Used 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Grand Marquis
4.5
38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fools for ending this vehicle!

G A, 09/10/2015
LS Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

Buy it. Grab one now! Spacious, GREAT smooth ride, ok performance, super inexpensive to buy, maintain, repair and insure. It's no sports car, it's certainly no gas miser Prius (12 dense traffic, 16 mix, 23 highway @ 80mph), but if you want a comfortable, roomy, low cost per mile ride this is it. The interior materials are not high quality but are serviceable. The trunk is good old American sedan huge and the car seats five comfortably, six in a pinch. The rear air suspension does a great job of keeping the car level when loaded. The handling is not as bad as some write ups would have you believe. It's open differential RWD without stability control. If you don't have a reasonable understanding of physics, go find a modern nanny-mobile to do the driving for you. You can drive over pot holes without worrying about blowing a tire or knocking the front end out of line. It's much more forgiving than a modern FWD with weenie low profile tires. Personally, I got tired of replacing tires and wheels during winter driving. 2006 and newer models share a solid 4 speed transmission with the F150 pickup truck. This is a solid vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

ignore the negative consumer reports

Haystack, 03/05/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

these consumer report guys are cracked! I get an average of 23mpg just driving it to and from work. They say thats the max. on the highway I have recorded a max average for that tank of gas 28.3 mpg (maintaining a steady 65mph for extended period of time with minamal non-freeway driving) This particular trip, I filled up in Beloit,WI and didn't fill up again until Rolla,MO; mapquest it to see how many miles!

Report Abuse

so far it's been great !!

me, 06/24/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I had a '97 buick lesabra which was just ok. but after driving the Grand M. i was blowwn away & may still trade in for an older Marauder. much more leg & body room for a large guy. v-8 rwd. alot better then the v-6 fwd. I don't think ford will keep this platform after '08-'09. Too bad. On the down side rear seat leg room is small but i like the big trunk.

Report Abuse

Fits my personality

css140058, 11/17/2012
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I truly love this car. Comfort, Size, Safety, Reliability, Decent MPG, Easy to read controls, feels like I am driving my couch down the road.

Report Abuse

Kids call it my GEEZER

WAM, 10/01/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Love my Ultimate got T-boned in a 2005 walked away unharmed can't say same for guy who ran red light. Safety and a good large American car built with good steel kept me in good shape. Went next day to same dealer and he put me in a 2006 for my insurance check. Recommend business with Rich Morton of Annapolis any day. Car is comfortable for a big guy like me at 260lbs and my wife at 115lbs and at my age in sales I don't need to impress anyone with wasteful spending.

Report Abuse
