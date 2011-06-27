Estimated values
2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,719
|$18,075
|$19,621
|Clean
|$16,384
|$17,704
|$19,205
|Average
|$15,715
|$16,964
|$18,372
|Rough
|$15,046
|$16,223
|$17,540
Estimated values
2018 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,777
|$15,194
|$16,806
|Clean
|$13,502
|$14,882
|$16,450
|Average
|$12,951
|$14,260
|$15,737
|Rough
|$12,399
|$13,637
|$15,024