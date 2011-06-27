Estimated values
2002 MINI Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,365
|$2,189
|$2,647
|Clean
|$1,213
|$1,949
|$2,355
|Average
|$909
|$1,469
|$1,771
|Rough
|$605
|$990
|$1,188
2002 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,679
|$2,440
|$2,867
|Clean
|$1,492
|$2,173
|$2,551
|Average
|$1,118
|$1,638
|$1,918
|Rough
|$744
|$1,104
|$1,286