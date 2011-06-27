Used 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis Consumer Reviews

Requiem For the Last True American Car ftupka , 01/24/2015 GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Grand is the Mercury Grand Marquis' middle name; this car is apologetically the last true American car on the road. While other vehicles rely on technology and styling that fades, the Marquis uses its heft and V8 engine to isolate you from the rest of the world. The quiet and smooth engine in my car has been trouble free even after 12 years. The transmission makes the most of the 224hp with the aid of Mercury's Precisontrac limited slip rear axle. Combine this with the last full frame in a sedan and the soft leather bench seats and you have a car that can easily carry five people (six when necessary) anywhere in solid comfort. Don't waste your time reading "enthusiast" reviews, just buy it! Report Abuse

2 ton of fun! drjjjj , 04/23/2013 GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Ford F150 engine, drive train and frame with car body! Very reliable, cheap to maintain, upscale in out and 20mpg on regular! 2003+ are the best years-big changes in suspension & steering! Dirt cheap to buy used now and they stopped making them in 2011! May have baby boomer demand coming-sleeper used car?? They make driving relaxed and there is no substitute for a V8, long wheelbase and 4000 lbs of quiet ,mass on a long freeway trip! Report Abuse

Best american car made bigdave40 , 01/17/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful i used to own a 2000 merury grand marquis , i bought the car with 304,000 miles for $1500. i drove the car for almost 3 years untill my daughter had an accident in it and totalled it with 342,000 miles on it . i felt confident that the car was gonna roll 500,000 miles with ease.it still didnt use any oil or leak it and the transmission shifted like new . so two days ago i traded my junky 2005 dodge magnum sxt for abeautiful 03 mgm ls, 77,000 miles ,leather beautiful garaged kept 2 owner car. i am so happy to be back in the comfort and dependability of mercury. this car is like new . i love the mercury grand marquis ls , Report Abuse

Still Outstanding! Uncle Philly , 08/08/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is still one outstanding vehicle. I have owned a Buick, Chevrolet, Dodge, and several Pontiac's, and none of them compare to this vehicle. I have had zero problems with my Mercury. I could never say that with the other makes that I have owned. This car seats six in comfort, very smooth ride, huge trunk, excellent acceleration, very low maintenance, and gas mileage at 20 mpg city, and 26 mpg hwy. If you have a heavy foot you will be closer to 18 city/24 Hwy. They call this a Grandpa mobile....Ha! Why ride in a cramped, horrible riding, dinky mobile, when you can ride in comfort at a low price? Grandpa's is so much smarter than you think, because he had this right! Report Abuse