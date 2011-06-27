Used 2002 MINI Cooper Consumer Reviews

2002 Mini Cooper S Lisa , 10/01/2007 S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful This car has been a real joy to drive. Not only does it handle exceptionally well in all weather conditions, it gets great mileage and has been very reliable. I replaced the run-flat tires with some wider softer tread tires, and that really made the car ride much more smoothly. I just carry a can of flat fixer in case I ever get a flat, which I have not in all the years I've owned it. I always tell people that the mini is not a luxury car, it drives like a sports car. The design is extremely utilitarian, which I like! I think everyone should own a Mini! Report Abuse

Best small car on the road! tywashin , 07/07/2010 18 of 21 people found this review helpful Well, I have only owned it for about two months, so far it has been a great car. It's very fun to drive. And I like how other mini owners wave when ever we see each other. I draw attention wherever I go. It's also the best car I have ever had on gas. The seats could be a little more comfortable for long road trips.

Excellent Car, Too Bad... Tomas N , 01/23/2006 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Driving the MINI Cooper is the most fun that anybody can have with their pants on; it really is that good. It's fast (although could be faster), and the phrase "corners like it's on rails" is a tremendous understatement. Unfortunately, the fun can only be had for 4, maybe 5 days a week, as the Cooper will inevitably spend the rest of the week getting fixed. In the 2+ years that I've had my car, it has been in the shop for a total of about 14-16 times. Everything has been replaced (from the power steering fan, to the entire transmission, and everything in between). I would estimate that the total cost of repairs (under warranty) has been approximately $10-$12K CDN.

Mini is a great car Eamonja , 03/06/2002 5 of 6 people found this review helpful When I got the Mini I did not think it was powerful enough but I was sure wrong not only is it powerful enough it is the most luxurious car I have ever steped into. It's not like BMW luxurious its like leather couch luxurious. It is a very good choice to buy the Mini Cooper.