
|$1,732
|$2,619
|$3,098
|Rough
|$1,245
|$1,896
|$2,221
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,360
|$3,496
|$4,145
|Clean
|$2,127
|$3,155
|$3,733
|Average
|$1,661
|$2,472
|$2,910
|Rough
|$1,194
|$1,790
|$2,086
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,667
|$3,825
|$4,489
|Clean
|$2,404
|$3,451
|$4,043
|Average
|$1,877
|$2,705
|$3,151
|Rough
|$1,349
|$1,958
|$2,259
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,791
|$4,168
|$4,955
|Clean
|$2,515
|$3,761
|$4,463
|Average
|$1,964
|$2,947
|$3,478
|Rough
|$1,412
|$2,134
|$2,493
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,376
|$5,628
|$6,901
|Clean
|$3,042
|$5,078
|$6,215
|Average
|$2,375
|$3,980
|$4,844
|Rough
|$1,708
|$2,881
|$3,472
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,201
|$3,359
|$4,020
|Clean
|$1,984
|$3,031
|$3,621
|Average
|$1,549
|$2,376
|$2,822
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,720
|$2,023