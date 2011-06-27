Used 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis Consumer Reviews

Fools for ending this vehicle! G A , 09/10/2015 LS Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Buy it. Grab one now! Spacious, GREAT smooth ride, ok performance, super inexpensive to buy, maintain, repair and insure. It's no sports car, it's certainly no gas miser Prius (12 dense traffic, 16 mix, 23 highway @ 80mph), but if you want a comfortable, roomy, low cost per mile ride this is it. The interior materials are not high quality but are serviceable. The trunk is good old American sedan huge and the car seats five comfortably, six in a pinch. The rear air suspension does a great job of keeping the car level when loaded. The handling is not as bad as some write ups would have you believe. It's open differential RWD without stability control. If you don't have a reasonable understanding of physics, go find a modern nanny-mobile to do the driving for you. You can drive over pot holes without worrying about blowing a tire or knocking the front end out of line. It's much more forgiving than a modern FWD with weenie low profile tires. Personally, I got tired of replacing tires and wheels during winter driving. 2006 and newer models share a solid 4 speed transmission with the F150 pickup truck. This is a solid vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

ignore the negative consumer reports Haystack , 03/05/2009 these consumer report guys are cracked! I get an average of 23mpg just driving it to and from work. They say thats the max. on the highway I have recorded a max average for that tank of gas 28.3 mpg (maintaining a steady 65mph for extended period of time with minamal non-freeway driving) This particular trip, I filled up in Beloit,WI and didn't fill up again until Rolla,MO; mapquest it to see how many miles!

so far it's been great !! me , 06/24/2009 I had a '97 buick lesabra which was just ok. but after driving the Grand M. i was blowwn away & may still trade in for an older Marauder. much more leg & body room for a large guy. v-8 rwd. alot better then the v-6 fwd. I don't think ford will keep this platform after '08-'09. Too bad. On the down side rear seat leg room is small but i like the big trunk.

Fits my personality css140058 , 11/17/2012 I truly love this car. Comfort, Size, Safety, Reliability, Decent MPG, Easy to read controls, feels like I am driving my couch down the road.