Used 2002 MINI Cooper Consumer Reviews

4.4
203 reviews
2002 Mini Cooper S

Lisa, 10/01/2007
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M)
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

This car has been a real joy to drive. Not only does it handle exceptionally well in all weather conditions, it gets great mileage and has been very reliable. I replaced the run-flat tires with some wider softer tread tires, and that really made the car ride much more smoothly. I just carry a can of flat fixer in case I ever get a flat, which I have not in all the years I've owned it. I always tell people that the mini is not a luxury car, it drives like a sports car. The design is extremely utilitarian, which I like! I think everyone should own a Mini!

Best small car on the road!

tywashin, 07/07/2010
18 of 21 people found this review helpful

Well, I have only owned it for about two months, so far it has been a great car. It's very fun to drive. And I like how other mini owners wave when ever we see each other. I draw attention wherever I go. It's also the best car I have ever had on gas. The seats could be a little more comfortable for long road trips.

Excellent Car, Too Bad...

Tomas N, 01/23/2006
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

Driving the MINI Cooper is the most fun that anybody can have with their pants on; it really is that good. It's fast (although could be faster), and the phrase "corners like it's on rails" is a tremendous understatement. Unfortunately, the fun can only be had for 4, maybe 5 days a week, as the Cooper will inevitably spend the rest of the week getting fixed. In the 2+ years that I've had my car, it has been in the shop for a total of about 14-16 times. Everything has been replaced (from the power steering fan, to the entire transmission, and everything in between). I would estimate that the total cost of repairs (under warranty) has been approximately $10-$12K CDN.

Mini is a great car

Eamonja, 03/06/2002
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

When I got the Mini I did not think it was powerful enough but I was sure wrong not only is it powerful enough it is the most luxurious car I have ever steped into. It's not like BMW luxurious its like leather couch luxurious. It is a very good choice to buy the Mini Cooper.

Clutch and Transmission Failure

Fun in Del Mar, 04/04/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had a lot of trouble initially with the computer system of the car, but the worst is that I had to have the clutch replaced at 75,000. miles and now I need a new transmission at 83,000. miles. Dealer tells me it's my driving - but I have been driving Beemer stick-shifts my whole life - I never had to have either one of those parts replaced until I got to 175,000. miles. Furthermore, all maintenance the car needs is very expensive - which may have to do with individual dealerships. Nor am I happy about the acceleration of the car. It certainly does not compare to any of the 3- series of the BMW's - but then again it's also cheaper.

