Estimated values
2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,532
|$3,492
|$4,026
|Clean
|$2,293
|$3,167
|$3,650
|Average
|$1,815
|$2,518
|$2,897
|Rough
|$1,336
|$1,869
|$2,144
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Grand Marquis GS Convenience 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,597
|$6,113
|$7,498
|Clean
|$3,257
|$5,545
|$6,797
|Average
|$2,578
|$4,408
|$5,395
|Rough
|$1,898
|$3,271
|$3,992
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,263
|$3,193
|$3,712
|Clean
|$2,049
|$2,897
|$3,365
|Average
|$1,621
|$2,303
|$2,670
|Rough
|$1,194
|$1,709
|$1,976
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,598
|$3,654
|$4,241
|Clean
|$2,352
|$3,314
|$3,844
|Average
|$1,862
|$2,635
|$3,051
|Rough
|$1,371
|$1,955
|$2,258